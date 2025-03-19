Dundee boss brands Simon Murray ‘Adebayor’ derby celebration booking ‘ridiculous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss brands Simon Murray ‘Adebayor’ derby celebration booking ‘ridiculous’

The Dark Blues striker was shown a yellow card after running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of United fans.

By Sean Hamilton
Simon Murray in celebration mode at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Simon Murray in celebration mode at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Simon Murray should not have been booked for his controversial ‘Adebayor’ celebration at Tannadice.

Murray scored from the penalty spot with the last kick of the match to seal the Dark Blues’ 4-2 derby victory.

He then sprinted from the Shed End, where the goal was scored, to celebrate in front of the United fans in the Eddie Thompson Stand,

Earlier in the match, Murray had been hit by a vape thrown from the stand in question.

And, while discussing the incident with pundit, Michael Stewart, on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Docherty hit out at referee Nick Walsh’s decision to yellow card his striker.

Simon Murray enjoys the moment at full-time against United. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Tell me,” said Stewart, “Why did [Murray] get booked for that?”

“It’s ridiculous, isn’t it?” agreed Docherty.

“He didn’t even go past the 18-yard box. It’s embarrassing,” added Stewart.

“And earlier on in the game, he’s just been hit with a missile from the crowd. He’s making a point there,” continued the Dundee boss.

Tony Docherty was surprised Murray was booked for his celebration. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I agree with you, Mike, but there’s no way of reversing it.

“That puts him on a wee threshold where it costs us. I didn’t understand that.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to say to the referee, but I thought it was ridiculous myself.”

Murray previously revealed he had planned in advance to mark a derby goal in the style of Emmanuel Adebayor’s famous celebration for Manchester City against former club Arsenal in 2009.

After being targeted for abuse during the match by Gunners fans, Adebayor ran the length of the pitch at the Etihad to celebrate in front of them after notching City’s third goal in a 4-2 win.

Conversation