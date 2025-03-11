The Dundee derby supercomputer – does AI think United or Dee will win Tannadice clash?

Tannadice this Sunday will see Dundee and Dundee United face off in a derby for the fourth time this season.

Historically, the Tangerines boast a better record but this season it’s been spoils shared – one win by one goal each and a 2-2 draw back on the Premiership’s opening day.

The result of this weekend’s clash will prove crucial at both ends of the table.

United are chasing third place and guaranteed European group stage football next season while Dundee are in relegation trouble at the wrong end of the table.

So who comes out on top?

Just like supporters, our writers can come up with their own guesses.

Instead we thought we’d get AI involved. What could possibly go wrong?

Unfortunately DC Thomson haven’t yet developed their own all-powerful AI machine yet so we asked some key questions of two well-known AI chatbots.

Chat GPT from Open AI was our first port of call. However, suggestions that Dundee United would be reliant on Nicky Clark’s goals (now at St Johnstone) and Kieran Freeman’s (now at Montrose) impact from deep made ChatGPT’s assessment unreliable.

So we turned to Twitter’s Grok.

Here’s what it thinks will happen.

Dundee United chances and best tactics

Grok says: “Sam Dalby, the Premiership’s top scorer is their linchpin. His late-game impact—United have scored 16 goals in the final 15 minutes this season—is a massive threat.

“Kristijan Trapanovski’s pace and Vicko Sevelj’s versatility (scoring in January’s derby) add depth.

“Without Kevin Holt (now at Derry City), their backline might lack cohesion. Jack Walton’s 79 saves show resilience but also exposure—31 goals conceded from 38.7 xG on target by March. They’re vulnerable to pressure.

“Tannadice is tough – 6 wins, 3 draws, 5 losses – but not invincible, especially if their recent dip persists.”

Asked how United can win, Grok suggests testing Dundee goalie Trevor Carson early and forcing errors.

It said: “Pepper Carson with shots from Dalby and Trapanovski in the first 20 minutes—low drives or angled efforts his aging legs might struggle with. Use Babunski’s through balls to catch Dundee’s high line.

“Target Sevelj and Declan Gallagher on corners, with Sibbald or Ryan Strain delivering. Long throws to the back post could fluster Dundee’s rejigged defense—Shaughnessy’s height (6’2”) matches United’s, but his lack of recent minutes might show.

“Start Sibbald and Docherty to outmuscle Lyall Cameron and Mo Sylla. Press high to force Carson into long kicks—Gallagher and Sevelj can head them back. Sub in Luca Stephenson late for fresh legs.

“Keep Dalby central, feeding him crosses or cutbacks as Dundee tire. Use Jort van der Sande off the bench to exploit a stretched defence after 70 minutes. Push numbers forward if level or behind.”

It even goes as far as to suggest a team for Jim Goodwin to select, saying: “Line up in a 4-2-3-1: Walton; Strain, Sevelj, Gallagher, Ferry; Sibbald, Docherty; Trapanovski, Babunski, Stephenson; Dalby.

“Start fast to rattle Carson, focus on set-pieces to test Shaughnessy’s rust, and stretch Dundee wide.

“If Dundee lead, stay patient—their history screams collapse.

“Build for a late surge; Dalby’s the trump card.”

Dundee chances and best tactics

“Simon Murray’s their star, scoring in two derbies this season,” Grok says of Dundee’s chances on Sunday.

“His pace and penalty-box nous could exploit United’s defensive reshuffle.

“Neutralise Sam Dalby. Stick a tight marker on Dalby to cut his space. He thrives late, so Dundee must stay switched on past the 75th minute. Double up if he drops deep to link play.

“Exploit set-pieces. Use Murray or Palmer-Houlden’s aerial presence on corners and free kicks. Target United’s backline, now adjusting without Holt, with Lyall Cameron’s delivery—he’s stepped up since McCowan left.

“Press high and early. Push Cameron and Scott Tiffoney to harass United’s midfield (e.g., David Babunski, Ross Docherty). Force turnovers and hit United on the break with Murray’s speed or Adewumi’s runs.

“Stay compact defensively. Play a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1, keeping full-backs tucked in to handle Trapanovski’s width.

“The game plan: Dundee should line up in a 4-4-2.

“Start aggressive—press United’s midfield, target Dalby, and hit set-pieces.

“If they lead, switch to a 4-5-1, clog the middle, and counter with Murray’s pace. The January derby showed Dundee can compete—they led via Murray’s penalty—but crumbled late. Discipline and clinical finishing fix that.”

Who does AI think will win Dundee derby?

To lay the scene, Grok started with this: “As an AI, I don’t have access to real-time data beyond my last update or the ability to foresee future events, so I can’t definitively say who will win.

“Instead, I can offer an analysis based on available information up to March 10, 2025, and general trends.”

Despite that the AI tries its best and even offers up a prediction.

Dundee United are favourites but “Dundee’s desperation for revenge and Murray’s derby record give them a shot.

“Weather or ref decisions (like January’s VAR drama) might play a role too.

“If Dundee execute, a 1-0 or 2-1 upset’s on the cards.”

However, asked simply who will win the derby the machine doesn’t hold back with a prediction of a Dundee United win.

“A 2-1 win’s likely—Trapanovski early, Dalby late, Murray grabbing one.”

Will the technology be proved right this weekend?