Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch LIVE on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch LIVE on TV

The city rivals face off at Tannadice on Sunday.

Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United in a derby at Tannadice. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Fierce rivals Dundee United and Dundee face off this Sunday at 3pm.

The Tangerines are flying high in the table on their return to the Premiership while the Dee are suffering at the wrong end of the division.

The Dark Blues are without a league win in over two months and sit just three points off the foot of the table.

They could even go into this Tannadice clash bottom of the pile if St Johnstone pull off a big win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Home advantage has proved crucial in recent years with Dundee United unbeaten in Tannadice derbies since 2004.

Can they continue that impressive run? We’ll find out on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, Courier Sport provides everything you need to know ahead of the biggest match of the season.

Team News

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

The big news for United is the expected availability of key defender Declan Gallagher, a former Dundee man of course.

The Scotland international limped off last time out against Aberdeen but a break last weekend has eased worries over the impact injury.

There are a number of other doubts, however. Will Ferry, Ross Graham, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult are all struggling with injuries and will have to prove fitness before kick-off on Sunday.

Scott Fraser
Scott Fraser could make his Dundee return at old side Dundee United. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee, meanwhile, are hoping to welcome back a former United man in the shape of Scott Fraser.

The experienced midfielder has endured a torrid time since returning to his home city with the Dark Blues last summer.

After almost five months out, he’s back in training and could return to the matchday squad at his old stomping ground.

Jordan McGhee is a big doubt after an Achilles problem forced him off against Hearts last Friday.

Definitely out are Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson, Antonio Portales and Billy Koumetio.

Lyall Cameron returns after Scottish Cup suspension at Hearts.

Managers

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Jim Goodwin is in no doubt about the magnitude of this contest, saying: “The game on Sunday is definitely the biggest game of the season.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both teams.

“The games so far have been good ones up to now. We’re expecting another really high-intensity, usual derby game.

“There should be a decent atmosphere, it’s a full house and hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Tony Docherty at Hearts
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Tony Docherty said: “This game is huge. It’s brilliant for the city. It’s almost like a double win when you win this one.

“The benefits we got from it the last time we played them at home in the cup and we managed to win that game, broke a record, all that kind of stuff.

“You know there’s a huge knock on from that. So we’ll be looking to do the same to act as a catalyst for us really finishing the season strong.”

How to watch on TV

The fourth Dundee derby of the campaign will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Kick off is 3pm.

Premier Sports post out key highlights on social media while a full highlights package will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm.

Referee

Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot
Nick Walsh gives a penalty at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The man with the whistle for this one is Nick Walsh with Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence assisting.

Walsh hasn’t been shy with the cards this season. He’s shown 12 red cards in 35 games, including four sendings off in one European clash between Union St Gilloise and Braga.

And he’s shown 148 yellow cards – that’s an average of over four per game.

On VAR is Andrew Dallas, assisted by Gary Hilland.

More from Dundee FC

Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife…
Scott Fraser
Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty
3
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and…
2
Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
'Drunk fans and lots of hugs': Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby…
Captain Josh Mitchell (left) and goal scorer Mikey Hunter celebrate after Dundee U/18s' victory. Image: David Young
Scott Robertson hails Dundee FC kids' 'maturity' as U/18s reach Scottish Youth Cup final
Dundee manager Tony Docherty, deep in thought at Tynecastle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty needs derby win to keep Dundee fans with him
2
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The Dundee derby supercomputer – does AI think United or Dee will win Tannadice…
5

Conversation