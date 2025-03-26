Dundee international round-up: Why did Dee youngster head home early?

Dundee will welcome back their international stars ahead of the weekend clash with Rangers.

But how did the four youngsters get on as they jetted across Europe?

It was a quieter than usual international break after the likes of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan moved beyond the U/21 fold.

It is now a new batch at U/21 level with one Dee earning his Scotland U/21 debut before heading home early.

Seun Adewumi

The Austrian U/21 side had only one friendly over this break with Adewumi helping his compatriots to a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

He was back with Dundee for Monday morning training.

The 20-year-old now has five U/21 caps to his name.

Luke Graham

Highly-rated young centre-back Graham earned his Scotland U/21 debut in a 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland over in Spain.

However, a slight knock saw him replaced at half-time and he jetted home early.

That, though, was at the request of Dundee on behalf of his loan club, Falkirk.

The Bairns faced a top-of-the-table Championship clash at Livingston on Tuesday and asked to have Graham available.

The 21-year-old duly flew back from Scotland duty early and played 90 minutes against Livi. Despite that he couldn’t prevent a 1-0 defeat that saw the Bairns’ lead at the top of the table cut to eight points.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “Big Luke (Graham) is back and available for us. We made a request to the Scottish FA.

“It went through Dundee, his parent club, and we came to an agreement that he would play the first game and then come back. He played 45 minutes and picked up a little something (knock).

“But he is fine, it was just one of those wee things you don’t take a chance with. We thank Scot Gemmell and Tony Docherty for that.”

Without Graham, Scotland U/21s were thrashed 6-1 by Iceland on Tuesday.

Aaron Donnelly

After returning to Dundee, defender Donnelly earned a recall to the Northern Ireland senior squad under Michael O’Neill.

However, he will have to wait to add to his single cap after being an unused substitute in two friendlies.

O’Neill’s young side drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday before being humbled 5-1 by an Alexander Isak-inspired Sweden on Tuesday.

Cesar Garza

Mexican Garza joined up with the Mexico U/20 squad in Spain for a friendly triple-header.

The youngsters defeated local side FC Benidorm before facing tougher tests against USA U/20s and France U/20s.

Garza was a late sub in a defeat to the US on Saturday, coming on in the 81st minute in central midfield but unable to exert any influence with the score already 3-0.

He did, though, start and play the full 90 minutes on Monday as Mexico were beaten narrowly by France.

Garza showed up well on his 12th cap at U/20 level.

Monaco kid Lucas Michal scored the only goal of the game in Alicante.