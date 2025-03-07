Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico – now he wants to help Dee end Hampden hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico – now he wants to help Dee end Hampden hoodoo

The Mexican midfielder wants revenge at Hearts as the Dark Blues eye semi-final spot.

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Cesar Garza got a taste of cup final fever in Mexico this season – now he wants to end Dundee’s Hampden hoodoo.

The Dark Blues have not made it to a Scottish Cup semi-final since 2006.

Standing in the way this evening are Hearts as the two sides battle it out at Tynecastle.

Garza arrived at Dundee on loan from Monterrey at the start of December with his last experience of Mexican football the Liguilla Apertura Final against Club America.

Rayados were defeated over two legs with Garza an unused sub.

Despite not making it onto the pitch, the 19-year-old won’t forget the experience in a hurry.

Monterrey fans
Monterrey fans salute their favourites ahead of the cup final second leg against Club America. Image: Javier Rojas/Shutterstock

Not least because he knew he was heading to Dens Park.

“It was hard, especially because I knew that was my last game for them, so it was hard to lose the final, knowing I was leaving,” Garza said.

“But it was still a great experience, having the fans waiting for the bus and the atmosphere was great.

“We had great fans, actually.

“When we arrived at the stadium, thousands of fans were waiting for us and chanting. It was great.

“I have a medal.

“It’s in Mexico. I won the league, but with U/18s, so I have both of them there.”

Hearts revenge

Garza made his return to the Dundee starting XI in the weekend draw with St Johnstone.

That was his first start since the start of February, a 6-0 defeat at Celtic that followed another 6-0, this time at home to Hearts.

Taking on the same side just a few weeks later brings a chance for the Dark Blues to redeem themselves.

Cesar Garza battles in midfield - the Mexican made way at half-time in a tactical switch. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
And Garza wants to see much better from Dundee at Tynecastle.

“I am very excited because I think every footballer plays to win trophies and we’re three games away,” the Mexico U/20 international said.

“Of course, it’s a big motivation, especially against Hearts, who we had a really bad day against recently.

“I don’t think that will affect us this time and we’ll be hungry to get revenge.

“I think it should work as a positive thing because it’s hard to lose, especially that big of a loss.

“We want to prove that it was just a one-time thing.”

First-team desire

Those defeats were followed by a spell on the bench for Garza, his first taste of being out of the Dundee team after an impressive start.

Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza was back in the Dundee team against St Johnstone. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Garza, though, says there was no getting down about that – instead he stepped up the work rate.

“I was waiting to play, but now that I have been given the opportunity, I tried my best. So I hope I keep playing,” he added.

“Obviously you always want to play, but we had some bad results and we had to change the team.

“It’s normal for a football player, especially for a young guy like me, sometimes you need to wait and learn from the outside.

“But when you have the chance, just be your best.

“I think when you feel what it’s like to be outside, when you get in now, you work triple as hard to never go back again.”

Dundee’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Hearts is live on Premier Sports tonight, kick off 7.45pm.

