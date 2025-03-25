Tony Docherty on Dundee ‘buzz’, welcoming defender back and Scott Fraser injury latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty on Dundee ‘buzz’, welcoming defender back and Scott Fraser injury latest

The Dark Blues are gearing up for Rangers next weekend after the 'shot in the arm' of derby victory last time out.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Scott Fraser made a real impact for Dundee before injury struck. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects to see Scott Fraser back in action before the end of the season despite yet another setback in his recovery from groin surgery.

It appeared the experienced midfielder’s injury woe was coming to an end after returning to training ahead of last weekend’s derby.

However, there was no sign of Fraser’s name on the team sheet at Tannadice and Courier Sport revealed the former United man had suffered a setback the day before the game.

Docherty, though, revealed a scan hasn’t been required on the issue, with Fraser just needing more time to get over the injury.

“There’s no real update, he’s still injured at the moment,” the Dundee boss said when asked about the midfielder’s fitness.

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser’s injury has kept him out since October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We were trying to get him ready for the derby but unfortunately he suffered a wee setback leading up to that.

“So, we’re just going to have to monitor that, rest him up a wee bit and hopefully resume his training to get him back to that level where he’ll be in contention for starting some of the remaining games.

“It’s not a serious problem, just a setback. So we just needed to withdraw from his training a little bit so we can hopefully get him ready for the upcoming games.”

Defender returns for Dark Blues

As it stands, Dundee are also expected to be without Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales for the weekend clash with Rangers.

The hope is one or two may be ready to train before the week is out.

One who is back in training is former Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio.

The France U/20 international has been out of action since December after injuring an ankle at St Mirren.

Billy Koumetio got injured at St Mirren
Defender Billy Koumetio has been out of action since December. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The big defender has missed 14 matches but has returned to bolster Docherty’s defensive options.

“Billy Koumetio is back in full training, which is great,” the Dundee boss added.

“Billy just slotted in there. He’s looking good. He’s obviously building up his training time, his minutes.

“It’s great to have Billy back. We know what Billy brings to the team.

“He’ll provide competition in that left centre-back area.”

‘Shot in the arm’

Bringing a central defender back into the fold, giving others more time to recover and allowing knocks and niggles to settle has meant the international break has been well timed for the Dark Blues squad.

Docherty now wants to see his side kick on with renewed energy and confidence from their 4-2 win Premiership at Dundee United.

“A lot of boys have been playing a lot of minutes. I think the break for a lot of them came at a good time,” Docherty said.

“I could see that in Monday’s training, there was a freshness about them.

“It’s just important that this week we make sure that we maintain the feel-good factor and the confidence from the game.

“After a rest the energy level should be high again.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“The boys are in a very good place now. It’s important now that we build on that.

“At this stage of the season, it’s a huge shot in the arm.

“It’s not just winning a derby, but it’s the way they performed in the derby that’s really given us that shot in the arm.

“It gives us confidence going into an absolutely pivotal period of the season.

“There’s a real good buzz about the place.

“But now the important thing is they use the shot in the arm in the next eight games.”

