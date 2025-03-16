Delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty dedicates ending 20-year derby hoodoo to fans after remarkable 4-2 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty dedicates ending 20-year derby hoodoo to fans after remarkable 4-2 win

An 'outstanding' first half saw the Dark Blues win away at United for the first time since 2004.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee ended two decades of pain at Tannadice after beating Dundee United 4-2.

Manager Tony Docherty says the victory is payback for the support he and the team have received in their poor recent run.

The Dark Blues had been dragged into a relegation scrap after a run of eight Premiership matches without victory, a sequence going back over two months.

However, the success at Tannadice has pushed Docherty’s side five points away from bottom side St Johnstone and to within a point of Kilmarnock in 10th.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United after sealing the derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Now he wants to see his side push on after a superb first-half display brought a priceless three points.

“We were outstanding first half. We were really strong in terms of possession and getting into the final third,” Docherty said.

“And we were clinical – we scored six goals, two of them arguably offside. One was by an elbow so really tight.

“And then we showed the other side in the second half with Dundee United coming down the slope.

“We showed real determination, real resilience to see it out.

“It was a deserved three points and with so much riding on it.

“I challenged the players to go into the history books, becoming the first Dundee team to win at Tannadice in over 20 years.

Dundee celebrate in front of away fans after Scott Tiffoney made it 3-1. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee celebrate in front of away fans after Scott Tiffoney made it 3-1. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“They stepped up to the plate and I’m hugely proud of them for doing so.

“Some of our play, we could have been out of sight.

“We could have been 5-1 up. And to do that against your nearest rivals, who are having a good season, who are a good side at home, speaks volumes of the quality of player that I’ve got in there.

“The thing that pleases me most is the mentality.”

Frantic

A frantic first-half was kicked off with a Lyall Cameron goal, only for VAR to intervene to chop it off after spotting a marginal offside against Seun Adewumi.

Dundee could have let that affect them but instead it spurred them on to one of the most impressive displays of attacking football all season.

Minutes after that disallowed goal, Ziyad Larkeche crossed for Jordan McGhee to nod in his first of two first-half goals.

Dundee's Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal of the game
Jordan McGhee grabbed a double. Image: SNS

That was on 17 minutes, on 23 minutes it was 2-0 as Scott Tiffoney’s shot from 20 yards somehow squirmed through Jack Walton’s grasp.

Poor defending gifted United possession at the other end and allowed Glenn Middleton to cut the arrears by curling a fine goal into the top corner.

But Dundee weren’t finished in the opening half and neither was Jordan McGhee. Will Ferry’s error gave Adewumi the chance to tee up McGhee and he curled a beauty into the far corner.

Moments later, a controversial incident saw ex-United striker Simon Murray hit by a vape thrown from the Eddie Thompson Stand with police notified by referee Nick Walsh.

And just seconds after that a second disallowed goal spared United blushes after Ross Graham had put into his own net.

It was 3-1 at the break and went to 3-2 shortly after the restart as Kristijan Trapanovski pulled United to within a goal once more.

Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

But Dundee showed spirit to hold off the United charge and stoppage time saw Murray knocked down by Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The United defender earned a red card and Murray made no mistake from the spot before sprinting the entire field to celebrate in front of home supporters.

‘A deserved four’

“Simon will do everything for his team,” Docherty added.

“I’m really pleased for him that he got that last kick of the ball, got the penalty and make it four.

“I think it was a deserved four.

“There was a real challenge put in front of the players to get back into the pack, go five clear of St Johnstone and pull the other ones into it.

Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Murray sprinted the length of the field after securing victory at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“But more than that, to answer up to that record of 20 years not winning it to Tannadice, that shouldn’t sit well with any Dundee fan, with any Dundee supporter. And they answered that up today.

“They deserve a hell of a lot of credit for that.

“It’s a real reward to the fans.

“I was really gutted in terms of the Hearts performance, gutted for the fans, because I’ve seen what a brilliant turnout we had.

“Since I’ve been in the job, they’ve been nothing but outstanding, in terms of support for the players, support for myself.

“But hopefully a derby win today and ending a 20-year hoodoo, hopefully that repays that.”

Conversation