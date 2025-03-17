EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term injury

Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser is set for more time on the sidelines after breaking down in training again.

The experienced midfielder was a key signing for Tony Docherty last autumn as the Dens boss looked to replace the departed Luke McCowan.

However, Fraser has endured a torrid time with a groin injury sustained back in October.

It’s now been five months since he played for the Dark Blues after limping off late in a win at Motherwell.

That’s after suffering more than one setback in his recovery from surgery to correct the problem.

It looked like the end of Fraser’s injury woe was in sight as he returned to training and he was expected to take a place in the matchday squad to face Dundee United on Sunday.

However, he suffered yet another setback in training the day before the game.

It’s understood Fraser will undergo a scan this week once swelling has gone down to assess the severity of the issue.

Dundee are hoping it’s not a major problem but with only eight matches of the Premiership season left time is running out for Fraser to make a telling impact for the Dark Blues.