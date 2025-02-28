‘Great news’ for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Great news’ for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted

The Dark Blues were concerned the on-loan frontman's season was over.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
A scan on Seb Palmer-Houlden's knee injury has come back with positive news. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee have been given a striking boost after receiving “great news” on Seb Palmer-Houlden’s knee injury.

The on-loan frontman limped off at Ross County last week and fears were his season was over.

Dens boss Tony Docherty called it a “significant injury” earlier in the week.

However, a scan on Wednesday has come back with news that the nine-goal striker will be back in around a month’s time.

Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half at Ross County last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We were expecting the worst about Seb but we have had relatively good news,” he said.

“We thought the damage was on the ligament of his knee but it has come back better than expected.

“He will be out for three to four weeks, which is a real bonus because we thought it would be the end of his season.

“We were really concerned about him so it’s great news, especially as losing him for the season would have left us light up top.”

‘Really unlucky’

Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales also went off injured against Ross County and will be out for a little longer than Palmer-Houlden with hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

Both have been out for significant chunks of the season alongside a number of other players this term.

And Docherty feels the amount of injuries has impacted Dundee’s season as they sit second bottom of the Premiership.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

He added: “Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson will both be out for four to six weeks.

“We have been really unlucky with injuries, I worked out that we’ve missed out 108 appearances from experienced players this season.

“We have had a lot of key figures fall foul to injury this year, which has given others the chance.

“But when you play a lot of young players – and we’re the youngest in the league – it does bring inconsistency.

“On the other side it gives you a really attractive style and an energy.

“But we certainly haven’t been helped by all the injuries.

“I’ve watched too many players running around the side of the training pitch this season.”

Fraser and Koumetio

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser has been sidelined for the majority of his time as a Dundee player. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

There are positive improvements on long-term injuries to Scott Fraser and Billy Koumetio.

The hope is Fraser could join in training next week after a lengthy recovery from groin surgery, though medical checks are required before that can happen.

Centre-back Koumetio, meanwhile, has started light training after damaging his ankle back in December.

More from Dundee FC

Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed
Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy: I'm ready to lead Dundee's survival bid
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January make…
2
Tony Docherty
Under-fire Dundee boss Tony Docherty in 'we realise where we are' admission as he…
7
Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Inside Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets 'no passengers' challenge
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
5
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed
2
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Simon Murray
Simon Murray urges under-fire Dundee to 'stick together' ahead of vital double header

Conversation