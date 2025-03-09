5 Dundee talking points as cup dream ends at Hearts – Tony Docherty’s tactical gamble and can he win back fan trust?

Dundee fans packed out the away end at Tynecastle as the Dark Blues fought it out for a place at Hampden.

With the score at 1-1, the supporters were roaring their side forward and hopes were high that the long wait for a trip to Hampden could be over.

The familiar disappointment of watching Dundee this season, though, took over pretty quickly.

It is a fanbase that deserves more.

After the horrendous recent run, Dees filled out the expanded cup allocation at Tynecastle and contributed to a cracking cup tie.

As they’ve seen far too often, though, any positives on the pitch were overshadowed by the concession of preventable goals.

Goals that took Dundee’s conceded tally up to 70 in 38 matches this season as they were beaten for the sixth time in eight games, this time 3-1 by Hearts.

Courier Sport took in all the action at Tynecastle as Dee dreams of a cup run were halted at the quarter-final stage.

Tactical gamble

Fans had been desperate to see manager Tony Docherty ditch his preferred three-man defensive line-up for a four.

That wish came after a second-half switch at Ross County with Docherty saying he was pleased with how his team looked in a 4-3-3 set-up.

Though they hadn’t grabbed a much-needed win, performances had improved with the four at Motherwell and in the home draw with St Johnstone.

However, away to Hearts the back three returned. It was a tactical gamble by the manager – if it didn’t pay off there would be little sympathy from a fanbase itching for a change in the dugout.

The blueprint was Hibs from the previous weekend as they won the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

In form and full of confidence, David Gray’s side used the space out wide provided by Neil Critchley’s midfield diamond to pull off a comfortable victory.

Dundee, however, are not in form and certainly are not full of confidence and the performance was one we’ve seen plenty of in recent weeks.

Some good bits, things to be pleased with, but undone by defensive fragility.

It must be said that Dundee were the underdogs at Hearts and may well have lost anyway had they stuck with the four-at-the-back.

However, it seemed strange to give up the recent improvements gained by the change of system.

As the game got away from them and attacking substitutions were required there was still no change of approach.

Goals were needed but three centre-backs remained on the park. The wing-backs were changed for out-and-out wingers but once Sander Kartum had made it 3-1 the game was done.

Charlie Reilly did knock in a goal that was ruled out for offside in stoppage time but it was the Jambos who looked far more likely to add to the scoreline. Indeed had it not been for Trevor Carson and some fine late saves the defeat could have been even more emphatic.

The 1-1 draw with St Johnstone saw Dundee put up their best xG conceded total (they’d given Saints fewer good chances than any other opponent).

A return to the back three ended with three goals conceded again, the 20th time this season Dundee have conceded two or more goals in a game.

It was a gamble that didn’t work.

Left flanks

Dundee’s gameplan was to hurt Hearts down the flanks.

A lot was riding on wing-backs Josh Mulligan and Ziyad Larkeche but also the central midfielders tasked with helping them.

In the first half, Larkeche along with Fin Robertson and the frontmen Simon Murray and Seun Adewumi got some joy down the left.

Hearts were far weaker on their right but certainly won the battle on the other side.

James Penrice and Blair Spittal were too good for Mulligan and Garza.

The Jambos opening goal came from that side before Kartum was teed up – a clear tactic from the home side – and the free-kick for the second goal was won there, too.

Shaughnessy

Dundee’s skipper is leading by example despite his team’s struggles.

Not only has he brought leadership, nous and physicality to the backline, he’s also impacting games at the other end.

In his three Premiership matches so far this season, he’s played a part in three goals. A powerful header at Hearts found the net, a flick-on set up Simon Murray against St Johnstone and a floated ball over the top set Reilly away for Murray’s goal at Motherwell.

Dundee need more players stepping up like their captain.

Brawn

Dundee are a small team and it is an issue. Last weekend they were physically bigger than St Johnstone. That fact is a reason why the two sides are bottom of the Premiership.

Mo Sylla started on the bench for this one, understandable after a poor show against Saints.

But his absence leaves the Dark Blues short of size and strength.

The midfield of Garza, Robertson and Jordan McGhee is not a physically imposing one.

And it showed with the third goal, Fin Robertson just not strong enough to get to grips with Kartum before he finished the game.

Now or never?

The cup dream is over, now Dundee are left with the task of avoiding a nightmare end to the Premiership season.

Nine cup finals as Tony Docherty termed it.

The first of which is at Tannadice. A derby brings opportunity but also big risk for an under-fire manager.

A win could be the kind of result that lifts the entire club just when it’s so badly needed.

Lose to your nearest rivals, though, and supporters will not bear it.

Any fans still believing in Tony Docherty as Dundee manager will be in short supply.

It’s now or never for Docherty if he is to regain the trust of the fanbase and likely keep his job.

It is the biggest match of his managerial career.