Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby

The Dark Blues need backing at Tannadice says under-fire boss.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee fans can make a huge difference in Sunday’s derby at Tannadice says boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues gaffer wants to give the supporters in the away end something to cheer after too many disappointments in recent months.

Dundee are the underdogs with rivals Dundee United chasing a third-place finish.

But Docherty insists a loud backing from the away end – like they had at Tynecastle last time out – can push the side to a much-needed result.

“The fans were brilliant and I really need to put out how good they were against Hearts last Friday night,” the Dens boss said.

“I was gutted. I was devastated with the fact that I couldn’t reward them because their support was outstanding.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park as the Dark Blues took on Dundee United in January. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

“I’ve seen the pictures when Joe’s header goes in and the response to that. I really want to reward everybody.

“I want to reward them for that for the amount of effort they put in and the amount of backing they give the team when they get there.

“And we’ll need that on Sunday. I know they’ll do that again.

“I’m urging them to get behind the players again because the players really do benefit from that, young players in particular.

“That can be the difference when they hear the crowd getting behind them or going the other way.

“That can be the difference with a decisive pass or an important run or a tackle. So they’ve got a huge part to play in it.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates in front of the away end at Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“And I’m sure they’ll play their part again on Sunday.

“This game is huge. It’s brilliant for the city. It’s almost like a double win when you win this one.

“The benefits we got from it the last time we played them at home in the cup and we managed to win that game, broke a record, all that kind of stuff.

“There’s a huge knock on from that. So we’ll be looking to do the same, to make sure that that’s the case.

“And it really can act as a catalyst for us really finishing the season strong.”

Relegation battle?

Finishing the season strongly is very much needed for a Dundee side struggling badly for form.

One league win in 2025 – against bottom side St Johnstone – has dropped the Dark Blues down to 11th place and lead the Perth outfit by just three points.

That means a big win for Saints at home to Aberdeen on Saturday could see Dundee go into this derby bottom of the league.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is under pressure after a poor run of form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Docherty, however, won’t accept his side are in a relegation battle.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he replied when asked if Dundee are in a battle against the drop.

“I’d say there are nine games to go, 27 points to play for.

“League positions, they’re only important at the end of the season.

“So what happens between now and the end is determined by us, how we perform and how we play.

“Realistically, our top six aspirations have gone.

“But when you get into that split it’s dog-eat-dog. Anybody can be involved. So any of the bottom six can be involved in that.

“I just need to make sure that we’re equipped and I think we’ll be more equipped when we get the experienced players returning.”

 

Conversation