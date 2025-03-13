Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife derby

The Stark's Park captain has had problems with calf injuries this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are set to make a late decision on the fitness of skipper Scott Brown for the Fife derby clash with Dunfermline.

The 30-year-old appeared a massive doubt when he limped off against Livingston last week with a calf issue.

It is the third time in an injury-interrupted season that the former St Johnstone player has had problems with the same area.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown receives treatment as he sits down.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown has had persistent calf problems this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, the midfielder has improved through time and the results of a precautionary scan have shown no major damage.

Stark’s Park boss Barry Robson is relieved he will not be without his captain in the long-term, but it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the visit of rivals Dunfermline.

“We’re still waiting on him,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked about Brown. “We haven’t totally ruled him out for Dunfermline, so we’ll see.

“We got the scan results back and it’s nothing really bad, so we’ll see how we are.

Raith ‘working closely’ with Brown

“There was something there, but it was nothing really that was going to keep him out long-term or anything like that. So, he’s one that we’re just working closely with.”

Nine days between the goalless draw with Livingston and the derby allowed Robson to give his squad some rare time off to rest.

It has also been useful in trying to help the recovery of others who have been overcoming injuries.

Lewis Vaughan is now back to fitness after hamstring surgery last year and has made two substitute’s appearances, and Shaun Byrne is closer to a start following ankle ligament damage.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown in action.
Scott Brown is a key player for Raith Rovers when he plays. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“Shaun Byrne is coming back,” added Robson. “He’s still feeling his ankle a little bit. He’s not 100 per cent yet.

“But we’ve got him out working. He’s been doing some extra sessions, so he’s back on the training pitch, which is good.

“We’ve got to be careful with Lewis Vaughan. We all know that. I don’t want him to be breaking down again.

“I want him to come back and be ready and be able to stay in the team, stay in the squad and stay fit. That’s my main concern for him.”

Conversation