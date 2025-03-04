LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits ‘different’ Dundee perfectly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits ‘different’ Dundee perfectly

The Dark Blues are bound for Tynecastle in the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray's third goal in three games earned a point for Dundee against St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee would have loved all three points against St Johnstone on Saturday but the most important thing was stopping the rot.

The 1-1 draw is a small step in the right direction

It was a steady performance. They didn’t go losing a cheap goal in that second half to lose the game like they’ve been doing this season.

A big part of that was the return of Joe Shaughnessy.

He proved his worth in that final half-hour at Motherwell, even if they didn’t get the result that day.

Joe Shaughnessy and Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty was delighted to have captain Joe Shaughnessy back in his starting XI at the weekend. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

It adds a lot of maturity to the team with him and Trevor Carson there.

Now they have a Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to. Hearts away is a tough tie but I do think this game suits Dundee perfectly right now.

They are underdogs and Tony Docherty will be happy with that. It lifts a bit of pressure and, in my eyes, Dundee are an ideal cup team.

They have talented players but lack experience. That can be dangerous in a one-off tie.

And motivation won’t be lacking for the Dark Blues either after the 6-0 thrashing a few weeks back.

I expect a different Dundee this time around.

Conversation