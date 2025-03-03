Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side

The Dens Park academy graduate is in the final few months of his contract.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan has impressed for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Hull City are tracking Dundee star Josh Mulligan.

The English Championship side had a scout at Dens Park on Saturday to see the Dark Blues take on St Johnstone.

And the Daily Record are reporting it was Mulligan who was the focus of their trip north of the border.

The Dundee academy graduate has been a first-team regular over the past three seasons but is in the final months of his contract at Dens Park.

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan has been one of Dundee’s star men this season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The Dark Blues are still hopeful they can convince Mulligan to sign an extension on his current deal.

However, there will be competition for the youngster with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers also reportedly keeping tabs on the Dundonian.

Mulligan has played 31 times for Dundee this season and has laid on five assists in the Premiership.

If Mulligan chooses to move on at the end of his contract, the Dark Blues will be due compensation.

 

