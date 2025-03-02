4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw – can senior men spark Dee revival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw – can senior men spark Dee revival?

Simon Murray and Joe Shaughnessy combined to get the Dark Blues level - can they begin to revive Dee fortunes?

Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s wait for a league win will stretch beyond the two month mark after being held at home by bottom side St Johnstone.

This was not a classic at Dens Park by any means.

The Dundee performance was not great. It was not terrible either. Had it been terrible, the Dark Blues could well have been finishing this weekend at the foot of the Premiership table.

But they aren’t. That may be a small positive but, in the run Dundee have been on, you have to take small positives.

They have brought an end to their losing streak. It was the very least they needed to do.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0.
Dundee had to come from behind to earn a point after Makenzie Kirk opened the scoring. Image: SNS.

But that shouldn’t take away the importance of avoiding another defeat, one which would have been the most damaging of the season.

The point ends the run of five losses, keeps St Johnstone three points behind and moves the Dee to within one result of Kilmarnock above them.

In the context of the season it could be an important point – but only if Dundee make it so.

Confidence

A win is certainly needed. And then some more after that.

But this could be the point from which Dundee revive their season.

It’s obvious looking back that the consecutive 6-0 defeats to Hearts and Celtic destroyed the confidence of this young team.

Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee FC
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Confidence can disappear in a flash. Building it back up takes far longer.

And that’s the process Dundee are going through right now.

It’s about taking confidence from small details – not going under after conceding a crucial goal, equalising quickly afterwards, feeling hard-done-by at not taking late chances, having your captain back.

This was a small step – and bigger ones are most certainly needed – but it’s about adding small things together to get yourselves back on track.

It’s now up to Dundee to ensure Motherwell was the low point of the season and to build on the small foundation they’ve created on Saturday.

Leaders

The biggest cause for optimism at Dundee is the return of Joe Shaughnessy to the starting XI.

The Dark Blues defence is completely different with the skipper in there.

Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy is back for Dundee FC and helped his side to a 1-1 draw against former team St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

The Irishman brings an assurance to his team-mates, an authority in the backline and an uncanny ability to be in the right place time after time to head cross-balls out of the Dundee area.

There is almost a magnetic force between his head and the ball.

Shaughnessy also brings a bit of accountability on the pitch – he was clearly furious with Mo Sylla for not tracking Makenzie Kirk for the opening goal.

At another point he had to play mediator when centre-back partner Aaron Donnelly gave Sylla a rollicking.

Two moments that maybe explain why the Frenchman was hooked at half-time.

Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson returned in goal. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

One key point that should not be overlooked is that this was the first time Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson – the club’s captain and vice-captain – had been on the pitch together in over a year.

February 28, 2024, was Carson’s final match of last season while Shaughnessy has been out for 10 months.

That’s 48 matches between matches together. Dundee need them right now.

Talisman

Tony Docherty pointed to the extra experience on the pitch and that’s where he is pinning his hopes.

Simon Murray certainly comes into that category and continues to excel despite the struggle to pick up results.

That’s three goals in three games and 11 Premiership goals in total, 17 in all competitions.

Simon Murray equalises for Dundee.
Dundee FC top scorer Simon Murray makes it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He’s paid back the money Dundee shelled out for him in the summer.

Murray and Sam Dalby are now the only non-Old Firm players in the top nine scorers this season.

Murray has scored the same amount as Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny of Rangers and more than their team-mate Hamza Igamane and Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn.

He now has Dundee’s biggest Premiership goal tally since Kane Hemmings in 2015/16.

Goals that can drag his side to safety.

Manager pressure

Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee FC draw 1-1 at home to St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

There’s no doubt Tony Docherty was under pressure going into this one and the pressure only increased when Dundee went behind.

That pressure hasn’t gone away because wins are needed.

But this result, though not perfect, has bought him time to turn things around.

Another loss and the two-week gap to the next Premiership match would have seemed a yawning chasm for an under-fire manager.

Instead there’s now a Scottish Cup quarter-final without the pressure of a relegation battle that can allow Dundee to continue to rebuild their fragile confidence.

But then comes a derby at Tannadice.

These are now without doubt the two biggest games in Tony Docherty’s Dundee career.

More from Dundee FC

Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty pleased Dundee 'stopped the rot' with St Johnstone draw as he explains…
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed
Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy: I'm ready to lead Dundee's survival bid
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January make…
2
Tony Docherty
Under-fire Dundee boss Tony Docherty in 'we realise where we are' admission as he…
7
Dundee players distraught in Dingwall
Inside Dundee dressing room after Dingwall defeat as Dee star sets 'no passengers' challenge
Seb Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee striker blow as Seb Palmer-Houlden suffers 'significant' injury

Conversation