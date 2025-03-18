LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered – now pressure’s on to keep them coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered – now pressure’s on to keep them coming

The Dark Bues' display at Tannadice may have saved boss Tony Docherty's job.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee were under huge pressure to produce a big derby performance at Tannadice.

Huge credit has to go to them, then, for doing exactly that.

They came absolutely flying out of the traps at Tannadice in a way they haven’t done since their last league win over St Johnstone in January.

In that game, they raced into a 3-0 win inside 22 minutes, leaving Saints wondering what had hit them.

Their showing at Tannadice was cut from the very same cloth.

This time, it took them an extra minute – until 23 were on the clock – to make it 3-0.

But were it not for Lyle Cameron’s strike being ruled out for offside early on, they might have been 4-0 up by that point.

And if you chuck in the Dee’s second disallowed strike in the first half, you’re looking at FIVE times they had the ball nestling in United’s net before the break.

Goal-scorers Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee celebrate Dundee’s win. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Talk about standing up to be counted – Dundee could have been forgiven for taking a bow at half-time.

Sure, you can accuse United of not turning up.

But the Tangerines were struggling because Dundee were making life so difficult for them.

Tony Docherty’s side simply swamped their hosts.

And the Dark Blues boss must have been a relieved man, given how much of the aforementioned pressure on Dundee he was personally shouldering.

It had been hinted at in the build-up to the match that if the Dark Blues were beaten at Tannadice, Docherty might have had to pay with his job.

In the end, his players produced the sort of performance that shows they are motivated to play for him – and capable of doing it very well indeed.

We always knew Dundee had pace and attacking talent.

Defensively, they have recently been leaving plenty to be desired.

But the return of Joe Shaughnessy has come at the perfect time for the Dee.

His experience will continue to be priceless, along with that of Trevor Carson in goal, and the evergreen Simon Murray up front.

Murray’s one of those strikers every team’s fans would love to have playing for them.

Fortunately for him, he’s living his dream playing for his boyhood club and smashing in goals.

Dundee are entitled to celebrate what was a big win.

But they aren’t yet out of trouble.

They must now ensure that their performance at Tannadice is not a one-off.

If they can do that, the top six is still within reach, but there are precious little room for error.

