Dundee’s final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV

The Dark Blues face Hibs in their final match before the top flight split.

By Sean Hamilton
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Action from Dundee 4-1 win over Hibs in November. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Dundee’s final match before the Premiership split has been moved for TV.

The Dark Blues’ trip to face Hibs at Easter Road was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, April 12.

It has now been picked for live broadcast by Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, April 13, kicking off at 2:30pm.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his leveller. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
Dundee's Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Hibs in the last meeting between the sides. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock

In Dundee’s two clashes with Hibs so far this season, the Dee have drawn one game and won the other.

Scott Tiffoney and Simon Murray were on target for the Dark Blues as they drew 2-2 at Easter Road in August.

In November at Dens Park, Hibs notched an early opener before unanswered goals from Jordan McGhee, a Nectaris Triantis own-goal, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main made it 4-1 to the hosts.

Celtic’s clash with Kilmarnock and Rangers’ trip to Aberdeen will also be televised on the final weekend before the split.

