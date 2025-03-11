EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee star Cammy Kerr on Barnhill memories, becoming a dad and new football academy

Growing up in Barnhill, Cammy Kerr, like just about all of his pals, dreamed of becoming a footballer when he grew up.

But unlike many other Dundonian kids who were told that was a pipe dream, he never really considered anything else.

“I never had one thought other than to be a footballer,” laughs former Dundee FC stalwart Cammy, 29.

“People might think that’s naïve or tunnel-visioned in a bad way, but it’s all I’ve thought of doing, ever.”

“I always had a ball at my feet, I was obsessed with it,” he continues. “I still am.

“Every day, I’d be out kicking a football – off a wall, or with my pals, I was practising.

“I’d come home all mucky with my school gear on.”

Making goals possible for Dundee kiddos

Now, Cammy wants to make that dream come true for the next generation of footie-mad kids in his home city when he launches the brand new Cammy Kerry Football Academy (CKFA) this spring.

The academy will target boys and girls aged 7-14, offering coaching on techniques, helping youngsters of any ability develop a tactical understanding of the game, and – most importantly – getting them playing.

“I just really want to give something back to the people of Dundee,” explains Cammy, who played with his home team for 12 years.

“I went to Barnhill Primary and Monifieth High so I’ve got a real connection to this area. And I still stay here now.

“There was nothing quite like this when I was coming up. And I want to give young kids here an opportunity to excel in football.”

New dad Cammy juggling footie and family

The current Queen’s Park defender is chatting to me from the car, as he leaves a training session in Glasgow.

He’s been up since 5.45am, out of the house for 6am, he tells me.

He’s recovering from a small operation, and wants to be fighting fit, so he’s the first one into training every day.

“I don’t need to do that, but I want to be in the gym first,” says Cammy. “I always want to be the best I can be.”

He’s now “racing” back to Dundee to train the under-16s team at Dundee FC. Then he’ll head home to his partner and their newborn baby.

“It’s full on,” smiles first-time dad Cammy. “It’s been really good, but this week I’m back at training and it does take its toll, because I’ve not been in the house a lot.

“There’s a lot to juggle, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Luckily my partner’s very understanding of the sacrifice I’ve got to put in with football, and I couldn’t ask for somebody better than that.”

‘You can influence kids without overpowering them’ says coach

It’s clear that dedication and enthusiasm are high up on his list of values, and Cammy is keen to instil those attributes in the kids that attend CKFA.

“This isn’t about money, I want to leave a lasting impression here and create something special.”

“We’re not just here to make professional footballers, but to make people better – in football and in day to day life.”

For Cammy, that looks like setting a good example for youngsters by modelling “good habits”.

“It’s small things,” he says. “Always showing up with clean boots, and on time. The coaches will be doing that, to show we have an enthusiasm about being there.

“You can influence kids without overpowering them, and we want to create daily habits by showing them, rather than telling them.”

Memories of Monifieth summer camps

As well as Cammy himself, the coaching staff will be made up of co-founder and head coach Craig Feret, coach Chris Paton and goalkeeping coach Ian Ross.

Each coach has been handpicked by Cammy, who has either been coached by them himself or has spotted something he admires in their coaching style.

“Craig was one of the coaches at the Dundee FC summer camps when I was a kid,” he says, breaking into a grin.

“Those were the best days,” he beams. “It was over at Monifieth High, from 10am-3pm every day in the summer.

“You were just playing football with your pals, getting better and learning so much.

“It’s fitting that now Craig is my business partner and is on this journey with me.”

Setbacks didn’t keep Cammy from success

For Cammy, the journey into football is one that guarantees “setbacks and sacrifices”.

He recalls being a “particularly small” boy, and reveals there were worries he wouldn’t grow quickly enough to make it into the junior teams.

And he admits there are things that youngsters pursuing a career in the beautiful game have to prioritise in order to get to the top.

“You miss out on certain things,” he says. “All your pals are going out, and you’re going to training.”

But “full on” Cammy has never regretted giving his all to his passion.

“I’m the first to admit I’m not perfect, but I’m full on and I’ll never stop being that way” he continues.

“I do find myself mentally strong in a lot of ways. I maybe let myself down in some aspects.

“Maybe the odd bad meal or two, or a bit of chocolate – but I try to eat right and drink right as much as I can. I try to stay level-headed.”

Is Cammy going to stop playing and become a full-time coach?

At this point in his professional career, Cammy insists he’s by no means winding down by opening the academy – but he’s keeping one eye on faraway goalposts.

“I was at Dundee for all those years – 12 years full time, and involved since I was 8 years old.

“Everyone knows how much of a Dundee fan I was and how proud I was to achieve what I did there.

“It’s been an unbelievably journey but it moves on.

“There are setbacks, there are things that happen that you don’t want to happen, but it’s football, sadly, and you’ve just got to pull your socks back up and get on with it.

“I’ll always give my all to the game while I’m playing.”

“But now is a good time for me to have this as something to keep an eye on as well as my playing career.”

Management dreams on the horizon?

Eventually, Cammy tells me, he wants to be a football manager.

And he believes opening the CKFA will help him develop the skills he needs to excel in management, as well as imparting his own knowledge to future players.

But ultimately, he just wants football to be a viable dream again for young people in Dundee.

“Football is seen as this cut-throat business, where it’s all about making money and more and more people are missing the cut for going professional,” he observes.

“And there is that side of it.

“But we want to show that it’s a game where people can improve, right through from total beginners picking up the ball for the first time right through to boys – and girls – who want to take it the full way.”

The Cammy Kerr Football Academy will run sessions in Dundee and Monifieth from April onwards. Dates to be announced, follow on Instagram for more info.