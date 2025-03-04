Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract bid

The Dark Blues winger has endured terrible luck with injuries in his time at Dens.

Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Charlie Reilly is determined to finally show Dundee what he can really do.

The young winger has not had injury issues to seek in his short full-time career.

The step up from part-time football in League Two with Albion Rovers to the Premiership with Dundee has been a big one.

And his body has struggled to cope with the demands, picking up muscle injury after muscle injury.

Last season Reilly revealed he’d suffered 11 injuries across his debut top-flight campaign.

That luck continued after he damaged a hamstring in Dundee’s first match of the 2024/25 season. Then after recovering from that went out on loan to Inverness and once more got injured after just one appearance.

Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury at the start of this season. Image: SNS

Now, though, he’s put in even more work in recovery and is determined to make an impact with the Dark Blues.

Now or never

With his contract up at the end of the season, it’s now or never for the 23-year-old.

“It has been a frustrating time but it happens in football so you just have to get on with it,” Reilly said of his injury woes.

“I’d worked so hard to get back then got injured again on my first game for Inverness, so I’ve worked even harder this time.

Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly made one appearance for Inverness before injury struck once more. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT

“It felt good to be back in the team, I’d played a few 90 minutes in reserve games but it was great to be out on the pitch helping the boys again.

“And it was good to make an impact against Motherwell – it was a shot that was going wide but thankfully Si [Murray] was able to turn it in.

“But when you don’t get the result it doesn’t really mean anything.”

‘Only one way to get out of trouble’

Reilly came off the bench again against St Johnstone on Saturday and once more made a positive impact late in the game.

Dundee, though, couldn’t quite get that win to push themselves clear of Saints in the Premiership table.

And Reilly admits it’s been tough to see the side struggle in such a bad run of results.

“We are not in the position we want to be in but we have to stick together, dig in and get to where we want to be,” he added.

Simon Murray and Charlie Reilly celebrate
Charlie Reilly laid on Simon Murray’s goal at Motherwell – whether he meant it or not. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“It has been tough, we’re going through a sticky patch right now but the boys are all in it together.

“We have to defend better because we have been conceding a lot of goals.

“In some games we would have needed to score four to win a game so you don’t want to be in that situation.

“We need to stop that and stop conceding, which means sticking in and grinding as a unit.

“We know if we can shut the back door we’ll get back to the place where we want to be.”

Contract

A change in formation by manager Tony Docherty to help bring more defensive solidity has proved beneficial for Reilly.

Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee FC
Charlie Reilly takes the game to St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Suddenly wingers are needed again after a long time playing with wing-backs.

And that means Reilly has a chance to earn a new deal.

He isn’t, though, thinking too much about a potential extension.

Asked about his contract, Reilly replied: “Sometimes it’s in the back of your head but I need to help the team out as much as I can so I haven’t been thinking about it.

“What happens will come at the end of the season but first and foremost I have to be back out there showing what I can do.

“My luck with injuries hasn’t been great but hopefully I can kick on now and show what I can do.”

More from Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw - can senior men spark Dee…
5
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty pleased Dundee 'stopped the rot' with St Johnstone draw as he explains…
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed
Joe Shaughnessy is back from injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Joe Shaughnessy: I'm ready to lead Dundee's survival bid
Dundee players after yet another defeat. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points: All-time worst defensive record in danger and did January make…
2

Conversation