Dundee FC

Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash

The ex-Raith Rovers and Arbroath midfielder suffered a broken leg in the incident.

By George Cran
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson. Image: SNS
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson is “ready” to make his comeback from a horror car crash.

The Hamilton Accies midfielder has been out of action since late December after suffering a broken leg in the incident.

Williamson was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed in Dunfermline and the 26-year-old driver was arrested.

Major surgery was required for the ex-Rangers kid, who also had spells with Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

Ben Williamson
Ben Williamson posted an update on social media as he continues recovery from a broken leg. Image: Instagram

Fife-born Williamson is now on the mend and posted a photo on Instagram of him in the middle of a weights session in the gym.

The photo was accompanied by the message: “The worst few months, grateful for the support and love shown, ready to get myself back and playing.”

Williamson has featured 15 times for Accies this season as they battle to avoid the drop from the Championship.

The central midfielder played 31 times for Dundee as they won the Championship title in 2022/23.

