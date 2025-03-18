LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered – now pressure’s on to keep them coming

Dundee were under huge pressure to produce a big derby performance at Tannadice.

Huge credit has to go to them, then, for doing exactly that.

They came absolutely flying out of the traps at Tannadice in a way they haven’t done since their last league win over St Johnstone in January.

In that game, they raced into a 3-0 win inside 22 minutes, leaving Saints wondering what had hit them.

Their showing at Tannadice was cut from the very same cloth.

This time, it took them an extra minute – until 23 were on the clock – to make it 3-0.

But were it not for Lyle Cameron’s strike being ruled out for offside early on, they might have been 4-0 up by that point.

And if you chuck in the Dee’s second disallowed strike in the first half, you’re looking at FIVE times they had the ball nestling in United’s net before the break.

Talk about standing up to be counted – Dundee could have been forgiven for taking a bow at half-time.

Sure, you can accuse United of not turning up.

But the Tangerines were struggling because Dundee were making life so difficult for them.

Tony Docherty’s side simply swamped their hosts.

And the Dark Blues boss must have been a relieved man, given how much of the aforementioned pressure on Dundee he was personally shouldering.

It had been hinted at in the build-up to the match that if the Dark Blues were beaten at Tannadice, Docherty might have had to pay with his job.

In the end, his players produced the sort of performance that shows they are motivated to play for him – and capable of doing it very well indeed.

We always knew Dundee had pace and attacking talent.

Defensively, they have recently been leaving plenty to be desired.

But the return of Joe Shaughnessy has come at the perfect time for the Dee.

His experience will continue to be priceless, along with that of Trevor Carson in goal, and the evergreen Simon Murray up front.

Murray’s one of those strikers every team’s fans would love to have playing for them.

Fortunately for him, he’s living his dream playing for his boyhood club and smashing in goals.

Dundee are entitled to celebrate what was a big win.

But they aren’t yet out of trouble.

They must now ensure that their performance at Tannadice is not a one-off.

If they can do that, the top six is still within reach, but there are precious little room for error.