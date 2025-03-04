Dundee FC LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits ‘different’ Dundee perfectly The Dark Blues are bound for Tynecastle in the last eight of the Scottish Cup. Simon Murray's third goal in three games earned a point for Dundee against St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS By Lee Wilkie March 4 2025, 10:30am March 4 2025, 10:30am Share LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits ‘different’ Dundee perfectly Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5193331/dundee-hearts-cup-clash-lee-wilkie/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee would have loved all three points against St Johnstone on Saturday but the most important thing was stopping the rot. The 1-1 draw is a small step in the right direction It was a steady performance. They didn’t go losing a cheap goal in that second half to lose the game like they’ve been doing this season. A big part of that was the return of Joe Shaughnessy. He proved his worth in that final half-hour at Motherwell, even if they didn’t get the result that day. Tony Docherty was delighted to have captain Joe Shaughnessy back in his starting XI at the weekend. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS It adds a lot of maturity to the team with him and Trevor Carson there. Now they have a Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to. Hearts away is a tough tie but I do think this game suits Dundee perfectly right now. They are underdogs and Tony Docherty will be happy with that. It lifts a bit of pressure and, in my eyes, Dundee are an ideal cup team. They have talented players but lack experience. That can be dangerous in a one-off tie. And motivation won’t be lacking for the Dark Blues either after the 6-0 thrashing a few weeks back. I expect a different Dundee this time around.
