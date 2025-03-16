Dundee win at Tannadice would provide ‘massive shot in the arm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee win at Tannadice would provide ‘massive shot in the arm’

Dark Blues keeper Trevor Carson targeting derby upset at Dundee United.

Trevor Carson was excellent throughout against Dundee united
Trevor Carson kept a clean sheet against Dundee United in January. Image: SNS
By George Cran

There’s no better game for Dundee to “galvanise” their season than today’s derby at Tannadice.

That’s the view of goalkeeper Trevor Carson as he plots with his dark blue team-mates to pull off a first Dee victory at Dundee United in over 20 years.

The last time that happened was way back in 2004 under Jim Duffy.

With just eight games to go in the Premiership season following this afternoon’s clash, upsetting the history books by picking up three points would be welcome.

After Saturday’s results, Dundee are now four points behind Kilmarnock while they can leave bottom side St Johnstone more than one result adrift with a victory.

Carson salutes Dundee fans at Dens Park after a clean sheet in a derby victory. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Trevor Carson salutes Dundee fans at Dens Park after a clean sheet in a derby victory. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

It would also bring an end to a run of eight Premiership matches without victory – a run that has left the Dark Blues in the relegation play-off place.

“For weeks we were saying if we didn’t buck up our ideas, didn’t start putting wins together we were sleepwalking into a relegation fight,” Trevor Carson admitted ahead of this afternoon’s Dundee derby.

“I think there’s no hiding from it now. We’re well and truly in that and there’s no point shying away from it, otherwise you’ll get caught.

“I’ve been here before, a few times in England, and there’s ways to deal with it. But I think one way to not deal with it is to kid yourself on by shying away from it.

“We need character now, we need to be brave. More importantly, we just need to find a win, simple as that.

Dundee's goal-scorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Goalscorer Simon Murray celebrates with provider Fin Robertson as Dundee defeated United at Dens in January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It doesn’t need to be pretty, it doesn’t need to be silky football.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost that knack of winning games of football.

“We’ve been on the wrong end of results that maybe we felt hard done by, but for whatever reasons, we’re not doing enough to win games of football.

“We need to return to being more solid at the back, taking chances at the right times or just managing games better. We just need to find that solution.

‘Galvanise’

“I’ve unfortunately had two relegations early on in my career with Bury and Cheltenham. It’s not nice.

“But as a footballer, I think you learn more in adversity. I certainly learned a lot from those experiences.

“I learned more about how not to do things. You have to be aware of the situation you’re in, but at the same time, panic and doom and gloom around the place, that doesn’t help anything.

“Sometimes it might be false, me and Joe [Shaughnessy] and Simon [Murray] coming in on Monday after a bad result and being positive.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy got Dundee back level at Hearts last time out for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Sometimes we’re putting on an act, but it’s so important to try and keep things positive because it’s so easy to feel sorry for yourself.

“Again, it definitely affects performances if everyone’s doom and gloom all the time.

“We’ve taken that on ourselves as experienced players to try and keep everyone positive and upbeat. In football, things change quickly.

“What a game on Sunday – we go and win that and all of a sudden, the lads’ confidence will lift.

“There’s no better game to go and galvanise our season than a derby.

“It’ll be a massive shot in the arm for us if we do come out the right side of the result.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee's derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return - who does Tony Docherty…
2
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife…
Scott Fraser
Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances…
Dundee talisman Simon Murray scored yet again. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray should target Scotland call-up says boss Tony Docherty
3
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and…
2
Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
'Drunk fans and lots of hugs': Cesar Garza opens up on first Dundee derby…
Captain Josh Mitchell (left) and goal scorer Mikey Hunter celebrate after Dundee U/18s' victory. Image: David Young
Scott Robertson hails Dundee FC kids' 'maturity' as U/18s reach Scottish Youth Cup final

Conversation