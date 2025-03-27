Cesar Garza reveals how Dundee fans fill him up with pride as he adapts to life in Scotland

Cesar Garza is enjoying life in Dundee and has revealed the welcome from fans has filled him with pride.

The Mexican arrived at Dens Park three months ago and has quickly impressed the Dark Blues faithful with his determined midfield displays.

Garza has made nine appearances since arriving at New Year – four more and he will have played more for Dundee than parent club Monterrey.

The differences between one of the biggest cities in Mexico and Scotland’s fourth largest city combined with a different style of football have taken some getting used to.

However, Garza is enjoying life as a dark blue.

“It was always a dream to play in Europe and it has gone well,” he told Mexican media as he discussed his call-up to the Mexico U/20 squad.

“I feel that it is a very different football, very physical, but I am adapting little by little to the football, to the climate and I hope to continue having good minutes.

“It is exciting [to be back in the Mexico U/20 squad] and to speak Spanish again.

“Wearing the national team jersey gives me pride and motivates me to give 100%.”

‘Fills me up with pride’

Garza took his U/20 cap haul to 12 with a substitute display in defeat to USA and 90 minutes in a 1-0 reverse to France while in Spain over the past week.

He is due back in Dundee training on Thursday ahead of the weekend clash with Rangers.

The 19-year-old admits he’s not looking forward to the weather again in Scotland but the reception he has received from Dundee fans has warmed his heart nonetheless.

“The most difficult thing has been the cold and the wind but the people are very friendly,” Garza added.

“I like the city and despite the cold everything is very good.

“It is very cool to look to the stands as a Mexican and there are two or three Mexico flags there in the stadium.

“You realise how far away you are but seeing the flags fills me up with pride.”