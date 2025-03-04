LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits ‘different’ Dundee perfectly

Dundee would have loved all three points against St Johnstone on Saturday but the most important thing was stopping the rot.

The 1-1 draw is a small step in the right direction

It was a steady performance. They didn’t go losing a cheap goal in that second half to lose the game like they’ve been doing this season.

A big part of that was the return of Joe Shaughnessy.

He proved his worth in that final half-hour at Motherwell, even if they didn’t get the result that day.

It adds a lot of maturity to the team with him and Trevor Carson there.

Now they have a Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to. Hearts away is a tough tie but I do think this game suits Dundee perfectly right now.

They are underdogs and Tony Docherty will be happy with that. It lifts a bit of pressure and, in my eyes, Dundee are an ideal cup team.

They have talented players but lack experience. That can be dangerous in a one-off tie.

And motivation won’t be lacking for the Dark Blues either after the 6-0 thrashing a few weeks back.

I expect a different Dundee this time around.