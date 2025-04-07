Ex-Dundee No 2 back in charge of Premier League outfit for final 7 matches of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee No 2 back in charge of Premier League outfit for final 7 matches of season

Ex-Dens assistant Simon Rusk will be assisted by a Premier League winner.

By George Cran
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Former Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk. Image: SNS

Former Dundee No 2 Simon Rusk will be a Premier League manager once again after taking interim charge at Southampton for the second time.

Relegation back to the Championship was confirmed for Saints after a 3-1 loss at Tottenham on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later the south-coast club relieved manager Ivan Juric of his duties.

Juric took over at St Mary’s in December after Russell Martin was sacked, also after a defeat to Spurs, with Saints earning just five points from 16 games.

Ivan Juric
Ivan Juric was sacked by Southampton on Monday. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Rusk took charge of two matches as interim before Juric was installed, losing to Liverpool in the EFL Cup and drawing 0-0 with Fulham.

Juric himself won just five points with Southampton still needing one point to avoid the ignominy of registering the lowest-ever points total in a Premier League season.

Assisted by Premier League winner

A Southampton statement read: “We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our Men’s First Team Manager, Ivan Jurić, to end his spell at the club.

“The process of finding a new manager to lead us as we look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has now begun and is being led by Group Technical Director Johannes Spors.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee (right) with assistant Simon Rusk (left) at Dens Park.
Former Dundee manager Mark McGhee (right) with assistant Simon Rusk (left) at Dens Park in 2022.

“In the meantime, Simon Rusk has agreed to take charge of the team as Interim Manager for the remaining seven fixtures of this season and will be assisted by Adam Lallana.”

Rusk moved to Southampton as their U/21 manager after a short spell as Nottingham Forest set-piece coach.

That was after leaving the England youth setup.

He moved to the FA job after leaving Dundee following Mark McGhee’s sacking.

McGhee and Rusk took over from James McPake in February 2022 but managed just one win in 14 matches.

Relegation to the Championship followed with McGhee’s win ratio of 7% the worst of any permanent Dundee manager in history.

Now Rusk will be in charge for seven Premier League matches, tasked with topping Derby County’s 11 points record, starting against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at home this coming Saturday.

