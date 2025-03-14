Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch LIVE on TV

Fierce rivals Dundee United and Dundee face off this Sunday at 3pm.

The Tangerines are flying high in the table on their return to the Premiership while the Dee are suffering at the wrong end of the division.

The Dark Blues are without a league win in over two months and sit just three points off the foot of the table.

They could even go into this Tannadice clash bottom of the pile if St Johnstone pull off a big win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Home advantage has proved crucial in recent years with Dundee United unbeaten in Tannadice derbies since 2004.

Can they continue that impressive run? We’ll find out on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, Courier Sport provides everything you need to know ahead of the biggest match of the season.

Team News

The big news for United is the expected availability of key defender Declan Gallagher, a former Dundee man of course.

The Scotland international limped off last time out against Aberdeen but a break last weekend has eased worries over the impact injury.

There are a number of other doubts, however. Will Ferry, Ross Graham, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult are all struggling with injuries and will have to prove fitness before kick-off on Sunday.

Dundee, meanwhile, are hoping to welcome back a former United man in the shape of Scott Fraser.

The experienced midfielder has endured a torrid time since returning to his home city with the Dark Blues last summer.

After almost five months out, he’s back in training and could return to the matchday squad at his old stomping ground.

Jordan McGhee is a big doubt after an Achilles problem forced him off against Hearts last Friday.

Definitely out are Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson, Antonio Portales and Billy Koumetio.

Lyall Cameron returns after Scottish Cup suspension at Hearts.

Managers

Jim Goodwin is in no doubt about the magnitude of this contest, saying: “The game on Sunday is definitely the biggest game of the season.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both teams.

“The games so far have been good ones up to now. We’re expecting another really high-intensity, usual derby game.

“There should be a decent atmosphere, it’s a full house and hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Tony Docherty said: “This game is huge. It’s brilliant for the city. It’s almost like a double win when you win this one.

“The benefits we got from it the last time we played them at home in the cup and we managed to win that game, broke a record, all that kind of stuff.

“You know there’s a huge knock on from that. So we’ll be looking to do the same to act as a catalyst for us really finishing the season strong.”

How to watch on TV

The fourth Dundee derby of the campaign will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

Kick off is 3pm.

Premier Sports post out key highlights on social media while a full highlights package will be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm.

Referee

The man with the whistle for this one is Nick Walsh with Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence assisting.

Walsh hasn’t been shy with the cards this season. He’s shown 12 red cards in 35 games, including four sendings off in one European clash between Union St Gilloise and Braga.

And he’s shown 148 yellow cards – that’s an average of over four per game.

On VAR is Andrew Dallas, assisted by Gary Hilland.