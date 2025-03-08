Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts

The Dark Blues boss pointed to injuries to experienced players as mitigation for the club's poor form.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee are out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage after a 3-1 defeat at Hearts.

It’s a familiar story for the Dark Blues with no semi-final appearance in 19 years and no success in the competition since 1910.

There was another familiar sight in seeing Dundee on the wrong end of the scoreline after their sixth defeat in the last eight matches.

For much of that run manager Tony Docherty has set up his side in a back three formation until a change to a back four in recent games brought improvements.

At Tynecastle, though, the gameplan was to go with the three once again.

Fin Robertson takes on Hearts midfielder Sander Kartum. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It was about the shape they play. Hearts set up in a diamond [in midfield],” Docherty explained.

“It was to get into wide areas and the wing-backs were going to be pivotal. But we never did that in the first half. We never passed the ball well enough to do that.

“We did in the second half. We got enough switches of play.

“We got into good areas, we forced corners, throw-ins, because we got into those areas of the pitch and that’s how we got the goal.

“But I just needed the players to be a wee bit braver. And they were in that second half to execute that game plan.

“So that was the reason for it.”

Injuries

Whatever the formation, though, Docherty is without some of his key men on the field.

Jordan McGhee joined a sizeable injury list that contains experienced players like Scott Fraser, Antonio Portales, Clark Robertson as well as younger players Billy Koumetio and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

And he feels that getting some of those back, combined with the right mentality can get Dundee out of this dreadful run of form.

Jordan McGhee takes on Hearts
Jordan McGhee was forced off at half-time through injury. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“If we show that bravery, that mentality, in the last nine games then we’ll win more games than we lose,” he added.

“And we’ll be in a position where we’re fine for the rest of the season.

“But, I’ve got Scott Fraser sitting there. I’ve got Antonio Portales sitting there. I’ve got Clark Robertson sitting there.

“I’ve got Jordan McGhee. I’ve had to take him off at half-time.

“I don’t want to make excuses but I’ve just been ravaged by injuries to experienced players this season.

“And again, it’s when you get to this stage of the competitions, that’s, you know, maybe players with that experience make the right decisions.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy got Dundee back level at Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“As well as Joe Shaughnessy, I’m relying on a lot of people to come back. There’s been too many injuries this season.

“I’m relying on a lot of people to come back and really contribute to what now is a nine-game season.

“Out of those nine games, we need to win as many as we can.”

Dundee are next in action in the Premiership as they make the short journey to rivals Dundee United next Sunday.

Conversation