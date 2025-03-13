Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife derby

Raith Rovers are set to make a late decision on the fitness of skipper Scott Brown for the Fife derby clash with Dunfermline.

The 30-year-old appeared a massive doubt when he limped off against Livingston last week with a calf issue.

It is the third time in an injury-interrupted season that the former St Johnstone player has had problems with the same area.

However, the midfielder has improved through time and the results of a precautionary scan have shown no major damage.

Stark’s Park boss Barry Robson is relieved he will not be without his captain in the long-term, but it remains to be seen whether he will be available for the visit of rivals Dunfermline.

“We’re still waiting on him,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked about Brown. “We haven’t totally ruled him out for Dunfermline, so we’ll see.

“We got the scan results back and it’s nothing really bad, so we’ll see how we are.

Raith ‘working closely’ with Brown

“There was something there, but it was nothing really that was going to keep him out long-term or anything like that. So, he’s one that we’re just working closely with.”

Nine days between the goalless draw with Livingston and the derby allowed Robson to give his squad some rare time off to rest.

It has also been useful in trying to help the recovery of others who have been overcoming injuries.

Lewis Vaughan is now back to fitness after hamstring surgery last year and has made two substitute’s appearances, and Shaun Byrne is closer to a start following ankle ligament damage.

“Shaun Byrne is coming back,” added Robson. “He’s still feeling his ankle a little bit. He’s not 100 per cent yet.

“But we’ve got him out working. He’s been doing some extra sessions, so he’s back on the training pitch, which is good.

“We’ve got to be careful with Lewis Vaughan. We all know that. I don’t want him to be breaking down again.

“I want him to come back and be ready and be able to stay in the team, stay in the squad and stay fit. That’s my main concern for him.”