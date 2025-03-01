Tony Docherty pleased Dundee ‘stopped the rot’ with St Johnstone draw as he explains Mo Sylla half-time sub

Tony Docherty admits he had “bittersweet emotions” after seeing his side draw 1-1 with St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues went into the clash with the Premiership’s bottom side knowing a defeat could see them drop to the foot of the table.

And it looked like that could come to pass after Makenzie Kirk headed Saints in front on 40 minutes after a good spell from the visitors.

However, the returning skipper Joe Shaughnessy got his head onto a long throw three minutes later to give Simon Murray the chance to equalise.

Docherty was disappointed his side couldn’t push on for a winner with Scott Tiffoney striking the post late on but is happy to end a damaging run of defeats.

“Bittersweet and mixed emotions,” Docherty said after the game.

“My overriding feeling was we did enough in the second half to win.

“In the first half St Johnstone were better – their rotations were better, their possession was better and we struggled to cope.

“They scored a good goal but we showed character to get the goal straight back.

“Once the dust settles I have to be happy but the biggest positive was my captain was back and we looked more secure with Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson and Jordan McGhee.

“That’s something that’s been lacking this season and that’s really pleasing.

“Joe was struggling. On 76 minutes he was cramping up but he got through the game and showed his character.

“I always send my teams out to win but it was important we didn’t lose.

“We made the admission we had to be better at half-time there was an intent to win it.

“I have to praise that mentality. We’ve stopped the rot and it’s important we build on that.”

Experience

Under-pressure to end Dundee’s plunge down the Premiership table, Docherty went for experienced heads in his starting XI.

Captain and vice-captain were back on the pitch together for the first time in over a year as Joe Shaughnessy started his first match of the campaign and Trevor Carson returned in goal.

There was also a return in midfield for Cesar Garza to add a bit of bite alongside Mo Sylla.

Dundee took to the field in their new third kit as they were piped onto the field as part of the club’s charity day with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

It was a low-key start in keeping with the league positions of both sides. Each had nearly moments but it took until 32 minutes to see a shot on target as Saints striker Kirk hit one straight at Carson.

Moments later Adama Sidibeh had the big chance to open the scoring but fluffed his lines from 10 yards. He did, though, make up for that by playing a role in the opening goal.

The striker found Sam Curtis out wide and his cross saw Kirk send a looping header over Carson and into the top corner.

Mood among home fans was low but that changed just three minutes later.

A long throw from Aaron Donnelly was nodded on by Shaughnessy for Murray to head in at the far post to end the half on a high for the hosts.

Blocks and posts

The spirited end to the half, though, didn’t spark a rousing second period.

It did kick into life with the unusual spectacle of an indirect free-kick inside the Saints penalty area after Andy Fisher picked up a back pass. Murray hit the knock-back by Lyall Cameron but saw his effort blocked by the mass of defenders rushing from the line.

Dundee got nervy as the half progressed before subs Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly added some fresh legs and they finished strongly.

Closest to a winner was Tiffoney, cracking a fierce effort off the near post with Fisher left standing.

The final chance saw Cameron fire a volley goalwards but Fisher this time tipped over.

There would be no winner but the point did stop the rot for the Dark Blues after five straight defeats.

Sylla sub

Mo Sylla was withdrawn at half-time. Docherty admits there was a slight injury but the move was also tactical.

“He was feeling a wee knock on his ankle,” the Dundee boss explained.

“But we had to cope with the rotations a bit better and I think the change with Fin in there absolutely did that.

“We retained possession a wee bit more, were more in the front foot and created more opportunities.

“I thought we were the team that looked more likely to go and win it.”