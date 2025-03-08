Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

Dundee are out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage after a 3-1 defeat at Hearts.

It’s a familiar story for the Dark Blues with no semi-final appearance in 19 years and no success in the competition since 1910.

There was another familiar sight in seeing Dundee on the wrong end of the scoreline after their sixth defeat in the last eight matches.

For much of that run manager Tony Docherty has set up his side in a back three formation until a change to a back four in recent games brought improvements.

At Tynecastle, though, the gameplan was to go with the three once again.

“It was about the shape they play. Hearts set up in a diamond [in midfield],” Docherty explained.

“It was to get into wide areas and the wing-backs were going to be pivotal. But we never did that in the first half. We never passed the ball well enough to do that.

“We did in the second half. We got enough switches of play.

“We got into good areas, we forced corners, throw-ins, because we got into those areas of the pitch and that’s how we got the goal.

“But I just needed the players to be a wee bit braver. And they were in that second half to execute that game plan.

“So that was the reason for it.”

Injuries

Whatever the formation, though, Docherty is without some of his key men on the field.

Jordan McGhee joined a sizeable injury list that contains experienced players like Scott Fraser, Antonio Portales, Clark Robertson as well as younger players Billy Koumetio and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

And he feels that getting some of those back, combined with the right mentality can get Dundee out of this dreadful run of form.

“If we show that bravery, that mentality, in the last nine games then we’ll win more games than we lose,” he added.

“And we’ll be in a position where we’re fine for the rest of the season.

“But, I’ve got Scott Fraser sitting there. I’ve got Antonio Portales sitting there. I’ve got Clark Robertson sitting there.

“I’ve got Jordan McGhee. I’ve had to take him off at half-time.

“I don’t want to make excuses but I’ve just been ravaged by injuries to experienced players this season.

“And again, it’s when you get to this stage of the competitions, that’s, you know, maybe players with that experience make the right decisions.

“As well as Joe Shaughnessy, I’m relying on a lot of people to come back. There’s been too many injuries this season.

“I’m relying on a lot of people to come back and really contribute to what now is a nine-game season.

“Out of those nine games, we need to win as many as we can.”

Dundee are next in action in the Premiership as they make the short journey to rivals Dundee United next Sunday.