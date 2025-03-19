Dundee’s final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV

Dundee’s final match before the Premiership split has been moved for TV.

The Dark Blues’ trip to face Hibs at Easter Road was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, April 12.

It has now been picked for live broadcast by Premier Sports and will take place on Sunday, April 13, kicking off at 2:30pm.

In Dundee’s two clashes with Hibs so far this season, the Dee have drawn one game and won the other.

Scott Tiffoney and Simon Murray were on target for the Dark Blues as they drew 2-2 at Easter Road in August.

In November at Dens Park, Hibs notched an early opener before unanswered goals from Jordan McGhee, a Nectaris Triantis own-goal, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main made it 4-1 to the hosts.

Celtic’s clash with Kilmarnock and Rangers’ trip to Aberdeen will also be televised on the final weekend before the split.