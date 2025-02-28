‘Great news’ for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted

Dundee have been given a striking boost after receiving “great news” on Seb Palmer-Houlden’s knee injury.

The on-loan frontman limped off at Ross County last week and fears were his season was over.

Dens boss Tony Docherty called it a “significant injury” earlier in the week.

However, a scan on Wednesday has come back with news that the nine-goal striker will be back in around a month’s time.

“We were expecting the worst about Seb but we have had relatively good news,” he said.

“We thought the damage was on the ligament of his knee but it has come back better than expected.

“He will be out for three to four weeks, which is a real bonus because we thought it would be the end of his season.

“We were really concerned about him so it’s great news, especially as losing him for the season would have left us light up top.”

‘Really unlucky’

Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales also went off injured against Ross County and will be out for a little longer than Palmer-Houlden with hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

Both have been out for significant chunks of the season alongside a number of other players this term.

And Docherty feels the amount of injuries has impacted Dundee’s season as they sit second bottom of the Premiership.

He added: “Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson will both be out for four to six weeks.

“We have been really unlucky with injuries, I worked out that we’ve missed out 108 appearances from experienced players this season.

“We have had a lot of key figures fall foul to injury this year, which has given others the chance.

“But when you play a lot of young players – and we’re the youngest in the league – it does bring inconsistency.

“On the other side it gives you a really attractive style and an energy.

“But we certainly haven’t been helped by all the injuries.

“I’ve watched too many players running around the side of the training pitch this season.”

Fraser and Koumetio

There are positive improvements on long-term injuries to Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.

The hope is Fraser could join in training next week after a lengthy recovery from groin surgery, though medical checks are required before that can happen.

Centre-back Koumetio, meanwhile, has started light training after damaging his ankle back in December.