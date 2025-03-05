Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash

Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson is “ready” to make his comeback from a horror car crash.

The Hamilton Accies midfielder has been out of action since late December after suffering a broken leg in the incident.

Williamson was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed in Dunfermline and the 26-year-old driver was arrested.

Major surgery was required for the ex-Rangers kid, who also had spells with Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

Fife-born Williamson is now on the mend and posted a photo on Instagram of him in the middle of a weights session in the gym.

The photo was accompanied by the message: “The worst few months, grateful for the support and love shown, ready to get myself back and playing.”

Williamson has featured 15 times for Accies this season as they battle to avoid the drop from the Championship.

The central midfielder played 31 times for Dundee as they won the Championship title in 2022/23.