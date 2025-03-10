Dundee determined to ‘prove people wrong’ in Premiership relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee determined to ‘prove people wrong’ in Premiership relegation battle

Defender Ryan Astley insists the Dark Blues won't shy away from the situation they find themselves in.

By George Cran
Ryan Astley
Dundee defender Ryan Astley. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The pressure is very much on Dundee but Ryan Astley insists the Dark Blues are relishing it.

Dreadful form since the turn of the year has seen the Dens men drop from a top-six challenge into the relegation play-off spot.

And next in the fixture list is the highest of all pressurised fixtures – a Dundee derby.

The challenge in getting out of trouble is not one Astley and the Dark Blues are shying away from.

“It’s about the next game and let’s prove people wrong,” Dundee defender Astley said.

Sander Kartum's double knocked Dundee out of the cup. Image: SNS
Dundee were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts on Friday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“It’s hard to put your finger on what has gone wrong.

“I thought against Hearts we defended well in most parts, so in terms of a single thing it’s hard to say.

“The first goal was into the top corner and you just have to move on from that.

“We just have to move on from it now and look towards the big one next, which is the derby.

“We want to do it for the fans, they were amazing at Hearts and will turn out in their numbers again against United.

Confidence

“We won the last derby so you take confidence from that and it’s always nice winning those games.

“We will prepare right all week and make sure on the Sunday we’re ready to go.

“If we can produce the same performance as we did in the second half on Friday we’ll be fine.

Dundee players celebrate with fans on Scottish Cup derby night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee hold the derby bragging rights after their win at Dens Park in January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It’s small margins in these games, we had a chance just before they scored and a bit more quality and it’s a completely different game.

“We spoke as a group afterwards and it’s time to move forward now.

“The second half performance is what we have to work on for the next nine games now because they’re massive.

“It’s nine cup finals but we’re looking forward to it, it’s a challenge.”

More from Dundee FC

Hearts celebrate as they knock Dundee out of the Scottish Cup and head for the semi-finals. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points as cup dream ends at Hearts - Tony Docherty's tactical…
5
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains decision to return to back 3 in Scottish Cup…
3
Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty says Dundee had Hearts 'exactly where we wanted them' only to exit…
3
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee loan star Cesar Garza got a taste of cup fever in Mexico -…
Simon Murray takes on Hearts
Dundee at Hearts: Team news, who is at risk of semi-final ban and how…
3
Scott Fraser
Dundee get major boost ahead of Hearts cup clash as Tony Docherty targets 'redemption'
Former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson. Image: SNS
Dundee title winner Ben Williamson provides update on recovery from horror car crash
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee with and without Joe Shaughnessy - exactly how much have the Dee missed…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee star Luke Graham discusses Falkirk 'first' as loan spell title chase hots up
Simon Murray celebrates
LEE WILKIE: Hearts cup clash suits 'different' Dundee perfectly

Conversation