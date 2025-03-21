Dundee FC international round-up as Dee players star for national teams

Four Dundee players are on international duty – and Courier Sport has kept watch on how they have performed.

Luke Graham, Aaron Donnelly, Cesar Garza and Seun Adewumi joined up with Scotland U/21s, Northern Ireland, Mexico U/20s and Austria U/21s respectively.

Three of the Dark Blues’ international quartet were in action on Friday, with the fourth preparing for matches on Saturday and Monday.

Here’s how the Dee players did with their respective countries.

Seun Adewumi

Adewumi has been one of the stars of Dundee’s campaign.

And the on-loan Burnley attacker was handed a start for Austria’s new look U/21s in their friendly against Switzerland in Marbella.

He was in the thick of the action from the off and bagged an assist for the Austrians’ first goal when he escaped his marker and crossed for Red Bull Salzburg striker Dijon Kameri to knock home.

There were three changes for Austria at half-time, but Adewumi stayed on the park as the Swiss struggled to handle the pressure they were being put under.

Adewumi eventually made way with nine minutes remaining, to be replaced by Austria Wien’s Moritz Wels.

The young Austrians closed out the match to claim an impressive 2-0 win.

Luke Graham

Dundee fans have had to make do with fleeting glances of Luke Graham this season.

But evidence of his clear progress lies in his status as a near-ever present on loan with Championship title-chasers, Falkirk, and his ascent to the Scotland U/21 squad.

Young Scots boss Scot Gemmill is building a new look U/21s side for the upcoming European Championships qualifiers.

Graham was handed his first start on Friday night in friendly action against the Republic of Ireland, while Dundee United’s Sam Cleall-Harding, despite having only made his U19s debut in midweek, was called up to the bench.

Scotland took an early lead through Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales but were soon forced deep by the Irish.

Graham was deployed on the left side of central defence and stood up to everything thrown at him until he was replaced By Newcastle United’s Charlie McArthur at half-time.

The U/21s will now face Iceland on Tuesday night.

Aaron Donnelly

Dundee defender Donnelly has kept his place in Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad since graduating from the U/21s last year.

Their friendly double-header with Switzerland and Sweden offered O’Neill a chance to assess the talent at his disposal.

Donnelly took a place on the bench as the match against the Swiss kicked off, with San Diego FC’s Paddy McNair and Ciaron Brown of Oxford United starting in central defence.

An early goal from West Brom midfielder Isaac Price saw Northern Ireland take the lead, but the Swiss equalised 12 minutes later.

Donnelly was not given the nod by his manager, who watched his team claim a 1-1 draw in Belfast.

Cesar Garza

Loan star Cesar Garza was part of the Mexico U/20 side that won the CONCACAF U/20 championship in 2024 and he has retained his place since making his move to Dundee.

The young Mexicans have two matches during the international break.

The first takes place on Saturday, against the USA, followed by a clash with France on Monday.