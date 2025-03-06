Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how to watch LIVE on TV

Dundee have the chance to end their 19-year wait for a Scottish Cup semi-final spot when they head to Hearts tonight.

The Dark Blues defeated fierce rivals Dundee United and Championship strugglers Airdrieonians to reach the last eight while the Jambos saw off St Mirren and Brechin City.

Added to the mix is the last meeting between the sides – an embarrassing afternoon for the Dee as they were smashed 6-0 on their own patch last month.

Can they grab revenge?

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the big night in the capital.

Team news

Dundee will certainly be without Lyall Cameron after the midfield star picked up a second booking in the competition in the last round.

They will also be without central defenders Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson and striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Former Hearts midfielder Scott Fraser is back in training but this game will come too soon after more than four months out.

Other Dees one yellow card away from suspension should Dundee reach the semi-finals are Mo Sylla and Ethan Ingram.

Hearts, meanwhile, remain without defenders Stephen Kingsley, Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett.

Cammy Devlin will miss the contest as will Aidan Denholm.

Yan Dhanda is, though, fit to return after a month out.

Managers

Tony Docherty said ahead of tonight’s contest: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for us.

“Hearts are doing well. They’ve won six of their last eight but the flip side is they’ve just lost a derby.

“Hopefully we can take our recent form and performances into this one and come out with the right result.

“Hearts have brilliant players, their squad is outstanding.

“It is our job to keep that at bay and show what positive players we have at the football club.”

Neil Critchley, meanwhile, wants to see a response after Hearts were beaten at Hibs last time out.

He said: “Any chance to get to Hampden is a big game, it’s a special game.

“We know it’ll be a tough game. It’ll be a cup competition so maybe a slightly different approach in terms of how they’ll feel psychologically going into the game.

“I think we’ve definitely shown progress.

“Until the second half of last week we’ve been playing quite well, in good form, winning games. We have to make sure that we now show the right response.”

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Goals and key incidents will be posted on the channel’s social media channels for those without a subscription.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

BBC Scotland will broadcast highlights on Sunday night at 7.15pm with a repeat on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Who is the referee?

Taking charge of the contest tonight will be Kevin Clancy, assisted by David Roome and Alastair Mather.

Clancy has brandished 68 yellow cards in 17 matches this season and one red.

His last Dundee game saw a controversial VAR decision over Nicky Clark’s eventual winner for St Johnstone at Dens Park in October.

He took charge of Hearts in December as they drew 1-1 with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

On VAR duty is Andrew Dallas, assisted by Graeme Stewart.