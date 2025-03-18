Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby

Police have launched an investigation after Dundee star Simon Murray was hit by a vape during Sunday’s derby against United at Tannadice.

The object was thrown from the Eddie Thompson Stand in the first half.

Murray spoke to referee Nick Walsh after the incident, with the official handing the vape to a police officer.

A Tannadice PA announcement after the interval warned the match could be stopped if there were further incidents.

Dundee ran out 4-2 winners and Murray, 33, celebrated scoring his side’s fourth goal by running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of United supporters.

‘Very dangerous’

After the match, the former Tangerines forward said: “Hopefully it [the vape incident] gets dealt with.

“Very dangerous, yeah, and I know there’s United fans there that won’t accept that off of people in their support as well.”

The lifelong Dark Blues fan later revealed he planned his celebration days before taking the field at Tannadice.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a missile being thrown on to the pitch during the Dundee United v Dundee FC football game on Sunday at Tannadice.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting reference 1301 of March 16.”