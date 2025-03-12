Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty

Simon Murray should be targeting a Scotland call-up says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues marksman is the top scoring Scotsman in the Premiership this season after notching 11 league goals.

He’s got 17 in all competitions for the Dens men after knocking in 23 for Ross County last term.

Despite Dundee struggles in the Premiership this term, Murray’s goalscoring form has been consistent with eight goals in his last 14 games.

And his manager admits he was disappointed his striker hasn’t earned a call-up with Scotland’s national pool not blessed with in-form frontmen.

“He’s been brilliant and I was a wee bit disappointed in terms of a Scotland call-up,” Docherty said of Murray.

“I know it sounds ridiculous but in terms of the amount of goals he’s contributed this season and last season plus we’re short of strikers.

“Simon, over the last two years, has been producing brilliant numbers, absolutely brilliant numbers.

“But he’s taken on a new role here, he’s an experienced player and he’s developed from it.

“But his enthusiasm, that’s the biggest thing about him.

“He’s such a brilliant character, and that’s why we worked so hard to make sure we got him at the football club.”

International call shows progress

Called up by Steve Clarke for the upcoming Nations League play-offs are Che Adams of Torino, Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway and Aberdeen frontman Kevin Nisbet.

There was also a first call-up for Hearts’ teenage forward James Wilson.

Whether international recognition comes or not, Docherty insists all his players should hold big aspirations like an international call.

To that end, central defender Aaron Donnelly has earned a place in the Northern Ireland senior squad as he bids to add to his one cap.

Luke Graham is in the Scotland U/21 squad for the first time while Seun Adewumi is to join up with the Austria U/21 team and Cesar Garza is heading to Spain with Mexico’s U/20s.

“I think they should all set themselves targets like that,” Docherty added.

“I’m really, really encouraged this week that we’ve got call-ups.

“Aaron Donnelly has been called up to the full international squad, which is brilliant for him, for the football club. It shows progress.

“Luke Graham’s been called up for the U/21s, which again is real progress.

“Seun Adewumi’s been called up for the Austrian U/21s, and Cesar Garza for Mexico U/20s.

“I think they all need to have aspirations, they all need to have goals, and Simon’s no different for that.

“Other ones in the squad, you need to aim as high as you can, and if it gets noticed, it gets noticed.

“But for me, Simon’s goal return in the past two seasons has been really, really strong.”