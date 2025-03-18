Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby

The former Dundee United striker was struck by the vape during the city derby on Sunday.

By Finn Nixon
Referee Nick Walsh hands the vape to a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Police have launched an investigation after Dundee star Simon Murray was hit by a vape during Sunday’s derby against United at Tannadice.

The object was thrown from the Eddie Thompson Stand in the first half.

Murray spoke to referee Nick Walsh after the incident, with the official handing the vape to a police officer.

Simon Murray (centre) runs the length of Tannadice to celebrate in front of the United fans in the East Stand. Image: SNS

A Tannadice PA announcement after the interval warned the match could be stopped if there were further incidents.

Dundee ran out 4-2 winners and Murray, 33, celebrated scoring his side’s fourth goal by running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of United supporters.

‘Very dangerous’

After the match, the former Tangerines forward said: “Hopefully it [the vape incident] gets dealt with.

“Very dangerous, yeah, and I know there’s United fans there that won’t accept that off of people in their support as well.”

The lifelong Dark Blues fan later revealed he planned his celebration days before taking the field at Tannadice.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a missile being thrown on to the pitch during the Dundee United v Dundee FC football game on Sunday at Tannadice.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting reference 1301 of March 16.”

