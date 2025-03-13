Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances revealed

The Dark Blues head to rivals Dundee United on Sunday aiming to end their poor run of form.

By George Cran
Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser could make his Dundee return at old side Dundee United. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee will give experienced pair Jordan McGhee and Scott Fraser every opportunity to prove their fitness for Sunday’s derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues are preparing for the short trip across the road to face rivals Dundee United.

They head there in real need of a positive result after picking up just three points from the last 24 available.

Injuries, though, continue to hamper things at Dens Park.

Definitely out for this derby are Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson, Antonio Portales and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Two who have a chance of featuring, however, are McGhee and Fraser.

Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee picked up an injury last time out at Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

McGhee went off at half-time in Friday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Hearts with an ongoing Achilles tendon issue flaring up.

Former United midfielder Fraser, meanwhile, has been out of action since October after his recovery from groin surgery took far longer than anticipated.

‘Looking good’

But he has returned to training and is expected to be available for manager Tony Docherty.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We’re monitoring Jordan McGhee, hopefully he’s responded to treatment this week,” Docherty said.

“Obviously the game being Sunday gives us a better chance, so we’ll monitor him in the latter part of this week and hopefully he’ll have a chance.

“We’ve got Scott Fraser returning to training, which is good as well.

“He has trained all week and is looking good.”

Sunday’s match is followed by an international break before Dundee host Rangers in the Premiership at Dens Park on March 29.

That extra time will help get players back to fitness with Seb Palmer-Houlden set to return with Clark Robertson and Portales not far behind.

Dundee will also have Lyall Cameron back in contention after he missed the trip to Hearts through suspension.

