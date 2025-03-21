Dundee FC international round-up as Dee players star for national teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee FC international round-up as Dee players star for national teams

Four Dees joined up with their national teams for the international break.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee's Seun Adewumi starred for Austria against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee's Seun Adewumi starred for Austria against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock

Four Dundee players are on international duty – and Courier Sport has kept watch on how they have performed.

Luke Graham, Aaron Donnelly, Cesar Garza and Seun Adewumi joined up with Scotland U/21s, Northern Ireland, Mexico U/20s and Austria U/21s respectively.

Three of the Dark Blues’ international quartet were in action on Friday, with the fourth preparing for matches on Saturday and Monday.

Here’s how the Dee players did with their respective countries.

Seun Adewumi

Dundee loanee Oluwaseun Adewumi made his debut at U/21 level for Austria. Image: OFB.
Dundee loanee Seun Adewumi (centre) in action on his Austria U/21 debut in September 2024. Image: OFB

Adewumi has been one of the stars of Dundee’s campaign.

And the on-loan Burnley attacker was handed a start for Austria’s new look U/21s in their friendly against Switzerland in Marbella.

He was in the thick of the action from the off and bagged an assist for the Austrians’ first goal when he escaped his marker and crossed for Red Bull Salzburg striker Dijon Kameri to knock home.

There were three changes for Austria at half-time, but Adewumi stayed on the park as the Swiss struggled to handle the pressure they were being put under.

Adewumi eventually made way with nine minutes remaining, to be replaced by Austria Wien’s Moritz Wels.

The young Austrians closed out the match to claim an impressive 2-0 win.

Luke Graham

Luke Graham shows his battle scars in action for Falkirk earlier this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee fans have had to make do with fleeting glances of Luke Graham this season.

But evidence of his clear progress lies in his status as a near-ever present on loan with Championship title-chasers, Falkirk, and his ascent to the Scotland U/21 squad.

Young Scots boss Scot Gemmill is building a new look U/21s side for the upcoming European Championships qualifiers.

Graham was handed his first start on Friday night in friendly action against the Republic of Ireland, while Dundee United’s Sam Cleall-Harding, despite having only made his U19s debut in midweek, was called up to the bench.

Scotland took an early lead through Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales but were soon forced deep by the Irish.

Graham was deployed on the left side of central defence and stood up to everything thrown at him until he was replaced By Newcastle United’s Charlie McArthur at half-time.

The U/21s will now face Iceland on Tuesday night.

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly with the Northern Ireland squad at Hampden earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee defender Donnelly has kept his place in Michael O’Neill’s senior Northern Ireland squad since graduating from the U/21s last year.

Their friendly double-header with Switzerland and Sweden offered O’Neill a chance to assess the talent at his disposal.

Donnelly took a place on the bench as the match against the Swiss kicked off, with San Diego FC’s Paddy McNair and Ciaron Brown of Oxford United starting in central defence.

An early goal from West Brom midfielder Isaac Price saw Northern Ireland take the lead, but the Swiss equalised 12 minutes later.

Donnelly was not given the nod by his manager, who watched his team claim a 1-1 draw in Belfast.

Cesar Garza

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Loan star Cesar Garza was part of the Mexico U/20 side that won the CONCACAF U/20 championship in 2024 and he has retained his place since making his move to Dundee.

The young Mexicans have two matches during the international break.

The first takes place on Saturday, against the USA, followed by a clash with France on Monday.

More from Dundee FC

Seun Adewumi (L) and Cesar Garza (R) have been Dundee's brightest loan signings this season. Images: SNS
Have Dundee's loans from partner clubs been hits or misses?
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee's final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV
Simon Murray in celebration mode at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss brands Simon Murray 'Adebayor' derby celebration booking 'ridiculous'
5
Lyall Cameron
EXCLUSIVE: Lyall Cameron insists Dundee safety scrap is sole focus as Rangers-bound star shares…
Referee Nick Walsh hands the vape to a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered - now pressure's on…
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray: Dundee star planned 'Adebayor' celebration in advance of Tannadice strike
13
Scott Fraser
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Scott Fraser suffers yet another setback in struggle to overcome long-term…
2
Dundee celebrate their remarkable derby win at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
5 talking points from Dundee's history-breaking derby win - who was compared to Declan…
8
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Delighted Dundee boss Tony Docherty dedicates ending 20-year derby hoodoo to fans after remarkable…
6

Conversation