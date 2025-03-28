Dundee FC stadium: Camperdown traffic plan and city centre shuttle bus proposal revealed

Further details have been revealed about how traffic will be managed if approval is given to Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown.

A traffic management plan has been published on the local authority’s planning portal providing details on how fans are expected to travel to the ground on matchdays.

This includes proposals for a shuttle bus service between the city centre and stadium before and after fixtures to provide “additional capacity to those attending matches”.

The plan is described as a “working document” that has been prepared by professionals working on behalf of the club in conjunction with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

It comes as a decision on the planning in principle application could potentially be just weeks away.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee – which will rule on the application – is scheduled to meet on April 14.

Car parking plans detailed

In the transport plan, it is detailed that car parking at the stadium will be pre-booked and access to the site will only be permitted with a parking pass with valid QR code.

Once the on-site car park is full, a barrier will be placed at the entrance point to the site to stop any other vehicles from attempting to enter.

For those parking away from the stadium, Dryburgh industrial estate is “considered to be ideal” for fans looking for a place to park.

It is also anticipated that drivers will look to park to the south of the Kingsway in the Linton Road/ Liff Road area and use the underpass to walk to the stadium.

However, a residents parking zone will be in place to ensure they are not “unduly impacted by match day parking”.

Dunsinane industrial estate is also earmarked as a possible option due to the “significant amount of available on-street parking”

However, it is proposed an agreement will be entered into with the owner of Camperdown Leisure Park to restrict fans from parking here on matchdays.

A steward will be allocated to Dayton Drive at the entrance to ensure those parking are patrons of the businesses of the leisure park.

It is also detailed that Dundee FC and Dundee Stars will coordinate fixtures to ensure that clashes between the two are avoided.

The only road closure likely required on matchdays will be at Dayton Drive to the west of its junction with the access road to Camperdown Leisure Park.

The closure will create a “sterile zone” around the stadium to maximise safety and reduce any chance of conflict between vehicles and pedestrians.

A traffic restriction order will also be in place to make Liff Road eastbound only from its junction with Myrekirk Road to the A90 on matchdays.

Discussions between the owners of the leisure park and businesses will be undertaken to ensure all business can operate before, during and after fixtures.

Shuttle busses to be provided

Dundee FC also say a shuttle bus service, operated by Xplore, will be provided to fans travelling from the city centre to new Camperdown stadium.

Bus companies have also agreed to provide additional services to stances at or adjacent to the stadium on matchdays.

The stances on site will be utilised by additional Xplore Dundee services directly to and from the city centre as well as potentially to provide direct services to and from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow

The current stances, primarily served by Stagecoach services to Perthshire, will be enhanced on matchdays to “maximise public transport provision for supporters”.

Transport chiefs had previously requested more time to consider Dundee FC’s plans for a new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The Courier reported in August how Transport Scotland had raised several queries with Dee consultants regarding the impact the plans could have on the Kingsway.