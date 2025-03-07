Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts ‘exactly where we wanted them’ only to exit Scottish Cup as he reveals Jordan McGhee injury

Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts “exactly where we wanted them” only to let their Scottish Cup hopes slip away at Tynecastle.

The Jambos led at half-time through new boy Sander Kartum’s fine opener before Joe Shaughnessy nodded in an equaliser moments after the break.

The Dark Blues were on top but a Simon Murray own goal gave the home side the lead once more before Kartum added his second of the night.

And Dens boss Docherty couldn’t hide his frustration as his side were knocked out.

He said: “I was disappointed in the first half performance, I wanted the players to show more bravery on the ball. We didn’t retain possession well.

“I challenged them at half-time saying I didn’t want to be the team going out of the cup passively and not aggressive with the passing and the press.

“I thought they showed that second half and we had Hearts exactly where we wanted them.

“We got the goal back and had real impetus. Our fans were brilliant.

“But there are moments in the game and we had some breakaways, one where we should slip in [Seun] Adewumi and that’s the matchwinner for me.

“But I don’t think it is a free-kick [for the second goal], Kabangu goes down easily. The ball goes in an area and gets a touch.

“I’m disappointed but if I see that bravery from my team in the second half that will serve us well in the nine cup finals we have now.

“But I can’t come away from the fact I’m hugely disappointed.

“I want to be manager of a club that gets to semi-finals and finals and that was close tonight, that was really close but it just makes me more hungry to make sure I achieve that.”

Behind at the break

Docherty made three changes – two in personnel and one in shape.

Lyall Cameron was suspended and Mo Sylla paid the price for a poor show last time out with Fin Robertson and Ryan Astley coming in.

Astley joined Shaughnessy and Aaron Donnelly in a back three as Docherty reverted to his preferred defensive line-up.

Dundee started well enough and would finish the first half with more shots on goal and more corners than their hosts.

But would be a goal behind after Kartum fired into the top corner.

The home side almost went two up but for the offside flag denying Lawrence Shankland a goal on 37 minutes.

Despite some decent play in the first 45, the Dark Blues hadn’t created much. Seun Adewumi, though, was looking sharp and the Austrian had the big chance to level things in first-half stoppage time only to see his effort hit the crossbar.

Big moment – but not enough

The Hearts lead didn’t last long into the second half.

A well-worked short corner almost saw Ziyad Larkeche lift in a perfect cross for skipper Shaughnessy to power a header past Craig Gordon.

The away end erupted and the cup-tie turned end-to-end.

A last-ditch challenge from Cesar Garza saved the visitors after his own error allowed Kabangu in behind.

Ziyad Larkeche stung the palms of Gordon before Hearts re-took the lead on 63 minutes as Murray flicked in a wicked Spittal delivery.

Quickly the game was taken away from Dundee as Kartum fired in his second of the game. The Norwegian shrugged off Robertson’s challenge before feeding his finish through the legs of Donnelly.

Docherty threw on Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly in vain search of a way back into the game.

Instead it was Hearts creating more chances as Dundee opened up with Carson pulling off good saves to deny subs Calem Nieuwenhof and Alan Forrest from racking up the scoreline.

Reilly did have a goal chopped off for offside in the dying embers of stoppage time but there would be no comeback.

And with that Dundee exited the Scottish Cup, their wait for a semi-final going into it’s 20th year.

McGhee injury

Another injury struck an experienced player with Jordan McGhee unable to come back out for the second period.

Docherty explained: “It’s his Achilles. It’s been bothering for a while but he’s been playing through it, that’s the type of character he is.

“But he came in at half-time and said he couldn’t continue. He couldn’t sprint and it did affect his performance.

“Jordan is a warrior but he had to come off.”