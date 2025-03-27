Dundee star Lyall Cameron major injury doubt for Rangers clash

Lyall Cameron is a major doubt to face Rangers this weekend revealed Dundee manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues boss said earlier in the week he would have no worries over playing the key midfielder despite his upcoming move to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old signed a pre-contract with the Gers in January and will move to the Glasgow side in the summer.

However, both Cameron and his manager have spoken of the player’s focus on Dundee’s need to get out of trouble at the foot of the Premiership table.

Lyall Cameron injury

However, there is now an anxious wait over whether Cameron will face his future employers this weekend.

“Unfortunately Lyall picked up a knock so we’re sending him for a scan,” Docherty said in his pre-match press conference.

“He felt his hamstring so we have to wait and see what it shows up.

“It’s a bit of a shock that one and it came right at the end of the training session.

“It was just a tweak so finger-crossed he will be OK. He’s been feeling better today.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the scan says because you never know with these ones until they take a look at it.”

Dundee will be without Scott Fraser for Saturday evening’s clash after he suffered a setback prior to the Dundee derby earlier this month.

Also out are Seb Palmer-Houlden, Clark Robertson and Antonio Portales but the hope is they will all return to training next week.

Billy Koumetio is fit and available after three months out.