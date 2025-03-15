Dundee’s derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return – who does Tony Docherty pick?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return – who does Tony Docherty pick?

The Dark Blues are in desperate need of a victory as they head to rivals Dundee United on Sunday.

Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
By George Cran

The latest edition of the Dundee derby takes place this weekend.

A “huge” game, the “biggest of the season” – that’s how the managers of the two sides have billed it.

Dundee need a win to stop their spiral into a relegation fight while United are chasing down Hibs in third.

Three points for either side would be massive at this stage of the campaign.

The pressure is on Tony Docherty to turn things around.

Tony Docherty is dejected after Dundee's defeat to Motherwell.
Tony Docherty is searching for a way to much-needed victory for Dundee. Image: SNS.

And he has decisions to make on his team’s formation – Docherty has used a back three and a back four in recent matches.

Whichever system he goes for one thing doesn’t change – the midfield area is key.

And there are options in that position despite a lengthy injury list.

Who, though, will Docherty place his faith in?

Courier Sport weighs up the options.

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron against Dundee United
Lyall Cameron of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Docherty of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Cameron returns after suspension saw him miss the Scottish Cup clash at Hearts.

Will he be straight back into the team?

Despite his recent form largely echoing that of his team, it would be a big surprise if he wasn’t.

Docherty has been clear that the Dark Blues have a better chance of winning games with Cameron in the side.

And his numbers back that up with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this term.

The bigger question is who joins Cameron in the middle.

Mo Sylla

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla against Dundee United
Mo Sylla gets stuck in on derby day. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The Frenchman was dropped to the bench against Hearts after being hooked at half-time the previous week against St Johnstone.

That’s after he failed to track Makenzie Kirk as the striker headed Saints in front.

Sylla was fortunate not to be red carded at Tynecastle after coming off the bench, too.

After a superb first 18 months at the club, Sylla’s form has dropped in recent weeks.

The problem is his attributes make him stand out in the midfield options – big, athletic and more than willing to get stuck in.

Dundee fans still have fever dreams of watching Calum Butcher take no prisoners for United in derbies.

They need someone like that and Sylla is the closest they’ve got.

In form or not, it’s a derby and they need him to turn up.

Fin Robertson

Fin Robertson celebrates Graham Dorrans equaliser for Dundee at Dundee United
Fin Robertson celebrates with Graham Dorrans after his equaliser at Dundee United in 2019. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

A Dundee fan all his life and one of the more experienced in this fixture in the Dundee squad, Robertson has been a regular under Docherty this term.

Versatile and adding set-piece delivery, the 22-year-old has made 30 appearances this season. That’s the most of his career so far.

He’s been called upon by Docherty for some of the toughest games of the season, too.

However, the manner of the third goal conceded at Hearts and Robertson’s inability to deal with goalscorer Sander Kartum will count against his chances.

Docherty was furious with his midfielder immediately after the goal and told him exactly what he thought from the dugout.

Chances are Cameron’s return will see Robertson drop to the bench.

Josh Mulligan

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan has had a fine season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Mulligan has played in central midfield often throughout his career and stepped in there late on against Hearts.

He has, though, nailed down the right wing-back slot in recent months.

And the expectation is he’ll remain on the flank where his attacking threat has him top of the Premiership assist list for the Dark Blues.

Jordan McGhee

Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee is an injury doubt for this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

A decision on McGhee’s fitness will be made late. And a return to a back four would likely see him used at right-back.

Recent form has, though, been affected by his ongoing Achilles injury and it could be a risk playing him even if he gets the green light from medics.

Docherty would prefer to have an experienced campaigner like McGhee available.

But it remains to be seen whether he will be.

Cesar Garza

Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
Cesar Garza and matchwinner Simon Murray celebrate Dundee’s derby victory in January. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The Mexican made a real impact in January, including leaving everything out on the park in the 1-0 cup win over United.

Eighty-three minutes passed before an exhausted Garza was replaced by Imari Samuels.

The youngster had, though, found himself out of the team before returning to the starting XI against Hearts.

His evening was up-and-down at Tynecastle and Docherty specifically pointed to a moment where Garza failed to play in Seun Adewumi at 1-1 as the turning point in the game.

Added to the mix, though, is partner club Monterrey. They’ll be expecting to see Garza get plenty of game time.

He’s a battler who keeps things simple and that could be perfect for a derby at Tannadice.

A midfield trio of Sylla, Cameron and Garza on paper looks as strong as Dundee have got right now.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser could make his Dundee return at old side Dundee United this weekend. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

That could change soon, though – if Scott Fraser can get back on the pitch.

It’s been a long old wait for the Dundonian to get anywhere near ready to return from a groin injury.

It’s been almost five months since he limped off at Motherwell in his only start for the club since signing last September.

The first game back since he returned to training is unlikely to see him make a second start for the club this weekend.

A return at Tannadice could be interesting, though, after spending 13 years at Dundee United.

Dundee will be delighted to have Fraser back available and a place on the bench is likely.

Should the contest remain in the balance in the closing stages – every derby this season has been either a draw or a single-goal win – then having a player like Fraser to call upon in the final few minutes could be ideal.

If you need a goal, he’s got quality to open up defences. If you need to hold your lead, he’ll keep the ball and help midfielders around him.

A Fraser return will be massive for Dundee even if just in a cameo role.

