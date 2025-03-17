Dundee FC EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term injury The midfielder has been out of action for five months. Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock By George Cran March 17 2025, 8:00am March 17 2025, 8:00am Share EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term injury Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5203180/exclusive-dundee-scott-fraser-setback-injury/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser is set for more time on the sidelines after breaking down in training again. The experienced midfielder was a key signing for Tony Docherty last autumn as the Dens boss looked to replace the departed Luke McCowan. However, Fraser has endured a torrid time with a groin injury sustained back in October. It’s now been five months since he played for the Dark Blues after limping off late in a win at Motherwell. That’s after suffering more than one setback in his recovery from surgery to correct the problem. Scott Fraser has been out of action since October. Image: Rob Casey/SNS It looked like the end of Fraser’s injury woe was in sight as he returned to training and he was expected to take a place in the matchday squad to face Dundee United on Sunday. However, he suffered yet another setback in training the day before the game. It’s understood Fraser will undergo a scan this week once swelling has gone down to assess the severity of the issue. Dundee are hoping it’s not a major problem but with only eight matches of the Premiership season left time is running out for Fraser to make a telling impact for the Dark Blues.
