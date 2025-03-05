Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy – exactly how much have the Dee missed their skipper?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy – exactly how much have the Dee missed their skipper?

The 32-year-old is back fit and ready to lead the line for the Dark Blues.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee FC skipper Joe Shaughnessy celebrates as the Dark Blues secure a top six finish last season. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have got their captain back – and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Centre-back Joe Shaughnessy has been badly missed at the heart of the Dark Blues defence in his 10 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 32-year-old made his long-awaited return to the starting XI against St Johnstone last weekend.

Though he couldn’t inspire a much-needed victory, a more solid backline saw Dundee pick up their first league result in six weeks.

Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy is back for Dundee FC. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Plugging a leaky defence is the big task for manager Tony Docherty between now and the end of the season with relegation a real risk.

Twenty goals have been conceded in the last six Premiership matches – a continuation of those numbers would see the Dark Blues in deep, deep trouble.

Hopes are pinned on the leadership of Shaughnessy alongside fellow experienced players Trevor Carson and Simon Murray.

So, just how much has Shaughnessy been missed by Dundee?

Debut season

Tony Docherty took charge at Dundee last summer and immediately moved to make Shaughnessy his first signing.

The former Aberdeen, St Johnstone and St Mirren man took the captain’s armband and led the Dark Blues to the top six.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty jokes with Joe Shaughnessy after victory at Livingston. Image: SNS

Early days saw the Dee bed into the top flight and began a run of five clean sheets in six games that pushed them into contention for the top half.

As well as leading the defence, Shaughnessy popped up with crucial goals – a double in a 2-0 win at Livingston, a winner at Ross County and a last-gasp equaliser at Kilmarnock.

Across the Premiership campaign, only two players made more clearances per 90 minutes (6.4) than Shaughnessy and only four made more defensive blocks per 90 (1.2).

The defensive stability did, though, tail off as the season progressed. Dundee lost their experienced goalkeeper Trevor Carson for the remainder of the season after a 7-1 humbling away to Celtic.

Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS

They did rally after that heavy defeat to lose just one of the final six matches before the split. Shaughnessy & Co. earned a top six finish with a 0-0 draw at Aberdeen.

The following match saw another 0-0, this time at home to Rangers. But Shaughnessy didn’t make it past the 10 minute mark after suffering his knee injury.

Without their skipper and vice-captain Carson against the top five teams in the country, Dundee struggled to keep the goals out.

In the five post-split matches, the Dark Blues conceded 14 goals with a 5-2 loss at Ibrox the heaviest defeat.

That was a worrying sign of what was to come in 2024/25.

Season without the skipper

Dundee boss Docherty attempted to fill the void left by Shaughnessy’s long-term injury with defensive additions in Clark Robertson and Billy Koumetio.

However, Robertson injured a hamstring in the first half of the first pre-season friendly and has since suffered two more muscular injuries.

Youngster Koumetio, meanwhile, damaged his ankle at the turn of the year and has missed the last two months.

Clark Robertson
Dundee defender Clark Robertson’s time at the club has been disrupted by injury. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Those injuries have been compounded by bad mistakes and have left Dundee with stark defensive numbers this season.

Sixty-one goals have been conceded in 29 league games and this team is in danger of putting up Dundee’s worst defensive numbers of all time.

Shaughnessy’s return couldn’t be better timed – and here’s why.

With and without skipper Joe

Courier Sport got the abacus out to assess the impact of Dundee’s captain on the Dark Blues defence.

And the numbers show a real difference.

Since he signed for the club, Shaughnessy has played in 41 matches for Dundee and missed 39.

The win percentage is around the same – 34% with, 33% without – but the big difference is in the goals against column.

With Shaughnessy, Dundee’s defence isn’t perfect by any means – 61 goals conceded in 41 games is still 1.5 goals going past them per game.

Without him, they are far worse off. A massive 78 goals have been conceded in 39 matches, exactly two per game.

Simply, by these numbers Dundee can win a game by scoring two goals with Joe Shaughnessy in the team. Without him they need to score three.

And the difference in clean sheets is stark – 14 with him, just four without. Only two of those four this term have been against Premiership opposition.

Take away matches against the Old Firm and the defensive numbers look a bit better.

Shaughnessy played five times against Rangers and Celtic but Dundee conceded at least three times in each game.

Smiling Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy smiles as he makes his long-awaited return from injury. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Since his injury, the Dark Blues have faced the Glasgow pair on nine occasions and conceded 23 times.

With their captain in games against non-Old Firm sides, Dundee conceded 1.1 goals per game.

Without him, they conceded 1.8 goals per game.

The numbers are clear that Dundee’s defence is better with captain Joe Shaughnessy in it.

It’s also clear the backline is in desperate need of help after a damaging recent run.

Can the returning skipper be the boost the Dark Blues badly need?

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw - can senior men spark Dee…
6
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty pleased Dundee 'stopped the rot' with St Johnstone draw as he explains…
Defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday was Dundee's fifth straight league loss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty: I have huge belief I can turn Dundee form around
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his strike at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Great news' for Dundee on Seb Palmer-Houlden knee injury as worst fears lifted

Conversation