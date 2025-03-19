Dundee boss brands Simon Murray ‘Adebayor’ derby celebration booking ‘ridiculous’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Simon Murray should not have been booked for his controversial ‘Adebayor’ celebration at Tannadice.

Murray scored from the penalty spot with the last kick of the match to seal the Dark Blues’ 4-2 derby victory.

He then sprinted from the Shed End, where the goal was scored, to celebrate in front of the United fans in the Eddie Thompson Stand,

Earlier in the match, Murray had been hit by a vape thrown from the stand in question.

And, while discussing the incident with pundit, Michael Stewart, on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Docherty hit out at referee Nick Walsh’s decision to yellow card his striker.

“Tell me,” said Stewart, “Why did [Murray] get booked for that?”

“It’s ridiculous, isn’t it?” agreed Docherty.

“He didn’t even go past the 18-yard box. It’s embarrassing,” added Stewart.

“And earlier on in the game, he’s just been hit with a missile from the crowd. He’s making a point there,” continued the Dundee boss.

“I agree with you, Mike, but there’s no way of reversing it.

“That puts him on a wee threshold where it costs us. I didn’t understand that.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to say to the referee, but I thought it was ridiculous myself.”

Murray previously revealed he had planned in advance to mark a derby goal in the style of Emmanuel Adebayor’s famous celebration for Manchester City against former club Arsenal in 2009.

After being targeted for abuse during the match by Gunners fans, Adebayor ran the length of the pitch at the Etihad to celebrate in front of them after notching City’s third goal in a 4-2 win.