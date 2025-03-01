Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around

The Dark Blues boss opens up on how the Dark Blues can stop conceded goals as he prepares for a crucial clash with St Johnstone.

By George Cran
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty has “huge belief” he can turn Dundee’s fortunes around.

The Dark Blues are going through their worst run of form under Docherty and could drop to the bottom of the Premiership if they lose by more than one goal on Saturday.

The opponent is the side currently at the foot of the table, St Johnstone.

The last meeting between the sides on January 5 at McDiarmid Park was Dundee’s last league win.

The 3-1 win that day opened up a 10-point gap between the sides. That gap, though, has shrunk significantly since and Saints could leapfrog their Tayside neighbours.

Dundee have lost five straight league games and conceded 19 goals in the process to see Docherty come under real pressure from the club’s fans.

“It’s part of it, any manager will tell you that, so it’s about how you come through it,” he added.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lets frustration show at Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I have huge belief in myself, in my staff and the players.

“My mantra has always been that the harder you work the more success you get, so we keep to that.

“It’s about working smarter as well, do the work on the training ground and continue to do what has always served me well.”

How to stop conceding so many goals

Dundee have the worst defence in the Premiership this season and are in danger of topping the club’s all-time goals conceded record which stands at 80.

Asked how they can stop leaking goals, Docherty replied: “You just need to keep working hard and believe, trust the process.

“Sometimes you look at it and you put it down to individual errors.

“But they have to be eliminated and make sure that there’s an accountability, that people are making mistakes.

“You need to be accountable for that.

Dundee have won just once in the Premiership in 2025. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee have won just once in the Premiership in 2025. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There’s been a lot of that this season but it just means you need to work harder and you need to stay in training longer. You need to be in an analysis room a wee bit longer.

“You need to put a wee bit more detail into it until the message goes in.

“Because the only way to develop and improve players is to learn from the mistakes.

“And that’s the challenge.

“The challenge this season has been because they’ve been so young and inexperienced in terms of their career.

“There’s been good stuff. There’s been a lot of good stuff in terms of style of play and bravery and all that.

“But there’s been inconsistency.

“And that inconsistency, it’s our job as a staff to try and iron out.”

Dundee take on St Johnstone today without Seb Palmer-Houlden, Antonio Portales, Clark Robertson, Billy Koumetio and Scott Fraser due to injury.

However, there has been “great news” on the extent of Palmer-Houlden’s knee injury.

Conversation