Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico – now he wants to help Dee end Hampden hoodoo

Cesar Garza got a taste of cup final fever in Mexico this season – now he wants to end Dundee’s Hampden hoodoo.

The Dark Blues have not made it to a Scottish Cup semi-final since 2006.

Standing in the way this evening are Hearts as the two sides battle it out at Tynecastle.

Garza arrived at Dundee on loan from Monterrey at the start of December with his last experience of Mexican football the Liguilla Apertura Final against Club America.

Rayados were defeated over two legs with Garza an unused sub.

Despite not making it onto the pitch, the 19-year-old won’t forget the experience in a hurry.

Not least because he knew he was heading to Dens Park.

“It was hard, especially because I knew that was my last game for them, so it was hard to lose the final, knowing I was leaving,” Garza said.

“But it was still a great experience, having the fans waiting for the bus and the atmosphere was great.

“We had great fans, actually.

“When we arrived at the stadium, thousands of fans were waiting for us and chanting. It was great.

“I have a medal.

“It’s in Mexico. I won the league, but with U/18s, so I have both of them there.”

Hearts revenge

Garza made his return to the Dundee starting XI in the weekend draw with St Johnstone.

That was his first start since the start of February, a 6-0 defeat at Celtic that followed another 6-0, this time at home to Hearts.

Taking on the same side just a few weeks later brings a chance for the Dark Blues to redeem themselves.

And Garza wants to see much better from Dundee at Tynecastle.

“I am very excited because I think every footballer plays to win trophies and we’re three games away,” the Mexico U/20 international said.

“Of course, it’s a big motivation, especially against Hearts, who we had a really bad day against recently.

“I don’t think that will affect us this time and we’ll be hungry to get revenge.

“I think it should work as a positive thing because it’s hard to lose, especially that big of a loss.

“We want to prove that it was just a one-time thing.”

First-team desire

Those defeats were followed by a spell on the bench for Garza, his first taste of being out of the Dundee team after an impressive start.

Garza, though, says there was no getting down about that – instead he stepped up the work rate.

“I was waiting to play, but now that I have been given the opportunity, I tried my best. So I hope I keep playing,” he added.

“Obviously you always want to play, but we had some bad results and we had to change the team.

“It’s normal for a football player, especially for a young guy like me, sometimes you need to wait and learn from the outside.

“But when you have the chance, just be your best.

“I think when you feel what it’s like to be outside, when you get in now, you work triple as hard to never go back again.”

Dundee’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Hearts is live on Premier Sports tonight, kick off 7.45pm.