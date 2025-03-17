Simon Murray: Dundee star planned ‘Adebayor’ celebration in advance of Tannadice strike

Simon Murray planned his ‘Adebayor’ celebration in Sunday’s derby win days before taking the field at Tannadice.

The Dundee striker continued his impressive goal-scoring form with a penalty to seal the 4-2 win over Dundee United.

That’s now four goals in his last five, nine in his last 15 and Murray is now one goal behind the Premiership’s top scorers Sam Dalby and Daizen Maeda.

This one, though, meant more than any other.

As a lifelong Dundee fan scoring a derby winner at Tannadice, it couldn’t get much better for Murray.

“When you sign for this club and being from the city, this is what you want to experience,” Murray said.

“We knew in 20 years we hadn’t beat them in the league away from home.

“That was our motivation – to get away from trouble but also to give our fans something to really celebrate, because it’s been a tough wee period.

“It’s just another three points, but in this situation, it’s a real boost for us.

“We scored five goals in the first half [two were disallowed] and that would kill any team.

“Look at the pace that we’ve got in the team; Tiffoney, Seun, Josh Mulligan are all unbelievable. To play up front in a team like that is great.

“So, as long as we keep that, that’s the standard. That’s what we need to show week-in, week-out.”

With Dundee holding on at 3-2 up, going into the closing stages at Tannadice, Murray burst in behind the United defence to seize on a defensive error.

Lining up his finish, he was pushed in the back by defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

A penalty was awarded and an altogether different ‘Emmanuel’ immediately came to mind for Murray.

There were shades of former Man City star Adebayor’s infamous 2009 celebration in front of the Arsenal faithful as the striker headed towards the United fans in Tannadice’s East Stand.

Murray, who had earlier been struck by an object thrown from the stands, said: “If you can give it out, you’ve got to be able to take it.

“I could take it when they beat us late on in the game at Dens [in January]

“It’s the worst feeling in the world, and that’s the reverse. That’s basically just one to pay back and hope you enjoy that.”

Asked if it was worth getting a yellow card, he added: “Yes!

“It was actually funny because I said to the boys, I’m going to do an Adebayor when I score late on.

“I said during the week I’d do it. I visualised it and it came true!

“I was doing it as soon as I got the penalty, and the referee said it was the last kick of the game.

“There was only one thought in my mind.

“I knew I was not missing that penalty, and it was kind of written because I’d thought about it all week.

“Sometimes it goes your way and it did for me.”