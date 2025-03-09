5 Dundee talking points as cup dream ends at Hearts – Tony Docherty’s tactical gamble and can he win back fan trust?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 Dundee talking points as cup dream ends at Hearts – Tony Docherty’s tactical gamble and can he win back fan trust?

The Dark Blues lost 3-1 at Tynecastle in front of a big away following.

Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee fans packed out the away end at Tynecastle as the Dark Blues fought it out for a place at Hampden.

With the score at 1-1, the supporters were roaring their side forward and hopes were high that the long wait for a trip to Hampden could be over.

The familiar disappointment of watching Dundee this season, though, took over pretty quickly.

It is a fanbase that deserves more.

After the horrendous recent run, Dees filled out the expanded cup allocation at Tynecastle and contributed to a cracking cup tie.

Sander Kartum's double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: SNS
Sander Kartum’s double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

As they’ve seen far too often, though, any positives on the pitch were overshadowed by the concession of preventable goals.

Goals that took Dundee’s conceded tally up to 70 in 38 matches this season as they were beaten for the sixth time in eight games, this time 3-1 by Hearts.

Courier Sport took in all the action at Tynecastle as Dee dreams of a cup run were halted at the quarter-final stage.

Tactical gamble

Fans had been desperate to see manager Tony Docherty ditch his preferred three-man defensive line-up for a four.

That wish came after a second-half switch at Ross County with Docherty saying he was pleased with how his team looked in a 4-3-3 set-up.

Though they hadn’t grabbed a much-needed win, performances had improved with the four at Motherwell and in the home draw with St Johnstone.

Kartum finds the top corner to put Hearts in front. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Kartum finds the top corner to put Hearts in front. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

However, away to Hearts the back three returned. It was a tactical gamble by the manager – if it didn’t pay off there would be little sympathy from a fanbase itching for a change in the dugout.

The blueprint was Hibs from the previous weekend as they won the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

In form and full of confidence, David Gray’s side used the space out wide provided by Neil Critchley’s midfield diamond to pull off a comfortable victory.

Dundee, however, are not in form and certainly are not full of confidence and the performance was one we’ve seen plenty of in recent weeks.

Some good bits, things to be pleased with, but undone by defensive fragility.

It must be said that Dundee were the underdogs at Hearts and may well have lost anyway had they stuck with the four-at-the-back.

Seun Adewumi missed a crucial chance in the first half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Seun Adewumi missed a crucial chance in the first half. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

However, it seemed strange to give up the recent improvements gained by the change of system.

As the game got away from them and attacking substitutions were required there was still no change of approach.

Goals were needed but three centre-backs remained on the park. The wing-backs were changed for out-and-out wingers but once Sander Kartum had made it 3-1 the game was done.

Charlie Reilly did knock in a goal that was ruled out for offside in stoppage time but it was the Jambos who looked far more likely to add to the scoreline. Indeed had it not been for Trevor Carson and some fine late saves the defeat could have been even more emphatic.

The 1-1 draw with St Johnstone saw Dundee put up their best xG conceded total (they’d given Saints fewer good chances than any other opponent).

A return to the back three ended with three goals conceded again, the 20th time this season Dundee have conceded two or more goals in a game.

It was a gamble that didn’t work.

Left flanks

Dundee’s gameplan was to hurt Hearts down the flanks.

A lot was riding on wing-backs Josh Mulligan and Ziyad Larkeche but also the central midfielders tasked with helping them.

James Penrice and Josh Mulligan
James Penrice v Josh Mulligan was a key battle. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Shutterstock

In the first half, Larkeche along with Fin Robertson and the frontmen Simon Murray and Seun Adewumi got some joy down the left.

Hearts were far weaker on their right but certainly won the battle on the other side.

James Penrice and Blair Spittal were too good for Mulligan and Garza.

The Jambos opening goal came from that side before Kartum was teed up – a clear tactic from the home side – and the free-kick for the second goal was won there, too.

Shaughnessy

Dundee’s skipper is leading by example despite his team’s struggles.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy got Dundee back level at Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Not only has he brought leadership, nous and physicality to the backline, he’s also impacting games at the other end.

In his three Premiership matches so far this season, he’s played a part in three goals. A powerful header at Hearts found the net, a flick-on set up Simon Murray against St Johnstone and a floated ball over the top set Reilly away for Murray’s goal at Motherwell.

Dundee need more players stepping up like their captain.

Brawn

Dundee are a small team and it is an issue. Last weekend they were physically bigger than St Johnstone. That fact is a reason why the two sides are bottom of the Premiership.

Mo Sylla started on the bench for this one, understandable after a poor show against Saints.

Lawrence Shankland gets physical with Dundee midfielder Cesar Garza. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lawrence Shankland gets physical with Dundee midfielder Cesar Garza. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But his absence leaves the Dark Blues short of size and strength.

The midfield of Garza, Robertson and Jordan McGhee is not a physically imposing one.

And it showed with the third goal, Fin Robertson just not strong enough to get to grips with Kartum before he finished the game.

Now or never?

The cup dream is over, now Dundee are left with the task of avoiding a nightmare end to the Premiership season.

Nine cup finals as Tony Docherty termed it.

Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The first of which is at Tannadice. A derby brings opportunity but also big risk for an under-fire manager.

A win could be the kind of result that lifts the entire club just when it’s so badly needed.

Lose to your nearest rivals, though, and supporters will not bear it.

Any fans still believing in Tony Docherty as Dundee manager will be in short supply.

It’s now or never for Docherty if he is to regain the trust of the fanbase and likely keep his job.

It is the biggest match of his managerial career.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup…
3
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts 'exactly where we wanted them' only to exit…
3
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico -…
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how…
3
Scott Fraser
Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets 'redemption'
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson. Image: SNS
Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy - exactly how much have the Dee missed…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly
Charlie Reilly made an impact off the bench against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Charlie Reilly determined to finally show what he can do in now-or-never Dundee contract…

Conversation