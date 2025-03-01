Tony Docherty pleased Dundee ‘stopped the rot’ with St Johnstone draw as he explains Mo Sylla half-time sub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty pleased Dundee ‘stopped the rot’ with St Johnstone draw as he explains Mo Sylla half-time sub

The Dark Blues boss praised captain Joe Shaughnessy after he made his return to the starting XI.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to his side's home draw with St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Tony Docherty admits he had “bittersweet emotions” after seeing his side draw 1-1 with St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues went into the clash with the Premiership’s bottom side knowing a defeat could see them drop to the foot of the table.

And it looked like that could come to pass after Makenzie Kirk headed Saints in front on 40 minutes after a good spell from the visitors.

However, the returning skipper Joe Shaughnessy got his head onto a long throw three minutes later to give Simon Murray the chance to equalise.

Docherty was disappointed his side couldn’t push on for a winner with Scott Tiffoney striking the post late on but is happy to end a damaging run of defeats.

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray’s third goal in three games earned a point for Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“Bittersweet and mixed emotions,” Docherty said after the game.

“My overriding feeling was we did enough in the second half to win.

“In the first half St Johnstone were better – their rotations were better, their possession was better and we struggled to cope.

“They scored a good goal but we showed character to get the goal straight back.

“Once the dust settles I have to be happy but the biggest positive was my captain was back and we looked more secure with Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson and Jordan McGhee.

Joe Shaughnessy and Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty was delighted to have captain Joe Shaughnessy back in his starting XI. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“That’s something that’s been lacking this season and that’s really pleasing.

“Joe was struggling. On 76 minutes he was cramping up but he got through the game and showed his character.

“I always send my teams out to win but it was important we didn’t lose.

“We made the admission we had to be better at half-time there was an intent to win it.

“I have to praise that mentality. We’ve stopped the rot and it’s important we build on that.”

Experience

Under-pressure to end Dundee’s plunge down the Premiership table, Docherty went for experienced heads in his starting XI.

Captain and vice-captain were back on the pitch together for the first time in over a year as Joe Shaughnessy started his first match of the campaign and Trevor Carson returned in goal.

There was also a return in midfield for Cesar Garza to add a bit of bite alongside Mo Sylla.

Dundee took to the field in their new third kit as they were piped onto the field as part of the club’s charity day with SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.

The pipe band at Dens Park. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
The pipe band at Dens Park ahead of Dundee FC’s clash with St Johnstone.. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

It was a low-key start in keeping with the league positions of both sides. Each had nearly moments but it took until 32 minutes to see a shot on target as Saints striker Kirk hit one straight at Carson.

Moments later Adama Sidibeh had the big chance to open the scoring but fluffed his lines from 10 yards. He did, though, make up for that by playing a role in the opening goal.

The striker found Sam Curtis out wide and his cross saw Kirk send a looping header over Carson and into the top corner.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0.
Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Mood among home fans was low but that changed just three minutes later.

A long throw from Aaron Donnelly was nodded on by Shaughnessy for Murray to head in at the far post to end the half on a high for the hosts.

Blocks and posts

The spirited end to the half, though, didn’t spark a rousing second period.

It did kick into life with the unusual spectacle of an indirect free-kick inside the Saints penalty area after Andy Fisher picked up a back pass. Murray hit the knock-back by Lyall Cameron but saw his effort blocked by the mass of defenders rushing from the line.

Simon Murray notches his 11th league goal of the season to level things up for Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
Simon Murray notches his 11th league goal of the season to level things up for Dundee FC against St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Dundee got nervy as the half progressed before subs Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly added some fresh legs and they finished strongly.

Closest to a winner was Tiffoney, cracking a fierce effort off the near post with Fisher left standing.

The final chance saw Cameron fire a volley goalwards but Fisher this time tipped over.

There would be no winner but the point did stop the rot for the Dark Blues after five straight defeats.

Sylla sub

Mo Sylla was withdrawn at half-time. Docherty admits there was a slight injury but the move was also tactical.

“He was feeling a wee knock on his ankle,” the Dundee boss explained.

“But we had to cope with the rotations a bit better and I think the change with Fin in there absolutely did that.

“We retained possession a wee bit more, were more in the front foot and created more opportunities.

“I thought we were the team that looked more likely to go and win it.”

More from Dundee FC

Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed
Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy: I'm ready to lead Dundee's survival bid
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January make…
2
Tony Docherty
Under-fire Dundee boss Tony Docherty in 'we realise where we are' admission as he…
7
Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Inside Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets 'no passengers' challenge
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee's dismal descent from 5th to 11th – what has happened since December win…
5
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
LEE WILKIE: Why change in Dundee defence is needed
2

Conversation