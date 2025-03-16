Simon Murray on ‘shocking’ moment he was hit by vape thrown from crowd in Dundee derby win

Dundee striker Simon Murray insists missiles thrown at players must not be tolerated after being struck by a vape during the Dundee derby at Tannadice.

The Dark Blues were leading 3-1 at Dundee United when an object was thrown from the Eddie Thompson Stand behind the goal United were defending.

Murray spoke to referee Nick Walsh who handed the vape to a police officer.

An announcement on the PA in the second half warned if there were further incidents the game could be stopped.

Speaking to written media after the match, Murray said: “I know it’s not great, I don’t even remember it to be fair, but I remember the goal, so that was payback for that.

“Look, the fans on both sides are what makes this derby so special.

“That’s not tolerated from anyone, it shouldn’t be. Hopefully that gets dealt with.

“I don’t know what to say on that.

“Obviously, it’s shocking that you have to put up with that, but I want to focus on my team’s win and how good that felt.”

He added: “I think it hit it there (points to front of his head).

“Very dangerous, yeah, and I know there’s United fans there that won’t accept that off of people in their support as well.

“You can’t tar everyone with the same brush so hopefully United deal with that in the way that they should, and I’m sure they will.”

Murray, a former Dundee United striker, went on to score complete the scoring in injury time as Dundee won 4-2, their first win at Tannadice since 2004.