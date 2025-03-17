EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term injury

The midfielder has been out of action for five months.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser is set for more time on the sidelines after breaking down in training again.

The experienced midfielder was a key signing for Tony Docherty last autumn as the Dens boss looked to replace the departed Luke McCowan.

However, Fraser has endured a torrid time with a groin injury sustained back in October.

It’s now been five months since he played for the Dark Blues after limping off late in a win at Motherwell.

That’s after suffering more than one setback in his recovery from surgery to correct the problem.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser has been out of action since October. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

It looked like the end of Fraser’s injury woe was in sight as he returned to training and he was expected to take a place in the matchday squad to face Dundee United on Sunday.

However, he suffered yet another setback in training the day before the game.

It’s understood Fraser will undergo a scan this week once swelling has gone down to assess the severity of the issue.

Dundee are hoping it’s not a major problem but with only eight matches of the Premiership season left time is running out for Fraser to make a telling impact for the Dark Blues.

