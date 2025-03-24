LEE WILKIE: Dundee revelled in derby underdog tag – they must go for it against Rangers

Dundee have had a good week after their derby delight – now the task is to harness the feelgood factor to propel them back up the table.

The Dark Blues went into the Tannadice contest at a low ebb but came out flying high.

Ensuring it counts for more than just one good day is now the job for Tony Docherty and his men.

Rangers next is a tough one to do that in. But they must repeat the intensity they showed at Tannadice.

Dundee took to that field looking nothing like a team that had picked up just one point from the previous 18 available.

They were underdogs at Tannadice last weekend, now they will be underdogs at Dens this weekend.

The Dee defied expectations in the derby, now they must believe they can do the same again.

Go for it

The difference this time is they have nothing to lose against Rangers.

We all know how difficult it is to take on either of the Old Firm.

But their performance against the Gers back in January should bring confidence.

Rangers are different now under Barry Ferguson but they are still losing games they usually expect to win.

Dundee don’t want to let the feelgood factor of a derby win fade.

This weekend they just need to go for it.