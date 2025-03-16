Dundee win at Tannadice would provide ‘massive shot in the arm’

There’s no better game for Dundee to “galvanise” their season than today’s derby at Tannadice.

That’s the view of goalkeeper Trevor Carson as he plots with his dark blue team-mates to pull off a first Dee victory at Dundee United in over 20 years.

The last time that happened was way back in 2004 under Jim Duffy.

With just eight games to go in the Premiership season following this afternoon’s clash, upsetting the history books by picking up three points would be welcome.

After Saturday’s results, Dundee are now four points behind Kilmarnock while they can leave bottom side St Johnstone more than one result adrift with a victory.

It would also bring an end to a run of eight Premiership matches without victory – a run that has left the Dark Blues in the relegation play-off place.

“For weeks we were saying if we didn’t buck up our ideas, didn’t start putting wins together we were sleepwalking into a relegation fight,” Trevor Carson admitted ahead of this afternoon’s Dundee derby.

“I think there’s no hiding from it now. We’re well and truly in that and there’s no point shying away from it, otherwise you’ll get caught.

“I’ve been here before, a few times in England, and there’s ways to deal with it. But I think one way to not deal with it is to kid yourself on by shying away from it.

“We need character now, we need to be brave. More importantly, we just need to find a win, simple as that.

“It doesn’t need to be pretty, it doesn’t need to be silky football.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost that knack of winning games of football.

“We’ve been on the wrong end of results that maybe we felt hard done by, but for whatever reasons, we’re not doing enough to win games of football.

“We need to return to being more solid at the back, taking chances at the right times or just managing games better. We just need to find that solution.

‘Galvanise’

“I’ve unfortunately had two relegations early on in my career with Bury and Cheltenham. It’s not nice.

“But as a footballer, I think you learn more in adversity. I certainly learned a lot from those experiences.

“I learned more about how not to do things. You have to be aware of the situation you’re in, but at the same time, panic and doom and gloom around the place, that doesn’t help anything.

“Sometimes it might be false, me and Joe [Shaughnessy] and Simon [Murray] coming in on Monday after a bad result and being positive.

“Sometimes we’re putting on an act, but it’s so important to try and keep things positive because it’s so easy to feel sorry for yourself.

“Again, it definitely affects performances if everyone’s doom and gloom all the time.

“We’ve taken that on ourselves as experienced players to try and keep everyone positive and upbeat. In football, things change quickly.

“What a game on Sunday – we go and win that and all of a sudden, the lads’ confidence will lift.

“There’s no better game to go and galvanise our season than a derby.

“It’ll be a massive shot in the arm for us if we do come out the right side of the result.”