Tony Docherty on Dundee ‘buzz’, welcoming defender back and Scott Fraser injury latest

Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects to see Scott Fraser back in action before the end of the season despite yet another setback in his recovery from groin surgery.

It appeared the experienced midfielder’s injury woe was coming to an end after returning to training ahead of last weekend’s derby.

However, there was no sign of Fraser’s name on the team sheet at Tannadice and Courier Sport revealed the former United man had suffered a setback the day before the game.

Docherty, though, revealed a scan hasn’t been required on the issue, with Fraser just needing more time to get over the injury.

“There’s no real update, he’s still injured at the moment,” the Dundee boss said when asked about the midfielder’s fitness.

“We were trying to get him ready for the derby but unfortunately he suffered a wee setback leading up to that.

“So, we’re just going to have to monitor that, rest him up a wee bit and hopefully resume his training to get him back to that level where he’ll be in contention for starting some of the remaining games.

“It’s not a serious problem, just a setback. So we just needed to withdraw from his training a little bit so we can hopefully get him ready for the upcoming games.”

Defender returns for Dark Blues

As it stands, Dundee are also expected to be without Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales for the weekend clash with Rangers.

The hope is one or two may be ready to train before the week is out.

One who is back in training is former Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio.

The France U/20 international has been out of action since December after injuring an ankle at St Mirren.

The big defender has missed 14 matches but has returned to bolster Docherty’s defensive options.

“Billy Koumetio is back in full training, which is great,” the Dundee boss added.

“Billy just slotted in there. He’s looking good. He’s obviously building up his training time, his minutes.

“It’s great to have Billy back. We know what Billy brings to the team.

“He’ll provide competition in that left centre-back area.”

‘Shot in the arm’

Bringing a central defender back into the fold, giving others more time to recover and allowing knocks and niggles to settle has meant the international break has been well timed for the Dark Blues squad.

Docherty now wants to see his side kick on with renewed energy and confidence from their 4-2 win Premiership at Dundee United.

“A lot of boys have been playing a lot of minutes. I think the break for a lot of them came at a good time,” Docherty said.

“I could see that in Monday’s training, there was a freshness about them.

“It’s just important that this week we make sure that we maintain the feel-good factor and the confidence from the game.

“After a rest the energy level should be high again.

“The boys are in a very good place now. It’s important now that we build on that.

“At this stage of the season, it’s a huge shot in the arm.

“It’s not just winning a derby, but it’s the way they performed in the derby that’s really given us that shot in the arm.

“It gives us confidence going into an absolutely pivotal period of the season.

“There’s a real good buzz about the place.

“But now the important thing is they use the shot in the arm in the next eight games.”