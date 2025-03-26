Will Lyall Cameron face Rangers? Tony Docherty makes Dundee stance clear as star’s future employers visit Dens

Tony Docherty will have NO concerns over Lyall Cameron’s commitment to Dundee this weekend when Rangers come to Dens Park.

The Dark Blues star is Ibrox-bound this summer after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Glasgow giants in January.

The player’s focus, though, is only on helping Dundee get out of relegation trouble between now and the end of the season, as he exclusively told Courier Sport last week.

And his manager insists there will be no split loyalties for the former Scotland U/21 playmaker.

Asked if he had any worries over selecting Cameron against his future employer, Docherty told Courier Sport: “Not in the slightest.

“Lyall is a consummate professional. He’ll do all he can. You’ve seen that in his recent performances.

“He was outstanding against Dundee United, Josh Mulligan as well.

“Lyall is gutted he doesn’t get his goal because of the VAR intervention.

“Lyall showed with that performance his absolute commitment towards Dundee Football Club and it’ll be no different on Saturday.”

Injury?

Cameron did, though, sit out the February trip to Celtic Park where a future Rangers player could have been in for an uncomfortable evening.

Docherty revealed at the time Cameron had been suffering from an ongoing Achilles injury that required managing and that was the reason for his absence.

It is still an issue but the Dark Blues boss insists it won’t affect his ability to feature against the Gers on Saturday evening.

He added: “To be fair, he’s had that injury and it’s a sore one. It’s a chronic injury. It’s one you need to really manage properly in terms of how much you’re training.

“Hopefully, we’ll get the balance right with that. I think you can see that particularly in his performance last Sunday.

“Hopefully, it’ll be the same going into this one.

“If we manage that slight niggle he’s got properly, he’ll be 100% going into the game.”