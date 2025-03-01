Dundee FC Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie Supporters were out in force for the bottom-of-the-table Premiership clash on Saturday. Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Bryan Copland & Katherine Ferries March 1 2025, 7:45pm March 1 2025, 7:45pm Share Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5191707/photo-gallery-fans-dundee-st-johnstone-dens-park/ Copy Link 0 comment Fans turned out in force for the huge Dundee v St Johnstone tie at Dens Park on Saturday. The sides faced each other in a massive bottom-of-the-table Premiership clash. The 1-1 draw left the Saints three points behind the Dark Blues in the table. The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture photos of fans arriving at the stadium ahead of kick-off. Saints fans Craig Wilson and daughter Ayla,4, from Dundee Excitement in the Air – Saints fans Fiona Ramsay and Joan Masterton from Perth are all set for the big match! Young Fans, Big Energy – Nolan McDonald, 6, and Charlie McAnally, 9, bring their enthusiasm for match day! Family Spirit – Koben, 7-year-old, and Kruz, 4-year-old Smith show their Dundee pride ahead of the match! Dee fans Ally Taylor, 7-year-old Lyla, and 4-year-old Perrie gearing up for the match! A Young Pilot in the Making – Brady Scullion 9 from Dundee takes the controls in the fighter jet simulator Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp and Aaron Donnelly pose for a picture with a fan as they arrive at the stadium ahead of the match. Image: David Young/Shutterstock St Johnstone fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Conversation