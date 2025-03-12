Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues frontman is the top scoring Scotsman in the Premiership.

By George Cran
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee talisman Simon Murray tops the scoring charts at Dens Park with 17 goals. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock

Simon Murray should be targeting a Scotland call-up says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues marksman is the top scoring Scotsman in the Premiership this season after notching 11 league goals.

He’s got 17 in all competitions for the Dens men after knocking in 23 for Ross County last term.

Despite Dundee struggles in the Premiership this term, Murray’s goalscoring form has been consistent with eight goals in his last 14 games.

And his manager admits he was disappointed his striker hasn’t earned a call-up with Scotland’s national pool not blessed with in-form frontmen.

“He’s been brilliant and I was a wee bit disappointed in terms of a Scotland call-up,” Docherty said of Murray.

Simon Murray celebrates
Simon Murray celebrates a goal against Dundee United – a feat he’s out to repeat this weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I know it sounds ridiculous but in terms of the amount of goals he’s contributed this season and last season plus we’re short of strikers.

“Simon, over the last two years, has been producing brilliant numbers, absolutely brilliant numbers.

“But he’s taken on a new role here, he’s an experienced player and he’s developed from it.

“But his enthusiasm, that’s the biggest thing about him.

“He’s such a brilliant character, and that’s why we worked so hard to make sure we got him at the football club.”

International call shows progress

Called up by Steve Clarke for the upcoming Nations League play-offs are Che Adams of Torino, Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway and Aberdeen frontman Kevin Nisbet.

There was also a first call-up for Hearts’ teenage forward James Wilson.

Whether international recognition comes or not, Docherty insists all his players should hold big aspirations like an international call.

To that end, central defender Aaron Donnelly has earned a place in the Northern Ireland senior squad as he bids to add to his one cap.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly is in the Northern Ireland squad after previously captaining their U/21s. Image: SNS

Luke Graham is in the Scotland U/21 squad for the first time while Seun Adewumi is to join up with the Austria U/21 team and Cesar Garza is heading to Spain with Mexico’s U/20s.

“I think they should all set themselves targets like that,” Docherty added.

“I’m really, really encouraged this week that we’ve got call-ups.

“Aaron Donnelly has been called up to the full international squad, which is brilliant for him, for the football club. It shows progress.

“Luke Graham’s been called up for the U/21s, which again is real progress.

“Seun Adewumi’s been called up for the Austrian U/21s, and Cesar Garza for Mexico U/20s.

“I think they all need to have aspirations, they all need to have goals, and Simon’s no different for that.

“Other ones in the squad, you need to aim as high as you can, and if it gets noticed, it gets noticed.

“But for me, Simon’s goal return in the past two seasons has been really, really strong.”

Conversation