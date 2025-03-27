Cesar Garza reveals how Dundee fans fill him up with pride as he adapts to life in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Cesar Garza reveals how Dundee fans fill him up with pride as he adapts to life in Scotland

The Mexican spoke highly of his new home while on international duty.

By George Cran
Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza has been on international duty with Mexico's U/20 squad. Image: David Young

Cesar Garza is enjoying life in Dundee and has revealed the welcome from fans has filled him with pride.

The Mexican arrived at Dens Park three months ago and has quickly impressed the Dark Blues faithful with his determined midfield displays.

Garza has made nine appearances since arriving at New Year – four more and he will have played more for Dundee than parent club Monterrey.

The differences between one of the biggest cities in Mexico and Scotland’s fourth largest city combined with a different style of football have taken some getting used to.

However, Garza is enjoying life as a dark blue.

Cesar Garza celebrates after a Dundee derby win
Cesar Garza celebrates with Simon Murray after Dundee’s derby victory in January. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It was always a dream to play in Europe and it has gone well,” he told Mexican media as he discussed his call-up to the Mexico U/20 squad.

“I feel that it is a very different football, very physical, but I am adapting little by little to the football, to the climate and I hope to continue having good minutes.

“It is exciting [to be back in the Mexico U/20 squad] and to speak Spanish again.

“Wearing the national team jersey gives me pride and motivates me to give 100%.”

‘Fills me up with pride’

Garza took his U/20 cap haul to 12 with a substitute display in defeat to USA and 90 minutes in a 1-0 reverse to France while in Spain over the past week.

He is due back in Dundee training on Thursday ahead of the weekend clash with Rangers.

The 19-year-old admits he’s not looking forward to the weather again in Scotland but the reception he has received from Dundee fans has warmed his heart nonetheless.

Dundee fans in a Mexican mood ahead of kick-off with new signing Diego Pineda on the bench. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans have taken the club’s Mexican signings to their hearts in the past two seasons. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“The most difficult thing has been the cold and the wind but the people are very friendly,” Garza added.

“I like the city and despite the cold everything is very good.

“It is very cool to look to the stands as a Mexican and there are two or three Mexico flags there in the stadium.

“You realise how far away you are but seeing the flags fills me up with pride.”

