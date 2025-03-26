Dundee international round-up: Why did Dee youngster head home early?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee international round-up: Why did Dee youngster head home early?

The Dark Blues had four players on international duty over the past week.

Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke Graham is currently on loan at Falkirk. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee will welcome back their international stars ahead of the weekend clash with Rangers.

But how did the four youngsters get on as they jetted across Europe?

It was a quieter than usual international break after the likes of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan moved beyond the U/21 fold.

It is now a new batch at U/21 level with one Dee earning his Scotland U/21 debut before heading home early.

Seun Adewumi

Seun Adewumi
Dundee’s Seun Adewumi starred for Austria against Switzerland. Image: Shutterstock

The Austrian U/21 side had only one friendly over this break with Adewumi helping his compatriots to a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

He was back with Dundee for Monday morning training.

The 20-year-old now has five U/21 caps to his name.

Luke Graham

Highly-rated young centre-back Graham earned his Scotland U/21 debut in a 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland over in Spain.

However, a slight knock saw him replaced at half-time and he jetted home early.

That, though, was at the request of Dundee on behalf of his loan club, Falkirk.

The Bairns faced a top-of-the-table Championship clash at Livingston on Tuesday and asked to have Graham available.

The 21-year-old duly flew back from Scotland duty early and played 90 minutes against Livi. Despite that he couldn’t prevent a 1-0 defeat that saw the Bairns’ lead at the top of the table cut to eight points.

Dundee's Luke Graham earned an international call-up to Scotland U/21s
Dundee’s Luke Graham cut short his international duty to feature for Falkirk on Tuesday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Falkirk boss John McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “Big Luke (Graham) is back and available for us. We made a request to the Scottish FA.

“It went through Dundee, his parent club, and we came to an agreement that he would play the first game and then come back. He played 45 minutes and picked up a little something (knock).

“But he is fine, it was just one of those wee things you don’t take a chance with. We thank Scot Gemmell and Tony Docherty for that.”

Without Graham, Scotland U/21s were thrashed 6-1 by Iceland on Tuesday.

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly
Former Northern Ireland U/21 captain Aaron Donnelly joined up with the senior squad. Image: SNS

After returning to Dundee, defender Donnelly earned a recall to the Northern Ireland senior squad under Michael O’Neill.

However, he will have to wait to add to his single cap after being an unused substitute in two friendlies.

O’Neill’s young side drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday before being humbled 5-1 by an Alexander Isak-inspired Sweden on Tuesday.

Cesar Garza

Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Cesar Garza travelled to Spain to feature for Mexico U/20s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Mexican Garza joined up with the Mexico U/20 squad in Spain for a friendly triple-header.

The youngsters defeated local side FC Benidorm before facing tougher tests against USA U/20s and France U/20s.

Garza was a late sub in a defeat to the US on Saturday, coming on in the 81st minute in central midfield but unable to exert any influence with the score already 3-0.

He did, though, start and play the full 90 minutes on Monday as Mexico were beaten narrowly by France.

Garza showed up well on his 12th cap at U/20 level.

Monaco kid Lucas Michal scored the only goal of the game in Alicante.

Conversation