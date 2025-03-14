JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United

The stakes are high for Sunday's clash at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Sunday’s derby is far bigger for Dundee than United.

Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines hold a 13-point advantage over Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues and their Premiership status for next season is assured.

But while a home win for United would edge them closer towards a guaranteed top six finish, for Dundee, defeat would see them drawing ever closer to a disastrous drop.

This one game won’t settle anything, but it will reaffirm the direction of travel for both clubs.

United’s progress in their first season back in the Premiership has been stellar, while Dundee’s regression after a solid last season has been wretched.

The Dark Blues’ downward spiral is all the more frustrating since they possess undoubted creative talent.

Some fans think there are too many loan players and that some of them aren’t committed enough, and I’ve seen some fans complaining – I think churlishly – that, in fact, under Docherty, they only scraped into the top six last season.

The clear reality is that Dundee leak goals and have proved unable to maintain real defensive integrity in games.

These are worrying times at Dens Park.

With planning permission for Dundee’s proposed new stadium still unresolved and the very real possibility of relegation hanging over them, there’s restlessness among supporters as to the direction of the club.

A similar season to last would have seen Dundee consolidate and re-galvanise some of their latent support. Instead, fans feel they’ve been let down once again.

Instead of emerging from the shadow that United have cast over them for a long time, they’ve managed to undo last season’s good work and face the very real possibility of disappearing back into the Championship twilight.

They must grasp the opportunity on Sunday to make sure that doesn’t happen.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife…
Scott Fraser
Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty
3
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and…
2
Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
'Drunk fans and lots of hugs': Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby…
Captain Josh Mitchell (left) and goal scorer Mikey Hunter celebrate after Dundee U/18s' victory. Image: David Young
Scott Robertson hails Dundee FC kids' 'maturity' as U/18s reach Scottish Youth Cup final
Dundee manager Tony Docherty, deep in thought at Tynecastle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty needs derby win to keep Dundee fans with him
2
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The Dundee derby supercomputer – does AI think United or Dee will win Tannadice…
5

Conversation