Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts ‘exactly where we wanted them’ only to exit Scottish Cup as he reveals Jordan McGhee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts ‘exactly where we wanted them’ only to exit Scottish Cup as he reveals Jordan McGhee injury

The Dark Blues lost 3-1 at Tynecastle to go out at the quarter-final stage.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts “exactly where we wanted them” only to let their Scottish Cup hopes slip away at Tynecastle.

The Jambos led at half-time through new boy Sander Kartum’s fine opener before Joe Shaughnessy nodded in an equaliser moments after the break.

The Dark Blues were on top but a Simon Murray own goal gave the home side the lead once more before Kartum added his second of the night.

And Dens boss Docherty couldn’t hide his frustration as his side were knocked out.

He said: “I was disappointed in the first half performance, I wanted the players to show more bravery on the ball. We didn’t retain possession well.

“I challenged them at half-time saying I didn’t want to be the team going out of the cup passively and not aggressive with the passing and the press.

“I thought they showed that second half and we had Hearts exactly where we wanted them.

Sander Kartum's double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: SNS
Sander Kartum’s double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“We got the goal back and had real impetus. Our fans were brilliant.

“But there are moments in the game and we had some breakaways, one where we should slip in [Seun] Adewumi and that’s the matchwinner for me.

“But I don’t think it is a free-kick [for the second goal], Kabangu goes down easily. The ball goes in an area and gets a touch.

“I’m disappointed but if I see that bravery from my team in the second half that will serve us well in the nine cup finals we have now.

“But I can’t come away from the fact I’m hugely disappointed.

“I want to be manager of a club that gets to semi-finals and finals and that was close tonight, that was really close but it just makes me more hungry to make sure I achieve that.”

Behind at the break

Docherty made three changes – two in personnel and one in shape.

Lyall Cameron was suspended and Mo Sylla paid the price for a poor show last time out with Fin Robertson and Ryan Astley coming in.

Astley joined Shaughnessy and Aaron Donnelly in a back three as Docherty reverted to his preferred defensive line-up.

Dundee started well enough and would finish the first half with more shots on goal and more corners than their hosts.

Kartum finds the top corner to put Hearts in front. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Kartum finds the top corner to put Hearts in front. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

But would be a goal behind after Kartum fired into the top corner.

The home side almost went two up but for the offside flag denying Lawrence Shankland a goal on 37 minutes.

Despite some decent play in the first 45, the Dark Blues hadn’t created much. Seun Adewumi, though, was looking sharp and the Austrian had the big chance to level things in first-half stoppage time only to see his effort hit the crossbar.

Seun Adewumi missed a crucial chance in the first half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Seun Adewumi missed a crucial chance in the first half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Big moment – but not enough

The Hearts lead didn’t last long into the second half.

A well-worked short corner almost saw Ziyad Larkeche lift in a perfect cross for skipper Shaughnessy to power a header past Craig Gordon.

The away end erupted and the cup-tie turned end-to-end.

A last-ditch challenge from Cesar Garza saved the visitors after his own error allowed Kabangu in behind.

Joe Shaughnessy scores
Joe Shaughnessy powered in for 1-1. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Ziyad Larkeche stung the palms of Gordon before Hearts re-took the lead on 63 minutes as Murray flicked in a wicked Spittal delivery.

Quickly the game was taken away from Dundee as Kartum fired in his second of the game. The Norwegian shrugged off Robertson’s challenge before feeding his finish through the legs of Donnelly.

Docherty threw on Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly in vain search of a way back into the game.

Tony Docherty
Docherty tries to energise his Dundee team as Hearts knocked them out of the Scottish Cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Instead it was Hearts creating more chances as Dundee opened up with Carson pulling off good saves to deny subs Calem Nieuwenhof and Alan Forrest from racking up the scoreline.

Reilly did have a goal chopped off for offside in the dying embers of stoppage time but there would be no comeback.

And with that Dundee exited the Scottish Cup, their wait for a semi-final going into it’s 20th year.

McGhee injury

Jordan McGhee takes on Hearts
Jordan McGhee was forced off at half-time. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Another injury struck an experienced player with Jordan McGhee unable to come back out for the second period.

Docherty explained: “It’s his Achilles. It’s been bothering for a while but he’s been playing through it, that’s the type of character he is.

“But he came in at half-time and said he couldn’t continue. He couldn’t sprint and it did affect his performance.

“Jordan is a warrior but he had to come off.”

More from Dundee FC

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico -…
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how…
3
Scott Fraser
Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets 'redemption'
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson. Image: SNS
Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy - exactly how much have the Dee missed…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Josh Mulligan tracked by English Championship side
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson on calm heads at Dundee, turning form around and chance for Hearts…

Conversation