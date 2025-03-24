LEE WILKIE: Dundee revelled in derby underdog tag – they must go for it against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee revelled in derby underdog tag – they must go for it against Rangers

The Dark Blues can't let feelgood factor fade when the Gers come calling this weekend.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray celebrates his goal in front of the East Stand at Tannadice as Dundee won the derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee have had a good week after their derby delight – now the task is to harness the feelgood factor to propel them back up the table.

The Dark Blues went into the Tannadice contest at a low ebb but came out flying high.

Ensuring it counts for more than just one good day is now the job for Tony Docherty and his men.

Rangers next is a tough one to do that in. But they must repeat the intensity they showed at Tannadice.

Dundee celebrate in front of away fans after Scott Tiffoney made it 3-1. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee celebrate in front of away fans during their win at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee took to that field looking nothing like a team that had picked up just one point from the previous 18 available.

They were underdogs at Tannadice last weekend, now they will be underdogs at Dens this weekend.

The Dee defied expectations in the derby, now they must believe they can do the same again.

Go for it

The difference this time is they have nothing to lose against Rangers.

We all know how difficult it is to take on either of the Old Firm.

Seun Adewumi scores against Rangers
Seun Adewumi grabbed the opening goal for Dundee in a 1-1 draw against Rangers in January. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

But their performance against the Gers back in January should bring confidence.

Rangers are different now under Barry Ferguson but they are still losing games they usually expect to win.

Dundee don’t want to let the feelgood factor of a derby win fade.

This weekend they just need to go for it.

