More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 talking points from Dundee’s history-breaking derby win – who was compared to Declan Rice and who is the unsung hero in dark blue?

The Dark Blues were deserving winners at Tannadice - the first away win at Dundee United since 2004.

Dundee celebrate their remarkable derby win at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee won at Tannadice.

That sentence hasn’t been written since before the iPhone, YouTube and Twitter were invented.

It hasn’t been written in Seun Adewumi’s lifetime.

Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Aaron Donnelly and Ziyad Larkeche were all still in nappies the last time it was written.

It hasn’t been written in almost 21 years – August 2004 was the last time Dundee won a derby at Tannadice.

Dundee celebrate in front of away fans after Scott Tiffoney made it 3-1. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Two decades of hurt ended thanks to a swashbuckling first half and dogged second period earned the Dark Blues their biggest win of the season.

And Tony Docherty’s biggest win as Dundee boss.

Courier Sport was there to take in an exhilarating derby.

Records

Jim Duffy was the last manager to win a derby at Tannadice, John Sutton the last man to score a winner for the Dark Blues across the road.

Since that time 10 derbies came and went.

It’s the first time since 2015/16 that Dundee have won two derbies in the same season.

The first time since 1989 they scored four goals against United, a Keith Wright hat-trick earning a 4-3 win 36 years ago.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Not since 1984 have they scored four times at Tannadice – Tosh McKinlay and John Brown on target in a 4-3 win for Archie Knox’s side over Jim McLean’s star-studded Tangerines.

The side in 2004 also won the following derby – this is the first time since then that Dundee have won back-to-back city clashes.

A day for records to tumble.

Attacking verve

They tumbled because Dundee rediscovered their attacking mojo.

In recent weeks they were still scoring goals but it was mainly Simon Murray doing his damnedest to drag his struggling team-mates along with him.

This was the first league match since the 3-3 draw with Celtic on January 14 that Dundee had scored more than one goal in a game.

Jordan McGhee finished the game with two goals. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
They didn’t just have the ball in the net four times either – two further goals were disallowed.

The first for a marginal offside on Seun Adewumi, the second for a slightly less marginal but still close call on Simon Murray.

Two offsides that were so close the assistant referee didn’t spot them. Without VAR, they would have stood.

The first disallowed goal was the key point in the game.

Up until that point, United had been the better team. Dundee had some encouraging breaks but there was rocky feeling about the defending early on.

Scott Tiffoney soaks in the moment as United fall to the ground. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
After Lyall Cameron’s goal was ruled out, they could have gone into their shell and rued their hard luck.

Instead it seemed to energise them. Suddenly the confidence that had been absent since that Hearts game was oozing out of them.

Pacey attacks and shots on goal followed. Crucially so did the goals with Jordan McGhee scoring the pick of the bunch.

Defence

The second half was a far gutsier affair for Dundee.

Conceding right after half-time was absolutely the last thing they wanted after the restart.

But there was no crumbling from the Dark Blues. From that point it was bodies on the line, defending well and fighting for everything.

Young Aaron Donnelly had a tough old afternoon against Sam Dalby but stuck to his task, Joe Shaughnessy continues to be an inspiration and Trevor Carson showed his experience too.

Louis Moult misses a chance
They rode their luck with a late chance missed by Louis Moult, too.

But as much as they can take confidence from seeing out the game the fact is Dundee did their usual – they conceded two goals in a game.

The first a cheap goal after Donnelly gave up possession on the edge of his own box, the second when McGhee got dragged out of position.

This time their attack was on form to cancel those out but it remains a problem to be sorted.

Missiles

There’s no place for it at any football match.

The Dundee derby stands out among all fixtures in Scotland not because it isn’t a fierce rivalry but because the moronic behaviour that mar other high-emotion contests is usually missing.

Not this time.

The referee hands a steward a missile that was aimed at Simon Murray from the United end.
Simon Murray was struck by a vape thrown from among home fans in the Eddie Thompson Stand, other Dundee fans took to social media to highlight coins and lighters thrown from home fans towards away supporters too.

Throwing a coin or a vape is a cowardly and downright stupid thing to do.

The Dundee derby stands out because it is often huge entertainment but also because of the friendly rivalry between the two sets of fans.

Don’t let the eejits spoil that.

Unsung hero

Ziyad Larkeche takes on Dundee United
Jordan McGhee deserves a huge mention after shrugging off injury to score two massive goals for Dundee.

Simon Murray put in an epic shift up front and stole the headlines with his Emmanuel Adebayor celebration after running the length of the field to milk the moment in front of United fans.

However, one unsung hero deserves a mention. Not just for his impact at Tannadice on Sunday but his impact in the last few weeks.

Ziyad Larkeche has come up with some key, key moments in recent games.

His dogged determination won a throw-in he had no right to win against St Johnstone a couple of weeks back, that throw-in led to the equaliser.

He set up Joe Shaughnessy’s equaliser in the cup at Hearts the following week.

This time he’s sent in a beauty of a cross to set up McGhee for the opening goal and then shown that determination again to win a loose ball to set away Scott Tiffoney for the second.

Dundee missed the Frenchman badly after his lengthy injury – now he’s starting to make up for lost time.

Conversation