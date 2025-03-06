Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how to watch LIVE on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how to watch LIVE on TV

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle tonight aiming for revenge.

By George Cran
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee striker Simon Murray is aiming to keep up his scoring run at Hearts tonight. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee have the chance to end their 19-year wait for a Scottish Cup semi-final spot when they head to Hearts tonight.

The Dark Blues defeated fierce rivals Dundee United and Championship strugglers Airdrieonians to reach the last eight while the Jambos saw off St Mirren and Brechin City.

Added to the mix is the last meeting between the sides – an embarrassing afternoon for the Dee as they were smashed 6-0 on their own patch last month.

Can they grab revenge?

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the big night in the capital.

Team news

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is suspended. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee will certainly be without Lyall Cameron after the midfield star picked up a second booking in the competition in the last round.

They will also be without central defenders Antonio Portales and Clark Robertson and striker Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Former Hearts midfielder Scott Fraser is back in training but this game will come too soon after more than four months out.

Other Dees one yellow card away from suspension should Dundee reach the semi-finals are Mo Sylla and Ethan Ingram.

Hearts, meanwhile, remain without defenders Stephen Kingsley, Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett.

Cammy Devlin will miss the contest as will Aidan Denholm.

Yan Dhanda is, though, fit to return after a month out.

Managers

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Tony Docherty said ahead of tonight’s contest: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for us.

“Hearts are doing well. They’ve won six of their last eight but the flip side is they’ve just lost a derby.

“Hopefully we can take our recent form and performances into this one and come out with the right result.

“Hearts have brilliant players, their squad is outstanding.

“It is our job to keep that at bay and show what positive players we have at the football club.”

Hearts boss Neil Critchley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Hearts boss Neil Critchley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Neil Critchley, meanwhile, wants to see a response after Hearts were beaten at Hibs last time out.

He said: “Any chance to get to Hampden is a big game, it’s a special game.

“We know it’ll be a tough game. It’ll be a cup competition so maybe a slightly different approach in terms of how they’ll feel psychologically going into the game.

“I think we’ve definitely shown progress.

“Until the second half of last week we’ve been playing quite well, in good form, winning games. We have to make sure that we now show the right response.”

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Goals and key incidents will be posted on the channel’s social media channels for those without a subscription.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

BBC Scotland will broadcast highlights on Sunday night at 7.15pm with a repeat on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Who is the referee?

Kevin Clancy
Kevin Clancy is in charge for Hearts v Dundee. Image: SNS

Taking charge of the contest tonight will be Kevin Clancy, assisted by David Roome and Alastair Mather.

Clancy has brandished 68 yellow cards in 17 matches this season and one red.

His last Dundee game saw a controversial VAR decision over Nicky Clark’s eventual winner for St Johnstone at Dens Park in October.

He took charge of Hearts in December as they drew 1-1 with Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

On VAR duty is Andrew Dallas, assisted by Graeme Stewart.

More from Dundee FC

Scott Fraser
Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets 'redemption'
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson. Image: SNS
Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy - exactly how much have the Dee missed…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from St Johnstone draw - can senior men spark Dee…
6
Match Day Excitement – Fans arrive, ready for the Dundee v St Johnstone showdown! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans descend on Dens Park for huge Dundee v St Johnstone…

Conversation