Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk ‘first’ as loan spell title chase hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk ‘first’ as loan spell title chase hots up

The young Dee has played a key role in the Bairns' Championship promotion push.

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee loanee Luke Graham is loving life on loan at Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Luke Graham admits he’s had to deal with something new in his second spell on loan at Falkirk.

The Dundee defender returned to Dens Park at the start of January after a very successful few months with the Bairns.

John McGlynn’s side continued the impressive form that won the League One title last term by shooting to the top of the Championship.

After a few weeks with his parent club, Graham returned to help finish the job at the start of February.

Heading into the business end of the season, McGlynn’s men remain top of the table and Graham stepped straight back into the team.

He has, though, had to be patient to get into his favoured position.

The first half of the campaign saw left-footed Graham utilised as a right-sided centre-back due to Coll Donaldson’s prolonged absence.

Luke Graham (right) celebrates with Falkirk at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Luke Graham (right) celebrates with Falkirk at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Recent matches have seen Graham play at left-back before returning to the middle in a 2-0 win at Greenock Morton.

“That’s probably the first time I’ve played left of a back four in about a year,” Graham told the Falkirk Herald.

“I’ve always been left of a three or obviously a right centre-back when I was first here.

“Being back in that position, my favoured one, was great.

“Me and Coll, we get along really well in that, so it wasn’t like there was no partnership there.

“We know what we’re good at and all that stuff. It just came together really easily.”

Though he’d prefer to be at centre-back, Graham is happy getting game time after finding himself back out of the Dundee team when injured players returned in January.

He does, though, admit there has been something new to deal with at Falkirk – expectation.

Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Graham added: “It can almost make it harder because of the expectations you’ve set.

“Obviously, the first time I came, no-one’s really expecting anything.

“And then when I came back, there’s a bit of expectation to play well and stuff like that.

“It’s not a headache for me luckily. It’s a headache for the gaffer (John McGlynn).

“Competition brings the best out of everyone, so you need to be playing at your best.

“If not, there’s someone easily going to come in and replace you.

“It’s just one of those things where you need to keep on your toes and keep at the top of your game.

“I’ve been enjoying it – I’ve had to be patient to come back.

“Dundee still had quite a few injuries and stuff, so it was waiting for that to pass over.

“It was only Falkirk I was looking to come back to.”

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw - can senior men spark Dee…
6
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty pleased Dundee 'stopped the rot' with St Johnstone draw as he explains…
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
New date for Dundee's Youth Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren revealed

Conversation