Dundee keeper Trevor Carson reveals new training routine has saved his career

The Dark Blues keeper has struggled with a persistent knee injury since 2020.

Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Trevor Carson has been a key player for Dundee this season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By Neil Robertson

Trevor Carson feared he would have to hang up his boots due to a persistent knee problem.

The veteran Dundee keeper was plagued by worries during pre-season over whether he would be able to continue to play his part between the sticks for Tony Docherty’s side.

Carson, who first injured his knee while at Motherwell in 2020, was eventually sent to see a specialist and was then given a bespoke training programme that has allowed him to keep playing.

However, the 37-year-old, who helped the Dark Blues beat city rivals Dundee United in a dramatic 4-2 derby victory last week, knows that ultimately he will require a knee replacement when he finally decides to call time on his playing career.

The Northern Ireland international said: “The management staff have been brilliant.

“I went to see a specialist and I now have a programme where I can train twice a week and be available on a Saturday.

“Thankfully, I’ve been available for every game, bar maybe two this season so the programme’s working.

Carson saves an effort from Celtic’s Daizen Maeda. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“Obviously, I want to train every day, but I’m 37 and I understand the history with me. I’ve got to look after it.

“It took me a while to get my head around not training every day, which isn’t easy as a footballer. You want to affect as much as you can.

“You want to be out on the training pitch and shouting at lads when you need to shout at them.

“Unfortunately, there’s a couple of days a week I’m stuck in the gym, but I’m still working hard. I guess the main focus for me is being right for Saturday.

“We’ve got a great fitness guy here. He’s put together a programme for me that works great in terms of being ready for training, but again, not doing too much so the knee’s not fatigued.

“It’s tough work, but it’s helped my knee this season and hopefully seasons ahead as well.”

Before that special programme was implemented, Carson admitted he was starting to fear his playing days were over.

‘How am I going to play football again?’

He said: “There were times pre-season where I was questioning, did I even have another year in it?

“When you’re going through it, you can’t get out of bed. You’re thinking, how am I going to play football again?

“But I’ve managed to get my knee to a place where I can be available for a game on a Saturday, so it’s great.”

Carson spoke to the specialist about having a knee replacement but he has put that surgery on the back burner for now and is determined to keep playing with over a year still left on his deal at Dundee.

He said: “Does the knee need a replacement? I think eventually. I’ve been told I’m going to need it after football.

“Obviously, if I was to get it now, I couldn’t play football again. That was the conversation I had with the surgeon.

“You need to find a programme that works for you. I’m just lucky in terms of the staff here and the manager accommodating that.

“I’m fortunate the gaffer has managed me brilliantly. Hopefully, I can repay him with performances now.”

