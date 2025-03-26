Will Lyall Cameron face Rangers? Tony Docherty makes Dundee stance clear as star’s future employers visit Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Lyall Cameron face Rangers? Tony Docherty makes Dundee stance clear as star’s future employers visit Dens

Cameron signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club to join them in the summer.

By George Cran
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is joining Rangers this summer. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Tony Docherty will have NO concerns over Lyall Cameron’s commitment to Dundee this weekend when Rangers come to Dens Park.

The Dark Blues star is Ibrox-bound this summer after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Glasgow giants in January.

The player’s focus, though, is only on helping Dundee get out of relegation trouble between now and the end of the season, as he exclusively told Courier Sport last week.

And his manager insists there will be no split loyalties for the former Scotland U/21 playmaker.

Asked if he had any worries over selecting Cameron against his future employer, Docherty told Courier Sport: “Not in the slightest.

Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron has scored 10 goals for Dundee this season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

“Lyall is a consummate professional. He’ll do all he can. You’ve seen that in his recent performances.

“He was outstanding against Dundee United, Josh Mulligan as well.

“Lyall is gutted he doesn’t get his goal because of the VAR intervention.

“Lyall showed with that performance his absolute commitment towards Dundee Football Club and it’ll be no different on Saturday.”

Injury?

Cameron did, though, sit out the February trip to Celtic Park where a future Rangers player could have been in for an uncomfortable evening.

Docherty revealed at the time Cameron had been suffering from an ongoing Achilles injury that required managing and that was the reason for his absence.

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

It is still an issue but the Dark Blues boss insists it won’t affect his ability to feature against the Gers on Saturday evening.

He added: “To be fair, he’s had that injury and it’s a sore one. It’s a chronic injury. It’s one you need to really manage properly in terms of how much you’re training.

“Hopefully, we’ll get the balance right with that. I think you can see that particularly in his performance last Sunday.

“Hopefully, it’ll be the same going into this one.

“If we manage that slight niggle he’s got properly, he’ll be 100% going into the game.”

