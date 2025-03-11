LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty needs derby win to keep Dundee fans with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty needs derby win to keep Dundee fans with him

Sunday's derby at Tannadice is huge for the Dark Blues, who are on a poor run of form.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty, deep in thought at Tynecastle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s trip to Hearts in the Scottish Cup was supposed to be a game without the pressure of relegation for the Dark Blues.

However, the same old problems leading to defeats have put even more pressure on them before Sunday’s derby.

There’s big pressure, too, on manager Tony Docherty.

He did what managers do in situations like this – he tried to be positive about the performance.

But it’s clear from the way they started the game the players are feeling the tension.

They couldn’t keep possession and simple things were looking much harder than they need to be.

Despite a good spell in the second half, Dundee were well-beaten by Hearts.

And if it wasn’t for Trevor Carson, the score line could have been a really heavy one again.

That is a positive for Dundee, in a weird kind of way. Guys like Carson and Joe Shaughnessy and Simon Murray in recent weeks are rising to the challenge set by this awful run of form.

It’s a relegation battle and you need big characters to step up.

Trevor Carson denies Hearts’ Elton Kabangu. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

They are doing that but Dundee need more.

Manager Docherty certainly needs more. He’s got to win this derby.

Maybe not in terms of keeping his job – we don’t know the feelings of Tim Keyes and John Nelms – but certainly in terms of keeping any sort of positive relationship with the fans.

Emotions will be high on Sunday at Tannadice, no matter what happens.

The supporters had a glimmer of hope at Tynecastle on Friday – at 1-1 they were on top and creating chances with a trip to Hampden there to be grabbed.

But then the same old, same old happened shortly afterwards.

The cup dream is gone, another ember of positivity in this increasingly poor season snuffed out.

Now they are left with four tough Premiership games before the split and then five against the teams in the bottom six.

Lose again this weekend and people will rightly wonder if the manager has a future at the club.

Tony Docherty apologised to the Dundee fans after dismal defeat to Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
There is a lot of pressure on Docherty but, as always, he will keep things positive with his players.

That positivity only lasts so long with fans when results don’t follow.

United fans, too, will be only too happy to see more pressure piled on the Dundee boss this weekend.

Nevertheless, I do still think this is a 50-50 game.

Regardless of league positions, Dundee still have some real talent in their squad.

I said before the Hearts game that the cup tie was perfect for them because when things click, the Dee have shown they can take on anybody.

In a one-off game, like a derby, that can happen.

It might turn the game into a tough watch but I really do think if Dundee just go into this game being hard to beat first and foremost they’ll give themselves a real chance.

Keep things tight and then they can rely on their attacking talent to do something up front.

It’s such a massive game for Dundee. They must turn up.

Conversation