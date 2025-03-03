Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side

Hull City are tracking Dundee star Josh Mulligan.

The English Championship side had a scout at Dens Park on Saturday to see the Dark Blues take on St Johnstone.

And the Daily Record are reporting it was Mulligan who was the focus of their trip north of the border.

The Dundee academy graduate has been a first-team regular over the past three seasons but is in the final months of his contract at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues are still hopeful they can convince Mulligan to sign an extension on his current deal.

However, there will be competition for the youngster with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers also reportedly keeping tabs on the Dundonian.

Mulligan has played 31 times for Dundee this season and has laid on five assists in the Premiership.

If Mulligan chooses to move on at the end of his contract, the Dark Blues will be due compensation.