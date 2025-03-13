Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances revealed

Dundee will give experienced pair Jordan McGhee and Scott Fraser every opportunity to prove their fitness for Sunday’s derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues are preparing for the short trip across the road to face rivals Dundee United.

They head there in real need of a positive result after picking up just three points from the last 24 available.

Injuries, though, continue to hamper things at Dens Park.

Definitely out for this derby are Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson, Antonio Portales and Seb Palmer-Houlden.

Two who have a chance of featuring, however, are McGhee and Fraser.

McGhee went off at half-time in Friday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Hearts with an ongoing Achilles tendon issue flaring up.

Former United midfielder Fraser, meanwhile, has been out of action since October after his recovery from groin surgery took far longer than anticipated.

‘Looking good’

But he has returned to training and is expected to be available for manager Tony Docherty.

“We’re monitoring Jordan McGhee, hopefully he’s responded to treatment this week,” Docherty said.

“Obviously the game being Sunday gives us a better chance, so we’ll monitor him in the latter part of this week and hopefully he’ll have a chance.

“We’ve got Scott Fraser returning to training, which is good as well.

“He has trained all week and is looking good.”

Sunday’s match is followed by an international break before Dundee host Rangers in the Premiership at Dens Park on March 29.

That extra time will help get players back to fitness with Seb Palmer-Houlden set to return with Clark Robertson and Portales not far behind.

Dundee will also have Lyall Cameron back in contention after he missed the trip to Hearts through suspension.