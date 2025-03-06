Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets ‘redemption’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets ‘redemption’

The Dark Blues are in positive mood says boss Docherty as they bid to end 19-year wait for semi-final spot.

By George Cran
Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser has been sidelined for the majority of his time as a Dundee player. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee head into Friday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Hearts in positive mood after a major fitness boost.

Though he won’t yet be able to return to action, experienced midfielder Scott Fraser was back in training on Wednesday.

It has taken over four months to get to this stage after the former Dundee United, Ipswich and Charlton man injured a groin at Motherwell in October.

Following the return of skipper Joe Shaughnessy, another big player back has lifted the mood at Dundee despite going into Friday night with no wins in their last four matches.

“We had a real boost today with Scott Fraser training with the squad,” manager Tony Docherty said.

“That’s a massive boost. It made the whole training week positive.

“This game will come too early for him.

“But we’ve got a while until the next game, the derby, so we’ll monitor him and it’s certainly going in the right direction.

“Hopefully we have got to the bottom of the problem. To get him on the pitch and confident in what he’s doing is important.

“We’ve had a lack of experienced players throughout the season and you see the effect that has on the training group.

“We saw it last week when Joe Shaughnessy came back in, and now this week with Scott.

Joe Shaughnessy and Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is delighted to have captain Joe Shaughnessy back. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“It has that inspirational effect on the rest of the squad, because these are good players with good experience.

“There’s huge excitement for this one.

“This club hasn’t reached a Scottish Cup semi-final since 2006. That’s 19 years.

“In the previous round, we hadn’t beaten Dundee United in the Scottish Cup in 69 years.

“So there’s good omens there and now a great opportunity for this group of players to take.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for us.”

Redemption

Dundee will be without the suspended Lyall Cameron for the final eight clash in the capital.

The rest of the team, however, will be determined to put things right after the last meeting with the Jambos.

That ended in a 6-0 thumping at Dens Park which sparked a dreadful run of five straight league defeats and has seen the Dark Blues plunged into a relegation battle.

Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
It is a result and performance Dundee are determined to make up for.

“Nobody at the football club represented themselves well that day,” Docherty added.

“There is a bit of redemption in that to show we are a good team, we have got good players.

“On that day, for whatever reason, we didn’t represent ourselves well.

“There is motivation in that.

“We use every bit of motivation we can because the prize at the end of it, a first Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden since 2006 is huge motivation for us.

Key stat

“There is so much we will have to do right in the game but if we can manage to do that then we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“When you have a player like Simon Murray in your team, he’s on 17 goals now and has a brilliant season, there is the opportunity to win games.

“Now with the introduction of Joe Shaughnessy, he has had a real positive effect on our defensive performances.

“Saturday was the lowest expected goals against all season.

“If we can get the balance between the defensive side of the team and that attacking threat then we’ll give ourselves the best chance of getting to a semi-final.”

Conversation