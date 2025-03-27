Dundee star Lyall Cameron major injury doubt for Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron major injury doubt for Rangers clash

The Ibrox-bound midfielder picked up an issue in training this week.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron frustrated in defeat at Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron has signed a pre-contract with Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Lyall Cameron is a major doubt to face Rangers this weekend revealed Dundee manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss said earlier in the week he would have no worries over playing the key midfielder despite his upcoming move to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old signed a pre-contract with the Gers in January and will move to the Glasgow side in the summer.

However, both Cameron and his manager have spoken of the player’s focus on Dundee’s need to get out of trouble at the foot of the Premiership table.

Lyall Cameron injury

However, there is now an anxious wait over whether Cameron will face his future employers this weekend.

“Unfortunately Lyall picked up a knock so we’re sending him for a scan,” Docherty said in his pre-match press conference.

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty said earlier this week he’d have no worries about playing Lyall Cameron against Rangers this weekend – injury may have changed that now. Image: SNS

“He felt his hamstring so we have to wait and see what it shows up.

“It’s a bit of a shock that one and it came right at the end of the training session.

“It was just a tweak so finger-crossed he will be OK. He’s been feeling better today.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the scan says because you never know with these ones until they take a look at it.”

Dundee will be without Scott Fraser for Saturday evening’s clash after he suffered a setback prior to the Dundee derby earlier this month.

Also out are Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales but the hope is they will all return to training next week.

Billy Koumetio is fit and available after three months out.

