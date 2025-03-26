34 pictures of classic Dundee FC shirts – which is your favourite?

From the classic Novafone sponsor to Crown Engineering Services, how many of these Dundee kits do you remember?

Dundee signed a sponsorship deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time with Boyle’s Solicitors in March 1985.

The Law Society of Scotland prevented the £75,000 deal from going ahead.

The void was filled by Novafone in 1987.

The 40th anniversary of the strip that never was has given us the perfect excuse to look back at some Dundee kits and shirt sponsors of yesteryear.

But which of these was the best?

Novafone

Former Miss Scotland, Marie Traynor, joined Tommy Coyne and John Brown to celebrate the mobile phone company’s £300,000, three-year deal in July 1987.

Jim Duffy was behind the wheel of a racing car on the pitch when the new strips were shown off – “symbolising the Dark Blues’ drive for success”.

Novafone brings back memories of the Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright strike partnership, which produced 48 goals in the Premier Division in 1987-88.

It was also the sponsor when Dundee won the 1988 Tennent’s Sixes.

Dundee legends Bobby Glennie, Jim Duffy and Tosh McKinlay were among those who showcased that classic Novafone logo on the Matchwinner kit.

Kelly’s Copiers

Kelly’s Copiers became the main sponsor in July 1990.

The Dundee firm supplied photocopiers, fax machines and computers.

Dundee with Kelly’s Copiers and Matchwinner will evoke memories of winning the B&Q Centenary Cup in 1990 and the First Division title in 1992.

Asics were kit manufacturers when Kelly’s Copiers adorned the front of the shirt for the famous 4-3 victory over Rangers at Dens in August 1992.

Among the players who wore the Kelly’s Copiers kit were Steve Pittman, Billy Dodds, Kevin Ratcliffe, Dusan Vrto and Simon Stainrod.

Sports Division

Dundee started the 1993-1994 season without a sponsor.

Sports Division signed a deal with the Dark Blues in December 1993.

The sports retailer promised Dundee £25,000 if they won the Scottish Cup.

Jim Duffy’s team were knocked out the quarter-final by Kilmarnock and relegated back to the First Division after finishing bottom.

Auto Windscreens

A two-year deal with Auto Windscreens was signed in August 1994.

Dundee remained in the First Division during the sponsorship but did reach the final of the League Cup in 1995, only to go down 2-0 to Aberdeen at Hampden.

Auto Windscreens on the shirt harks back to players like Morten Wieghorst, Neil McCann, Paul Tosh, Iain Anderson and Jim Hamilton.

The Firkin Brewery

The Firkin Brewery signed a two-year £110,000 deal in August 1996.

Firkin Brewery will always be associated with Wedding Crashers actress Isla Fisher.

Isla donned a Dundee first-team shirt and received the biggest cheer of the day when she appeared at the Dens Park open day in July 1997.

It was cheers for the beers when the Firkin Brewery produced a Championship Ale to celebrate Dundee’s promotion back to the Premier League in 1998.

Scottish Hydro-Electric

A six-figure deal with Scottish Hydro-Electric was signed in July 1998.

There were puns aplenty when the new strips were unveiled with Dundee hoping the “power dressing” would “spark success” in the Premier League.

Among the players who wore the Scottish Hydro-Electric kit were Brian Irvine, Shaun McSkimming, Eddie Annand and Willie Falconer.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse

Ceramic Tile Warehouse became main sponsor for the 1999-2000 season.

The two-year deal was worth £100,000.

Dundee went from the back pages to the front pages when Argentine World Cup superstar Claudio Caniggia signed on a free transfer in October 2000.

Sales of replica Dundee strips began flying out the door of the club shop with Caniggia’s name and number 33 on the back.

The 2001-2002 away kit was modelled on the Argentina 1990 World Cup shirt.

Jini Global

Burnley-based Jini Global signed a £250,000 shirt deal in August 2002.

The internet company offered a further quarter of a million pound investment if Dundee finished in the top three and won a cup.

The company’s search engine was displayed on the front of the shirt.

Magners

Magners signed a deal with Dundee from 2003.

The name appeared on the shirt in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers.

The most famous player to wear the sponsor on a Dundee shirt?

Fabrizio Ravanelli pulled the shirt over his head three times in celebration when he scored a hat-trick against Clyde in the League Cup in September 2003.

The Forfar Roof Truss Company

Forfar Roof Truss won a raffle to sponsor the club for the 2005-2006 season, after Dundee were relegated to the First Division.

Entry was £400 a ticket and the raffle generated a five-figure sum, which almost matched the money received from Magners the previous season.

Signatures4U

Signatures4U supplied all manner of sports memorabilia and became the main sponsor from the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 season.

Players who wore the shirt included Bobby Mann and Gavin Swankie.

Bukta and Viga

Bukta became shirt sponsor in 2008.

The name of sister company Viga Athletic Clothing appeared on the home shirt and Bukta on the away shirt during the 2009-2010 season.

Kilmac Energy

Kilmac Energy was front-of-shirt sponsor from June 2010.

The sponsor will forever be associated with Helicopter Saturday in 2014 when Dundee were crowned Championship champions on a dramatic final day.

An all-red Kilmac kit was also worn when Dundee defeated Manchester City to win the Angus Trophy Centre Cup at Dens in July 2014.

Hangar Records and Kilmac Energy

London’s Hangar Records became the sponsor for the 2014-2015 season.

Dundee were again in blue and white stripes for the change kit, for the first time since the 2001-2002 season.

The music stopped.

Kilmac Energy returned to sponsor Dundee for 2015-2016.

McEwan Fraser Legal

Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr presented Billy Westwood and son Theo with new shirts after a competition from McEwan Fraser Legal.

Both city clubs were backed by law firm from the 2016-2017 season.

Switch

Dundee were relegated back to the Championship in May 2019.

Switch Gas & Electric became the club’s main shirt sponsor the next season.

Crown Engineering Services

Crown Engineering became main shirt sponsors in 2020.

They have produced a number of great kits over the years.

Where does Crown Engineering rank among Dundee sponsors of the past?

And what was your favourite shirt?

Let us know.