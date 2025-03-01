Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie

Supporters were out in force for the bottom-of-the-table Premiership clash on Saturday.

Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland & Katherine Ferries

Fans turned out in force for the huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie at Dens Park on Saturday.

The sides faced each other in a massive bottom-of-the-table Premiership clash.

The 1-1 draw left the Saints three points behind the Dark Blues in the table.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture photos of fans arriving at the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Saints fans Craig Wilson and daughter Ayla,4, from Dundee
Excitement in the Air – Saints fans Fiona Ramsay and Joan Masterton from Perth are all set for the big match!
Young Fans, Big Energy – Nolan McDonald, 6, and Charlie McAnally, 9, bring their enthusiasm for match day!
Family Spirit – Koben, 7-year-old, and Kruz, 4-year-old Smith show their Dundee pride ahead of the match!
Dee fans Ally Taylor, 7-year-old Lyla, and 4-year-old Perrie gearing up for the match!
A Young Pilot in the Making – Brady Scullion 9 from Dundee takes the controls in the fighter jet simulator
Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp and Aaron Donnelly pose for a picture with a fan as they arrive at the stadium ahead of the match. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
St Johnstone fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.
St Johnstone fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty pleased Dundee 'stopped the rot' with St Johnstone draw as he explains…
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed
Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy: I'm ready to lead Dundee's survival bid
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January make…
2
Tony Docherty
Under-fire Dundee boss Tony Docherty in 'we realise where we are' admission as he…
7
Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Inside Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets 'no passengers' challenge
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
5

Conversation