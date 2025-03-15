Dundee’s derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return – who does Tony Docherty pick?

The latest edition of the Dundee derby takes place this weekend.

A “huge” game, the “biggest of the season” – that’s how the managers of the two sides have billed it.

Dundee need a win to stop their spiral into a relegation fight while United are chasing down Hibs in third.

Three points for either side would be massive at this stage of the campaign.

The pressure is on Tony Docherty to turn things around.

And he has decisions to make on his team’s formation – Docherty has used a back three and a back four in recent matches.

Whichever system he goes for one thing doesn’t change – the midfield area is key.

And there are options in that position despite a lengthy injury list.

Who, though, will Docherty place his faith in?

Courier Sport weighs up the options.

Lyall Cameron

Cameron returns after suspension saw him miss the Scottish Cup clash at Hearts.

Will he be straight back into the team?

Despite his recent form largely echoing that of his team, it would be a big surprise if he wasn’t.

Docherty has been clear that the Dark Blues have a better chance of winning games with Cameron in the side.

And his numbers back that up with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this term.

The bigger question is who joins Cameron in the middle.

Mo Sylla

The Frenchman was dropped to the bench against Hearts after being hooked at half-time the previous week against St Johnstone.

That’s after he failed to track Makenzie Kirk as the striker headed Saints in front.

Sylla was fortunate not to be red carded at Tynecastle after coming off the bench, too.

After a superb first 18 months at the club, Sylla’s form has dropped in recent weeks.

The problem is his attributes make him stand out in the midfield options – big, athletic and more than willing to get stuck in.

Dundee fans still have fever dreams of watching Calum Butcher take no prisoners for United in derbies.

They need someone like that and Sylla is the closest they’ve got.

In form or not, it’s a derby and they need him to turn up.

Fin Robertson

A Dundee fan all his life and one of the more experienced in this fixture in the Dundee squad, Robertson has been a regular under Docherty this term.

Versatile and adding set-piece delivery, the 22-year-old has made 30 appearances this season. That’s the most of his career so far.

He’s been called upon by Docherty for some of the toughest games of the season, too.

However, the manner of the third goal conceded at Hearts and Robertson’s inability to deal with goalscorer Sander Kartum will count against his chances.

Docherty was furious with his midfielder immediately after the goal and told him exactly what he thought from the dugout.

Chances are Cameron’s return will see Robertson drop to the bench.

Josh Mulligan

Mulligan has played in central midfield often throughout his career and stepped in there late on against Hearts.

He has, though, nailed down the right wing-back slot in recent months.

And the expectation is he’ll remain on the flank where his attacking threat has him top of the Premiership assist list for the Dark Blues.

Jordan McGhee

A decision on McGhee’s fitness will be made late. And a return to a back four would likely see him used at right-back.

Recent form has, though, been affected by his ongoing Achilles injury and it could be a risk playing him even if he gets the green light from medics.

Docherty would prefer to have an experienced campaigner like McGhee available.

But it remains to be seen whether he will be.

Cesar Garza

The Mexican made a real impact in January, including leaving everything out on the park in the 1-0 cup win over United.

Eighty-three minutes passed before an exhausted Garza was replaced by Imari Samuels.

The youngster had, though, found himself out of the team before returning to the starting XI against Hearts.

His evening was up-and-down at Tynecastle and Docherty specifically pointed to a moment where Garza failed to play in Seun Adewumi at 1-1 as the turning point in the game.

Added to the mix, though, is partner club Monterrey. They’ll be expecting to see Garza get plenty of game time.

He’s a battler who keeps things simple and that could be perfect for a derby at Tannadice.

A midfield trio of Sylla, Cameron and Garza on paper looks as strong as Dundee have got right now.

Scott Fraser

That could change soon, though – if Scott Fraser can get back on the pitch.

It’s been a long old wait for the Dundonian to get anywhere near ready to return from a groin injury.

It’s been almost five months since he limped off at Motherwell in his only start for the club since signing last September.

The first game back since he returned to training is unlikely to see him make a second start for the club this weekend.

A return at Tannadice could be interesting, though, after spending 13 years at Dundee United.

Dundee will be delighted to have Fraser back available and a place on the bench is likely.

Should the contest remain in the balance in the closing stages – every derby this season has been either a draw or a single-goal win – then having a player like Fraser to call upon in the final few minutes could be ideal.

If you need a goal, he’s got quality to open up defences. If you need to hold your lead, he’ll keep the ball and help midfielders around him.

A Fraser return will be massive for Dundee even if just in a cameo role.