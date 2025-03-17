Simon Murray: Dundee star planned ‘Adebayor’ celebration in advance of Tannadice strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray: Dundee star planned ‘Adebayor’ celebration in advance of Tannadice strike

The Dark Blues striker ran the length of the pitch after notching his side's fourth goal against United.

By George Cran
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal in front of the East Stand at Tannadice. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Simon Murray planned his ‘Adebayor’ celebration in Sunday’s derby win days before taking the field at Tannadice.

The Dundee striker continued his impressive goal-scoring form with a penalty to seal the 4-2 win over Dundee United.

That’s now four goals in his last five, nine in his last 15 and Murray is now one goal behind the Premiership’s top scorers Sam Dalby and Daizen Maeda.

This one, though, meant more than any other.

As a lifelong Dundee fan scoring a derby winner at Tannadice, it couldn’t get much better for Murray.

“When you sign for this club and being from the city, this is what you want to experience,” Murray said.

“We knew in 20 years we hadn’t beat them in the league away from home.

“That was our motivation – to get away from trouble but also to give our fans something to really celebrate, because it’s been a tough wee period.

After scoring from the penalty spot, Simon Murray (centre) runs the length of Tannadice to celebrate in front of the United fans in the East Stand. Image: SNS

“It’s just another three points, but in this situation, it’s a real boost for us.

“We scored five goals in the first half [two were disallowed] and that would kill any team.

“Look at the pace that we’ve got in the team; Tiffoney, Seun, Josh Mulligan are all unbelievable. To play up front in a team like that is great.

“So, as long as we keep that, that’s the standard. That’s what we need to show week-in, week-out.”

With Dundee holding on at 3-2 up, going into the closing stages at Tannadice, Murray burst in behind the United defence to seize on a defensive error.

Lining up his finish, he was pushed in the back by defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

A penalty was awarded and an altogether different ‘Emmanuel’ immediately came to mind for Murray.

There were shades of former Man City star Adebayor’s infamous 2009 celebration in front of the Arsenal faithful as the striker headed towards the United fans in Tannadice’s East Stand.

Murray, who had earlier been struck by an object thrown from the stands, said: “If you can give it out, you’ve got to be able to take it.

“I could take it when they beat us late on in the game at Dens [in January]

“It’s the worst feeling in the world, and that’s the reverse. That’s basically just one to pay back and hope you enjoy that.”

Asked if it was worth getting a yellow card, he added: “Yes!

“It was actually funny because I said to the boys, I’m going to do an Adebayor when I score late on.

“I said during the week I’d do it. I visualised it and it came true!

“I was doing it as soon as I got the penalty, and the referee said it was the last kick of the game.

“There was only one thought in my mind.

“I knew I was not missing that penalty, and it was kind of written because I’d thought about it all week.

“Sometimes it goes your way and it did for me.”

