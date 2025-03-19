Dundee FC Dundee’s final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV The Dark Blues face Hibs in their final match before the top flight split. By Sean Hamilton March 19 2025, 4:56pm March 19 2025, 4:56pm Share Dundee’s final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5205639/dundee-match-tv-pre-split-hibs/ Copy Link 0 comment Action from Dundee 4-1 win over Hibs in November. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Dundee’s final match before the Premiership split has been moved for TV. The Dark Blues’ trip to face Hibs at Easter Road was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, April 12. It has now been picked for live broadcast by Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, April 13, kicking off at 2:30pm. Dundee’s Jordan McGhee celebrates scoring against Hibs in the last meeting between the sides. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock In Dundee’s two clashes with Hibs so far this season, the Dee have drawn one game and won the other. Scott Tiffoney and Simon Murray were on target for the Dark Blues as they drew 2-2 at Easter Road in August. In November at Dens Park, Hibs notched an early opener before unanswered goals from Jordan McGhee, a Nectaris Triantis own-goal, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main made it 4-1 to the hosts. Celtic’s clash with Kilmarnock and Rangers’ trip to Aberdeen will also be televised on the final weekend before the split.
