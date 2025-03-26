Dundee have ‘set the standard’ as Tony Docherty plots downfall of ‘different’ Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee have ‘set the standard’ as Tony Docherty plots downfall of ‘different’ Rangers

The Dark Blues and the Gers face each other this Saturday after away derby victories.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee’s derby performance has set the standard now says Tony Docherty as he plots the downfall of a “different” Rangers this weekend.

The Dark Blues ended a two month wait for a league win with a rampant first-half at the home of fierce rivals Dundee United earning a vital victory.

It was their second derby win in a row but the first at Tannadice since 2004.

Now Docherty wants to earn a first win over Rangers as Dundee manager when the Gers come calling in the Premiership this Saturday evening.

It will be the first time he’s come up against Barry Ferguson in the opposing dugout.

Philippe Clement was in charge when Rangers last travelled to Dens, going behind early on before drawing 1-1.

Seun Adewumi opened the scoring for Dundee against Rangers in their last meeting. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

However, his services were dispensed with last month with Ferguson taking interim charge, assisted by two former Dundee players in Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.

McCann, of course, is also a former manager at Dens Park and a Deefiant hero.

And Docherty is expecting something different from Rangers this time around.

“We have performed well against Rangers this season,” he said.

“We had a really narrow defeat at Ibrox where Vaclav Cerny scored and we thought at the time it was offside. But we performed well that day and could have got something from it.

“The last league encounter was at Dens, where we got the 1-1 draw. Unlucky not to win that one, Seb Palmer-Houlden scores and the goal gets disallowed.

“We want to replicate that level of performance.

“It is two form teams going against each other.

“Rangers have changed their system, going to the back three. Between Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and Neil McCann they’ve put their stamp on the team.

The interim Rangers management team of (from left) Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and Neil McCann. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“There has been a difference and it will be a different game for us but we’ll be making sure we do all we can in training this week.

“Of course, they’ve got real strengths, they’ve got brilliant players, they’ve got a huge budget, great resources and all that.

“But we are at Dens – that’s the most positive thing – and we’ll be doing our utmost to make sure we can get a result.

“The crowd were brilliant at Tannadice and we know they’ll all be absolutely onside for us at home at Rangers.”

Set the standard

Consistency has been the desire for Docherty all season.

However, putting together any kind of consistency has been beyond this young Dundee side for much of the campaign.

Now is the time to put that right says the Dee boss.

He added: “I see the way the players are now. They’re absolutely buzzing after the derby win and the performance.

“They’re in a good place now.

Simon Murray celebrates his goal in front of the East Stand at Tannadice as Dundee won the derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We have now set that standard.

“That’s what we want to be. We want to try and maintain that level. That’s us.

“We want to try and remain at our best as long as we can and as consistently as we can. That’s what I’ve been saying.

“We are looking for that consistency. Hopefully, we can ensure that that’s the case if we can take that into Saturday’s game and games beyond that.

“Saturday is a challenging game. But the fact that we’re at home, the fact that we’ll have the punters right behind us because of what we’ve just done recently, it’s a game I’m very much looking forward to and I know the players are too.”

Conversation