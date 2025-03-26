34 pictures of classic Dundee FC shirts – which is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC
Dundee FC

34 pictures of classic Dundee FC shirts – which is your favourite?

Novafone? Kelly's Copiers? Magners? We look back at some Dundee FC kits and shirt sponsors going back to the 1980s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Smiling Steve Lovell and Barry Smith with bottles of cider to mark Dundee FC's shirt deal with the firm
Steve Lovell and Barry Smith show bottle in 2004. Image: SNS.

From the classic Novafone sponsor to Crown Engineering Services, how many of these Dundee kits do you remember?

Dundee signed a sponsorship deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time with Boyle’s Solicitors in March 1985.

The Law Society of Scotland prevented the £75,000 deal from going ahead.

The void was filled by Novafone in 1987.

The 40th anniversary of the strip that never was has given us the perfect excuse to look back at some Dundee kits and shirt sponsors of yesteryear.

But which of these was the best?

Novafone

Marie Traynor, Tommy Coyne, John Brown and Jim Duffy in Dundee FC kits in 1987, with Jim sitting inside a small pedal race car
Marie Traynor, Tommy Coyne, John Brown and Jim Duffy in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Miss Scotland, Marie Traynor, joined Tommy Coyne and John Brown to celebrate the mobile phone company’s £300,000, three-year deal in July 1987.

Jim Duffy was behind the wheel of a racing car on the pitch when the new strips were shown off – “symbolising the Dark Blues’ drive for success”.

striker Keith Wright kicks a ball while warming up for Dundee FC
Keith Wright in action. Image: SNS.

Novafone brings back memories of the Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright strike partnership, which produced 48 goals in the Premier Division in 1987-88.

It was also the sponsor when Dundee won the 1988 Tennent’s Sixes.

Jim Duffy in the Novafone kit in 1989
Jim Duffy in 1989. Image: SNS.

Dundee legends Bobby Glennie, Jim Duffy and Tosh McKinlay were among those who showcased that classic Novafone logo on the Matchwinner kit.

Kelly’s Copiers

Keith Wright prepares to kick the ball while playing in the change white kit
Keith Wright in the change kit. Image: SNS.

Kelly’s Copiers became the main sponsor in July 1990.

The Dundee firm supplied photocopiers, fax machines and computers.

Celebrating the league win in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee with Kelly’s Copiers and Matchwinner will evoke memories of winning the B&Q Centenary Cup in 1990 and the First Division title in 1992.

Asics were kit manufacturers when Kelly’s Copiers adorned the front of the shirt for the famous 4-3 victory over Rangers at Dens in August 1992.

Steve Pittman poses for a picture on the Dens Park pitch in 1992
Steve Pittman in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the players who wore the Kelly’s Copiers kit were Steve Pittman, Billy Dodds, Kevin Ratcliffe, Dusan Vrto and Simon Stainrod.

Sports Division

Steve Pittman playing against United in 1993
Steve Pittman playing against United in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee started the 1993-1994 season without a sponsor.

Sports Division signed a deal with the Dark Blues in December 1993.

Dusan Vrto running with the ball while playing for Dundee FC in May 1994.
Dusan Vrto in May 1994. Image: SNS.

The sports retailer promised Dundee £25,000 if they won the Scottish Cup.

Jim Duffy’s team were knocked out the quarter-final by Kilmarnock and relegated back to the First Division after finishing bottom.

Auto Windscreens

a team photo of the Dundee FC squad for the 1994-1995 season.
The Dundee squad for the 1994-1995 season. Image: DC Thomson.

A two-year deal with Auto Windscreens was signed in August 1994.

Dundee remained in the First Division during the sponsorship but did reach the final of the League Cup in 1995, only to go down 2-0 to Aberdeen at Hampden.

Marcus Dailly in the 1995-1996 red away Dundee FC shirt
Marcus Dailly in the 1995-1996 red away shirt. Image: DC Thomson.

Auto Windscreens on the shirt harks back to players like Morten Wieghorst, Neil McCann, Paul Tosh, Iain Anderson and Jim Hamilton.

The Firkin Brewery

The official team photo of the Dundee FC squad in 1996.
The Dundee squad in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

The Firkin Brewery signed a two-year £110,000 deal in August 1996.

Firkin Brewery will always be associated with Wedding Crashers actress Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher at Dens in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Isla donned a Dundee first-team shirt and received the biggest cheer of the day when she appeared at the Dens Park open day in July 1997.

Bob Douglas with young Dundee FC fans in 1998.
Bob Douglas with fans in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

It was cheers for the beers when the Firkin Brewery produced a Championship Ale to celebrate Dundee’s promotion back to the Premier League in 1998.

Scottish Hydro-Electric

Three young fans in the new Dundee shirts in 1998.
Young fans in the new shirts in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

A six-figure deal with Scottish Hydro-Electric was signed in July 1998.

There were puns aplenty when the new strips were unveiled with Dundee hoping the “power dressing” would “spark success” in the Premier League.

Willie Falconer in the change kit while playing against Rangers.
Willie Falconer in the change kit. Image: SNS.

Among the players who wore the Scottish Hydro-Electric kit were Brian Irvine, Shaun McSkimming, Eddie Annand and Willie Falconer.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse

three Dundee FC players in the 1999 kit
A new sponsor in 1999. Image: Fotopress.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse became main sponsor for the 1999-2000 season.

The two-year deal was worth £100,000.

Claudio Caniggia in the classic Dundee FC red kit
Caniggia in the classic red kit. Image: SNS.

Dundee went from the back pages to the front pages when Argentine World Cup superstar Claudio Caniggia signed on a free transfer in October 2000.

Sales of replica Dundee strips began flying out the door of the club shop with Caniggia’s name and number 33 on the back.

Fabian Caballero in the away kit while playing for Dundee FC against Hibs
Fabian Caballero in the away kit. Image: SNS.

The 2001-2002 away kit was modelled on the Argentina 1990 World Cup shirt.

Jini Global

Nacho Novo runs while playing for Dundee FC
Nacho Novo in the home shirt. Image: SNS.

Burnley-based Jini Global signed a £250,000 shirt deal in August 2002.

The internet company offered a further quarter of a million pound investment if Dundee finished in the top three and won a cup.

Fabian Caballero kicks the ball while under pressure from an opposing player
Caballero in the change kit. Image: DC Thomson.

The company’s search engine was displayed on the front of the shirt.

Magners

Dundee FC players Barry Smith, Julian Speroni and Georgi Nemsadze in the Magners kit
Barry Smith, Julian Speroni and Georgi Nemsadze. Image: DC Thomson.

Magners signed a deal with Dundee from 2003.

The name appeared on the shirt in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers.

Fabrizio Ravanelli in action for Dundee against Motherwell.
Ravanelli in action against Motherwell. Image: DC Thomson.

The most famous player to wear the sponsor on a Dundee shirt?

Fabrizio Ravanelli pulled the shirt over his head three times in celebration when he scored a hat-trick against Clyde in the League Cup in September 2003.

The Forfar Roof Truss Company

Simon Lynch celebrates after scoring for Dundee FC
Simon Lynch scoring in the kit. Image: DC Thomson.

Forfar Roof Truss won a raffle to sponsor the club for the 2005-2006 season, after Dundee were relegated to the First Division.

Entry was £400 a ticket and the raffle generated a five-figure sum, which almost matched the money received from Magners the previous season.

Signatures4U

Gary McKenzie, Bobby Mann and Danny Griffin pose for a picture at Dens Park in the new Dundee FC kit
Gary McKenzie, Bobby Mann and Danny Griffin. Image: SNS.

Signatures4U supplied all manner of sports memorabilia and became the main sponsor from the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 season.

Players who wore the shirt included Bobby Mann and Gavin Swankie.

Bukta and Viga

Leigh Griffiths with the Dundee FC 2009-2010 kits.
Leigh Griffiths with the team’s 2009-2010 kits. Image: SNS.

Bukta became shirt sponsor in 2008.

The name of sister company Viga Athletic Clothing appeared on the home shirt and Bukta on the away shirt during the 2009-2010 season.

Kilmac Energy

Dundee FC applaud the fans while wearing the 2010-2011 red and white away kit.
Dundee in the 2010-2011 away kit. Image: SNS.

Kilmac Energy was front-of-shirt sponsor from June 2010.

The sponsor will forever be associated with Helicopter Saturday in 2014 when Dundee were crowned Championship champions on a dramatic final day.

Dundee FC and Manchester City FC players on the pitch after the game
A 2-0 win against Man City in 2014. Image: SNS.

An all-red Kilmac kit was also worn when Dundee defeated Manchester City to win the Angus Trophy Centre Cup at Dens in July 2014.

Hangar Records and Kilmac Energy

dundee FC striker Craig Wighton on the ball as an opponent closes him down
Craig Wighton in August 2014. Image: SNS.

London’s Hangar Records became the sponsor for the 2014-2015 season.

Dundee were again in blue and white stripes for the change kit, for the first time since the 2001-2002 season.

Rory Loy in a special edition Black Watch change kit in 2015.
Rory Loy in a special edition Black Watch change kit in 2015. Image: SNS.

The music stopped.

Kilmac Energy returned to sponsor Dundee for 2015-2016.

McEwan Fraser Legal

Dundee FC players Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr present Billy Westwood and his young son Theo with new shirts
A shirt presentation in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr presented Billy Westwood and son Theo with new shirts after a competition from McEwan Fraser Legal.

Both city clubs were backed by law firm from the 2016-2017 season.

Switch

Josh Meekings in the Dundee FC Switch shirt in 2020
Josh Meekings in 2020. Image: SNS.

Dundee were relegated back to the Championship in May 2019.

Switch Gas & Electric became the club’s main shirt sponsor the next season.

Crown Engineering Services

three Dundee FC players model the 2023-2024 away kit
The 2023-2024 away kit was a favourite. Image: Supplied.

Crown Engineering became main shirt sponsors in 2020.

They have produced a number of great kits over the years.

Four Dundee FC players model the 2024 Black Watch third kit
The 2024 Black Watch third kit was another cracker. Image: Supplied.

Where does Crown Engineering rank among Dundee sponsors of the past?

And what was your favourite shirt?

Let us know.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee international round-up: Why did Dee youngster head home early?
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Will Lyall Cameron face Rangers? Tony Docherty makes Dundee stance clear as star's future…
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee have 'set the standard' as Tony Docherty plots downfall of 'different' Rangers
Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee 'buzz', welcoming defender back and Scott Fraser injury latest
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee revelled in derby underdog tag - they must go for it…
Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee keeper Trevor Carson reveals new training routine has saved his career
Seun Adewumi
Dundee FC international round-up as Dee players star for national teams
Seun Adewumi (L) and Cesar Garza (R) have been Dundee's brightest loan signings this season. Images: SNS
Have Dundee's loans from partner clubs been hits or misses?
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee's final pre-split Premiership match moved for TV
Simon Murray in celebration mode at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss brands Simon Murray 'Adebayor' derby celebration booking 'ridiculous'
5

Conversation