Simon Murray on ‘shocking’ moment he was hit by vape thrown from crowd in Dundee derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Murray on ‘shocking’ moment he was hit by vape thrown from crowd in Dundee derby win

The Dark Blues ran out 4-2 winners at Tannadice.

By George Cran
Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee striker Simon Murray insists missiles thrown at players must not be tolerated after being struck by a vape during the Dundee derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues were leading 3-1 at Dundee United when an object was thrown from the Eddie Thompson Stand behind the goal United were defending.

Murray spoke to referee Nick Walsh who handed the vape to a police officer.

An announcement on the PA in the second half warned if there were further incidents the game could be stopped.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Speaking to written media after the match, Murray said: “I know it’s not great, I don’t even remember it to be fair, but I remember the goal, so that was payback for that.

“Look, the fans on both sides are what makes this derby so special.

“That’s not tolerated from anyone, it shouldn’t be. Hopefully that gets dealt with.

“I don’t know what to say on that.

“Obviously, it’s shocking that you have to put up with that, but I want to focus on my team’s win and how good that felt.”

Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

He added: “I think it hit it there (points to front of his head).

“Very dangerous, yeah, and I know there’s United fans there that won’t accept that off of people in their support as well.

“You can’t tar everyone with the same brush so hopefully United deal with that in the way that they should, and I’m sure they will.”

Murray, a former Dundee United striker, went on to score complete the scoring in injury time as Dundee won 4-2, their first win at Tannadice since 2004.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty dedicates ending 20-year derby hoodoo to fans after remarkable…
Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Jim Goodwin fumes at 'embarrassing' Dundee United showing and pinpoints missing ingredients in derby…
Mia McKenzie (aged 10) with dad Scott McKenzie (left) and grandad Alan McKenzie (right) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby
Trevor Carson was excellent throughout against Dundee united
Dundee win at Tannadice would provide 'massive shot in the arm'
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee's derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return - who does Tony Docherty…
2
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty denies Dundee are in relegation battle ahead of crunch derby
3
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown.
Barry Robson updates chances of Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown being fit for Fife…
Scott Fraser
Dundee injury update ahead of derby clash as Scott Fraser and Jordan McGhee chances…

Conversation