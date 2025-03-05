Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk ‘first’ as loan spell title chase hots up

Luke Graham admits he’s had to deal with something new in his second spell on loan at Falkirk.

The Dundee defender returned to Dens Park at the start of January after a very successful few months with the Bairns.

John McGlynn’s side continued the impressive form that won the League One title last term by shooting to the top of the Championship.

After a few weeks with his parent club, Graham returned to help finish the job at the start of February.

Heading into the business end of the season, McGlynn’s men remain top of the table and Graham stepped straight back into the team.

He has, though, had to be patient to get into his favoured position.

The first half of the campaign saw left-footed Graham utilised as a right-sided centre-back due to Coll Donaldson’s prolonged absence.

Recent matches have seen Graham play at left-back before returning to the middle in a 2-0 win at Greenock Morton.

“That’s probably the first time I’ve played left of a back four in about a year,” Graham told the Falkirk Herald.

“I’ve always been left of a three or obviously a right centre-back when I was first here.

“Being back in that position, my favoured one, was great.

“Me and Coll, we get along really well in that, so it wasn’t like there was no partnership there.

“We know what we’re good at and all that stuff. It just came together really easily.”

Though he’d prefer to be at centre-back, Graham is happy getting game time after finding himself back out of the Dundee team when injured players returned in January.

He does, though, admit there has been something new to deal with at Falkirk – expectation.

Graham added: “It can almost make it harder because of the expectations you’ve set.

“Obviously, the first time I came, no-one’s really expecting anything.

“And then when I came back, there’s a bit of expectation to play well and stuff like that.

“It’s not a headache for me luckily. It’s a headache for the gaffer (John McGlynn).

“Competition brings the best out of everyone, so you need to be playing at your best.

“If not, there’s someone easily going to come in and replace you.

“It’s just one of those things where you need to keep on your toes and keep at the top of your game.

“I’ve been enjoying it – I’ve had to be patient to come back.

“Dundee still had quite a few injuries and stuff, so it was waiting for that to pass over.

“It was only Falkirk I was looking to come back to.”